Jagran New Media launches content-to-commerce initiative

Jagran New Media has launched Jagran Top Deals, a search-based junctions that can help one find curated lists of the best offers coming up.



The content team at Jagran new media Top Deals are category experts who make it a point to conduct in-depth research on the most popular subjects and produce content with popular products so that you can get what you want while staying within your spending limits.



Gaurav Arora, Chief Revenue Office, Jagran New media says: "We are thrilled to introduce Top Deals, a one-stop shop for all of our readers' information and commerce demands. Our goal has always been to put content first and provide experiences that are tailored to our audience. This initiative not only helps us build the content-to-commerce space but also allows us to provide a one-stop shop for our readers across all of our platforms. We believe that this is the ideal way to increase brand loyalty and strengthen customer relationships. Jagran Top Deals is the company's content initiative aimed at increasing profits and opening up new revenue streams through collaborations with companies such as Amazon and others.”

