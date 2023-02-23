Kellogg India CMO Sumit Mathur moves on

Kellogg India CMO Sumit Mathur has announced that he has stepped down from his role after more than five and a half years with the company. He shared the news through a LinkedIn post.
"This week’s my last serving bowls of Kellogg’s… a journey I cherish & feel proud of," he wrote.
Mathur also shared some of his personal reflections: "Build a great team and they will move mountains. Building a great team is like moving a mountain. Getting right people on board, building capabilities & inspiring is a 24*7 job."
Mathur joined Kellogg India in 2017 as the Director of Marketing. He was in charge of leading the overall Category Strategy/Vision & Business P&L as part of the South Asia Leadership Team.
Prior to that, Mathur was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited for close to 15 years. He led the India Ice-cream business with overall P&L ownership and direct functional responsibility for Marketing, Sales, Shopper/Trade marketing and Cold Chain Logistics.
The IIM Calcutta alumnus is also a member of Consumer Complaints, ASCI and Co-Chair Marketing Leadership Committee, Confederation of Indian Industry.
Sanjay Sharma steps down as Bharat Express CTO
Sharma is a media industry veteran with 30 years of experience
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 11:44 AM | 1 min read
Bharat Express Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Sanjay Sharma has stepped down, as per media reports.
He has cited personal reasons for taking this decision.
Sharma joined Bharat Express in January.
He has over 30 years of experience in the media industry.
ACKO Tech names Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as Chief Creative Officer
Patankar has 25 years of experience in curating content across various media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 11:14 AM | 2 min read
ACKO Tech has appointed senior journalist and anchor Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as its Editor-in-Chief and Chief Creative Officer.
Siddharth, known for his works in auto journalism, brings 25 years of experience in curating content across various media platforms, including his role at NDTV for almost two decades.
As Chief Creative Officer, Siddharth will lead ACKO Tech's newly created content division and create an end-to-end content platform for the wider audience. He will be responsible for the overall content strategy to build brand love to connect with the audience through engaging and educative content. The new content division’s first play will be in the automobile and technology spaces, where Siddharth will also be Editor-in-Chief.
Speaking on his appointment, Siddharth said, "The media landscape today offers a wide variety of content to audiences, but it is also cluttered, and can be motivated, or inaccurate; lacking credibility in many ways. Audiences need to have the choice to be able to select quality, authenticity, and accuracy, every time; while still not feeling shortchanged on entertainment, or access to the content. Media also has the responsibility to offer credible news, information, and help bring awareness on key issues. With ACKO Tech’s new content division, we aim to offer the consumer that choice. One that respects her/their time, talks with them and not to them, and also entertains, excites, and engages them."
“ACKO has the culture and ethos that would be ideal to incubate such a division. The company's values and its people resonated with me, and helped me make the difficult choice to move away from a brand I had created and nurtured for several years. ACKO's trust in me and the belief in our audiences gave me the confidence to join this vibrant tech player,” he added.
"We are thrilled to have Siddharth join our team. His extensive background in crafting strategic content platforms, in-depth understanding of the auto industry, and comprehension of consumer behavior and expectations make him a valuable asset to our team. With Siddharth's leadership, we are confident in our ability to develop a robust content strategy that will enable us to create engaging and educational content across various platforms and formats," said Varun Dua, Founder of ACKO.
WoW Momo appoints Mithun Appaiah as CEO of FMCG business
Earlier, Appaiah was the CEO and Executive Director at Innovative Foods Ltd
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 2:56 PM | 3 min read
QSR brand WoW Momo Foods Ltd. has appointed Mithun Appaiah as the CEO of their FMCG business. He holds an MBA in Business Administration and Management from IFIM Business School Bangalore and was the topper in marketing.
“An FMCG expert in Food and Beverage industry, Mithun Appaiah has rich experience spanning across the spectrum of marketing, sales, key account management, customer marketing, business development, SCM, R&D, P&L management, developing new business channels, E-commerce, and start-up acceleration,” the company said.
Over the last two decades, he has worked across verticals with leading brands like Nestle, UB Group, and Britannia and has also been instrumental in building brands like ID Fresh foods and Sumeru.
Prior to this appointment, Mithun Appaiah was the CEO and Executive Director at Innovative Foods Ltd, makers of the brand Sumeru. Under his leadership, the brand saw high double-digit revenue growths, first-in-market launches, profitability as well as enhanced distribution across channels. Under him, the company reduced losses and made profits for the first time ever in a decade for 2 years consistently also with a 40% growth in the last FY before quitting.
In his assignment as the Vice President of ID foods, the brand saw disruptive growth. Under his watch, the revenues, and retail footprint tripled in 2 years. He also pioneered a retail expansion in India and UAE, Disruptive Marketing, digital initiatives, new channel development, R&D as well as many first-in-the-industry concepts.
Commenting on his new role as CEO, Mithun Appaiah said, “WOW is a loved brand and has created huge consumer equity across the food vertical. I am excited to work with amazing people with the right vision and clarity to build a full-stack FMCG business under the brand WOW. This entrepreneurial journey of creating an FMCG vertical from scratch is what excites me the most’’.
In his new role, Mithun Appaiah will use his expertise across brands and roles to build an FMCG vertical with innovative categories across Momo’s, sauces, noodles, beverages, and many more.
He will also focus on creating a vertical for select global markets where the branded range of WoW would be marketed. WoW has already launched the Momo range across select channels and the results are very encouraging.
Appaiah has won several awards for excellence in Nestle, Britannia, and UB groups. He also mentors aspiring business managers and has mentored a few start-ups in the consumer space.
Sagar Daryani, Co-Founder and CEO of WoW foods Pvt Limited said, “At WoW Momo’s fast-food restaurants, we have been able to make Momo’s the all-time food. With our foray into FMCG, our aim is to make this food of all times, available to you all the time. For us FMCG is going to be the anchor of our next phase of growth; to take us from a share of cuisine to a share of stomach and leapfrogging to a share of grocery. We are confident that having crafted and lead growth stories with different kinds of FMCG brands, Mithun is a perfect fit. From Agility of strategy to nimble footed execution, Mithun fits the role as the captain of our new ship seamlessly”.
Rajan Amba named Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India
Amba is currently Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 12:27 PM | 1 min read
Rajan Amba has been appointed Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India, with effect from 1st March 2023.
He will join Jaguar Land Rover from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, where currently he is the Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Care.
Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, “Rajan’s customer-centric mindset, broad experiences from different industries, and his passionate and authentic leadership approach, bring the right set of qualities to further grow our operations into the promising future of India, aligned with our overall Reimagine strategy to become the creator of the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles and services for the most discerning of customers.”
Commenting on his appointment Rajan Amba said, “I have immensely enjoyed my stint at Tata Motors and look forward to the next one at Jaguar Land Rover - iconic automotive brands, which I hugely admire. I keenly look forward to working with my new team at Jaguar Land Rover India and steering forward our future growth strategy.”
Amba succeeds Rohit Suri, who is due to retire on 31st March 2023.
James Wright back as CEO Havas Creative Network, Australia
Gayle While has been appointed CEO at Host/Havas
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
Havas has announced the return of James Wright to Australia as CEO of Havas Creative Network.
He will be responsible for agencies, including Host/Havas, h/commerce, Red Havas, Havas Blvd, One Green Bean and Organic.
Wright will continue in his role as Global CEO Red Havas and Global Chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective.
Gayle While has been appointed CEO at Host/Havas, and will report to Wright. While joins from Dentsu where she was Chief Client Officer and previously had been CEO at Clemenger BBDO.
Wright said: “Whilst I have always kept close to the Australian market and teams during my time in New York, I am delighted to be back in my spiritual home where we have a world class roster of agencies, talent, clients, and opportunity. I am looking forward to working with our senior management teams in the Havas Village to forge an exciting new chapter for the Group.”
On his appointment, While said: “I'm excited to join a creative agency with such an enviable legacy, and humbled to play a part in continuing to propel the team and work forward. There is a phenomenal team, and it's the combination of their passion with access to the talent, innovation and collaborative spirit across the Havas Village that makes this such an incredible opportunity.”
“Getting to know James through the process, it became clear there’s a genuine ambition and commitment to take the business to another level, and I can’t wait to work with the team to build on its successes, and continue to make a meaningful difference to our clients.”
Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative and Havas Health & You, said: “James has a unique understanding of the Australian market and has an outstanding track record across the group of building successful global and local agencies. His PR and creative expertise are a powerful combination. Add to that the talents of Gayle who has an incredible creative, digital and data background we are confident in achieving our strategic growth plan.”
Ajay Gahlaut exits Dentsu
Gahlaut, who has over 27 years of experience in advertising, was appointed Group Chief Creative Officer in September 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 10:50 AM | 1 min read
Dentsu Group Chief Creative Officer Ajay Gahlaut has moved on, as per media reports.
He took up this role in September 2021.
Gahlaut has 27 years of experience in the advertising industry.
He has the credit of leading Dentsu Creative's victory at the last Cannes Lions. Dentsu Creative was the first Indian agency to ever win the Agency of the Year title.
Publicis Worldwide India names Lokesh Sah as Senior VP-Account Management
Sah’s last stint was with IdeateLabs as Head of Account Management
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 9:28 AM | 2 min read
Publicis Worldwide India (PWW) has appointed Lokesh Sah as Senior Vice-President of Account Management.
Sah has an experience of over two decades and multi-category experience, having managed brands such as Unilever, Samsung, MG Motors, IndianOil, Reckitt Benckiser, HSBC, Hero MotoCorp, Hamdard Laboratories, Sony Playstation among others.
He has worked in senior roles at Lowe, Cheil, FCB Ulka, Havas Worldwide, and TBWA. His last stint was with IdeateLabs, a digital-first agency, where he worked as the Head Of Account Management.
Oindrila Roy, Managing Director of Publicis Worldwide India said, “We are glad to have Lokesh as a part of the team, leading and enhancing our key client relationships. His skills and capabilities contribute perfectly to our product and vision of creating powerful work that works for our client businesses and accelerates growth for the agency. Lokesh’s wealth of experience in the integrated brand-building space along with his admirable leadership skills bodes well for our momentum and phenomenal growth.”
On his appointment, Sah said, “I am excited to begin this journey where I hope to play a significant role in writing a new chapter for PWW and scaling up its operations and market stature in India. What is great is the implementation of a truly integrated model - The Power Of One, which is core to Publicis Groupe’s DNA. Being the world’s most valuable agency group, it gives me an opportunity to work under the guidance of great mentors and build powerful brands, in order to achieve new milestones.”
