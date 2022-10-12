Kellogg's launches high-protein muesli

Kellogg’s has launched ‘Kellogg’s Pro Muesli’. A high protein Muesli, which is 100% plant is the latest innovation from the bowl of Kellogg’s for nutrition-seeking and time-pressed consumers. It is a tasty, wholesome and easy way to incorporate protein into one’s breakfast. *One serving of Kellogg’s Pro Muesli with 200 ml milk provides 29% of an adult’s (sedentary woman’s) protein requirement for the day.

Kellogg’s Pro Muesli is the latest addition to the strong range of Kellogg’s Muesli portfolio, which includes Kellogg’s Muesli with 20% Nuts Delight, Kellogg’s Muesli with 21% Fruit, Nut & Seeds, Kellogg’s Muesli with 0% Added Sugar and Kellogg’s Muesli with 22% Fruit Magic. As per the recent Nielsen data of July 2022, Kellogg enjoys a 70% share in the Muesli & Granola category in India and the category is growing at a strong double-digit, which indicates its strong affinity with consumers.

Made in the manufacturing unit of Taloja, Maharashtra, Kellogg's Pro Muesli is available across all prominent retail chains like Reliance, D Mart, More Retail, etc. It is exclusively launched on the e-commerce platform of Big Basket and is scaling to other e-commerce platforms. The product is available at an SKU of 500 grams for Rs.420/-.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Mathur, Senior Director of Marketing, Kellogg South Asia, said, "Health-conscious individuals are aware of the importance of protein in their diet to be at their energetic best. And for someone looking at a protein-rich option that is tasty too, Kellogg’s Pro Muesli is a great breakfast option for those busy mornings. I want to commend the efforts of the team which has painstakingly crafted this food keeping in mind the dual desires of consumers, which is nutrition and taste. It is reflected in all brand assets, including packaging design, clear nutrition information on the pack and especially the taste of the food."

