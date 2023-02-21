IWMBuzz Media unleashes biggest Holi bash of 2023

The Hindu Group’s flagship event Lit For Life will be held at The Music Academy, Chennai, on February 24 and 25. The event is back to its original avatar after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The Hindu Lit For Life 2023 will have 30+ prolific speakers and over 17 sessions. This year the festival journeys beyond the walls of the auditorium and aims to spread the power of words to a varied audience through several meaningful engagements.

Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, Director and Curator, The Hindu Lit For Life, said, “We are delighted to be back on the ground as a vibrant platform with distinguished, creative minds from India and from across the world to discuss new writing and insights on a variety of subjects and themes. Lit For Life reflects the values of The Hindu- delving deep into issues of contemporary importance with talks, panel discussions and presentations bringing rich insights to all those who attend the festival. Over 10 years, the festival has showcased a wealth of work by some of the finest literary minds.”

Themed around knowledge inclusivity, the festival aims not just to host sessions, but to engage the public by encouraging them to cultivate the culture of reading and spread the power of words both on the ground and through our digital platforms.

On the evening of February 24, The Hindu Lit For Life Dialogue will feature the motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in conversation with Vidhya Singh. This will be followed by ‘Our India’, a panel discussion on Captain G.R Gopinath’s latest book.

The day ends with a curated evening at the ITC Grand Chola and will host some of the most illustrious and esteemed guests of Chennai.

On February 25, the festival will boast a stellar line-up that stretches throughout the day. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India, will deliver the inaugural address. The day will witness distinguished speakers like Wasim Akram, Deepti Naval, Geetanjali Shree, Navtej Sarna, P. Sainath, and William Dalrymple who will provide a deep dive into literature, arts and culture.

Speaking about the event, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “Lit for Life is the most loved event in Chennai. We are happy to bring it back with a more tangible experience that we are sure our readers will enjoy and engage.”