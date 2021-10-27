KidZania reopens its Mumbai and Delhi NCR theme parks for visitors

KidZania has reopened the doors to its Mumbai and Delhi NCR centres to visitors, kids and parents, for a safe and exciting experience.

KidZania is an indoor park that emulates a mini-city where children aged 2 to 16 years can experience a diverse range of ‘grown-up’ professions through interactive activities, experiential learning and role-playing. All hygiene and safety measures have been implemented according to the Government guidelines so that children can safely enjoy a day of fun and learning with their families and friends at the park.

Some of these safety protocols include fully vaccinated staff, deep cleaning, mandatory use of masks, social distancing in queuing and common areas, reduced capacity, contactless payment methods, as well as daily employee wellness checks.

Speaking about the reopening, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon - Marketing Director - KidZania India, said, “We are immensely eager to welcome back families after a weary year of staying in during the COVID-19 crisis. By reopening and navigating our way around this ‘new normal,’ KidZania is finally giving families a much needed real-world space to engage in interactive activities that are not just virtual. Not only that but with numerous festivities approaching, KidZania becomes the perfect destination that provides families and friends with a wholesomely entertaining space to get together, bond and have fun at last.”

Before reopening its gates to the public, KidZania India conducted a survey, asking why the park should open up where a majority of reasons were a longing to go on a family outing after an exhausting lockdown of staying inside. In fact, with travel and other movement restrictions gradually being lifted across the country, the phenomenon of ‘revenge outing/travel’ is on the rise - since many vaccinated people are keen on an outing after being confined to their homes for months due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. With this in mind, KidZania has adapted to the changing needs of its visitors to keep offering them a remarkably safe and entertaining experience.

With the festive season around the corner, KidZania has adorned itself with sublime Diwali decor as well as organized fun Diwali role-plays for kids from 30th October to 7th November - for a ‘Family Diwali KidZania Wali!’

