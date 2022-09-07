M4marry wedding boat steals the show at Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Among the long and graceful snakeboats rowed by hundreds of oarsmen at the legendary Nehru Trophy boat race, stood out a beautifully bedecked wedding boat. The wedding float by m4marry, featuring an entire bridal party stood became a much photographed feature of the boat race. The bridal party had a bride and the groom and their wedding guests, who were accompanied by traditional wedding musicians who played auspicious tunes. The bridal couple were played by Kavya and Pranav, who had met and married each other on m4marry.



The wedding boat was reminiscent of the weddings of the past when bridal parties would have used these waterways to travel between the houses of the bride and the groom. The bride was typically welcomed with traditional boat songs, the very same that resounded in the boat race, keeping rhythm to the oars that rowed in perfect symphony. The majesty of the boats and the musical of the oarsmen are the highlight of the Onam season. There a number of other such fetes across Kerala during the festive season.



Alleppey backwaters are one of the most cherished tourist destinations in the world, and the National Geographic has listed the Keala backwaters are one of the top fifty lifetime destinations. The majestic houseboats on the backwaters is Kerala have been a favourite with international and domestic tourists. Alleppey, also known as the Venice of the East, has numerous islands which are only connected by the backwaters, its numerous lagoons and canals. Alleppey is also a popular location for destination weddings, and the wedding boat has generated interest in weddings on houseboats for destination weddings.



M4marry, the matrimonial website from Malayala Manorama has been a popular option for South Indians to meet and match prospective partners and their families. M4marry has launched a ‘wear happiness’ campaign this Onam season where customers can showcase their onam photos and reels on social media and win exclusive gift hampers. The unique initiative for customers to update their profiles with festive pictures on the site has also become a popular option for its members. Unique campus activations have also made m4marry Onam events one of the most participated events of the season.





