IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 sees a roaring response
It was an epic night to remember at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5. It was an evening of stunning appearances with a grand scale entertainment tapping into the ever-growing audience interest for digital entertainment. IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a pioneer in the space of honouring excellence in OTT and web entertainment space, in season 5 set the standards high. Via Jury, Popular and Editorial categories, it honoured the finest talent from the industry. Riding high on OTT buzz and credibility of award curation, IWMBuzz Digital Awards (from IWMBuzz Media) in season 5 saw support from 7 brands and multiple media partners to help maximise scale and reach. Innovative pre engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI. The overall reach of the event is expected to cross over a billion impressions across digital. TV (ET Now),streaming, outdoor, print, radio and on ground. A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Vaani Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Prajakta Koli, cast of Class, Raashii Khanna, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharvari Wagh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajshri Deshpande, Tilottama Shome, Aahana Kumra, among many others. Shares Sanath Pulikkal, Marketing Head- Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, “Brand Odonil was delighted to be the proud sponsor partner of the IWMBuzz Season 5 Digital Awards. Goes without saying that the event was a spectacular success. Many stars graced the red carpet and the brand rubbing shoulders with the India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment icons was a standout. Congrats to the winners - exceptionally talented as they are, their impact on the industry was clearly visible and we hope they continue their merry award winning paths. We also hope continued successes the event’s organisers - a huge effort on their part that resulted in such extravagance. True to its core, Odonil looks forward to partner such remarkable, transformational events. We are grateful that we were part of this one” "We are delighted to have partnered with IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 and witnessed its resounding success. The event showcased remarkable growth and popularity of the digital entertainment industry. Recognizing excellence, IWMBuzz Digital Awards continues to honor the finest talent in the OTT and web entertainment space. We congratulate all the winners and nominees; this collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach and engage with a vast audience. We look forward to further contributing to the dynamic world of digital entertainment,” Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head APAC, Motorola. Add Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, “We, at ReelStar are thrilled/elated to have been a part of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards and to have been recognized for our contributions to the entertainment industry. The event was a tremendous success, and we were honoured to be among so many talented and innovative individuals. At ReelStar, we are committed to empowering content creators and providing them with new ways to monetize their work. Our platform leverages the power of blockchain technology and NFTs to create a more sustainable ecosystem for creators, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. The success of the IWMBuzz Awards event is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that exists within the entertainment industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to join this community and work alongside others who share our passion for innovation and collaboration. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry and to creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for content creators.” Speaking on the association, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India, expressed his excitement, "We express our delight in associating with IWMBuzz Digital Awards, an esteemed platform that acknowledges and honors exceptional achievements within the digital and OTT entertainment industry. At WATCHO, our unwavering dedication has always revolved around establishing a distinct position amidst the competitive industry. The alliance with the prestigious IWMDigital Awards serves as a testament to our relentless commitment to fostering and empowering immensely talented creators within the Indian digital content landscape. “We are humbled with the support and response to IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5. We are glad that we could make all brand partners gratified with the association. OTT and digital entertainment is a space which is growing and will dictate audience engagement patterns in time to come. Our IP is apt to reach and connect with new age audiences. Hopeful of a better and bigger next season and again a big thanks to all brand partners, industry associates and artists who could attend and make the show a huge hit,” ends Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor and Curator at IWMBuzz Media and IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweiser Beats, Carrera Partners: Brandwagon, Indian Storytellers, Whiteapple, Radiocity, Art Media An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.
Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup
#JeetengeHum urges die-hard cricket fans to share heartfelt wishes to recreate the magic of 1983 and 2011 on Twitter and Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 7:14 PM | 3 min read
At the Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, displaying unwavering support for Team India for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Adani Group ignites an unstoppable spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India's historic conquest. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale.
"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance. Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”
“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.
Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."
Echoing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"
Amidst a heartfelt gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup-winning team received an unforgettable reception. Enhancing the magnificence of the occasion, Mr Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Mr Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This treasured gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.
The program witnessed a captivating moment as celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur engaged in a riveting conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Mr Adani, seamlessly drawing parallels between the realms of cricket and business.
Coming soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe with the opportunity to contribute their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup. It aims to create a resounding display of support, amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join the wall of a Billion cheers.
This campaign draws inspiration from the Adani Group's ethos, "Kar ke dikhaya hai, Kar ke dikhayenge," symbolizing an indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The “Jeetenge Hum” campaign champions the belief that winners, having tasted victory before, will inevitably relish it again—an inner conviction that precedes their satisfaction and pride in the public eye.
Teads announces release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager
The addition of attention metrics to TAM gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Teads, a global media platform, has announced the release of attention metrics in Teads Ad Manager (TAM), its dynamic programmatic buying platform. This integration makes Teads the first platform to embed Lumen’s attention measurement natively and gives clients the ability to measure attention similarly to how they measure viewability. This integration marks one year since the launch of Teads Attention Program, an incubator for innovation, which fueled hundreds of tests with Lumen and other partners in the program. The addition of attention metrics to Teads Ad Manager gives advertisers a one-touch system for measuring and optimizing attention, simplifying an otherwise complex process.
Mike Follett, Managing Director, Lumen Research said: “With the release of attention metrics, Teads has consolidated its position as the easiest, and most widely used system of its kind globally. Now self-serve clients using Teads Ad Manager can measure attention in their campaigns with one click, gaining unprecedented insights into performance by leveraging Lumen's cutting-edge attention models.”
By clicking on the 'attention' button within TAM, campaigns are automatically tagged with the Lumen tag, giving advertisers valuable insights on the amount of attention received by their ads, and empowering them to identify the drivers of attention, optimize their campaigns and drive impactful results. These metrics also offer simplicity and sustainability, as they are inherently cookieless and provide a scalable solution for measuring ad effectiveness. Since the launch of our offering, there has been a significant adoption among TAM clients, with Lumen attention measurement being utilized by 20% of their activities on TAM.
Bharat Khatri, Chief Digital Officer, OMD APAC said: “While many brands are just starting to focus on attention, OMG has been prioritizing it all along. Our existing industry planning system treats all impressions equally, regardless of whether they come from video streaming platform or social media feeds. However, their costs can vary significantly, and their subjective value is often determined by planners' perceptions and experiences. By incorporating Teads attention metrics, all our advertisers are now able to access the native reporting of attention metrics within Teads Ad Manager, powered by Lumen’s research. This allows us to optimize our advertisers' assets by placing them in high attention areas & drive higher ROI and better consumer experiences.”
Caroline Hugonenc, Senior Vice President, Research & Insights, Teads said: "By utilizing the largest database of cases combining attention and outcomes on live campaigns, Teads has built an experience that allows clients to easily link attention to outcomes. The integration with Lumen is unparalleled - the deepest and easiest to use - and has produced the largest dataset of its kind in the world. We are proud of the monumental milestones we have achieved, with 103 advertisers onboarded and over 200 campaigns run since the launch of TAM, but this is only the beginning."
Sudhir Chaudhary launches exclusive channel on Koo Premium as return gift for his fans
Chaudhary has a massive fan following on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor of Aaj Tak, has launched an exclusive channel on microblogging platform Koo’s Premium offering on his birthday as a return gift for his fans.
Chaudhary is known for his unique journalistic style and reporting and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 7.6 million followers on Twitter and 3.4 million followers on Koo.
With Koo Premium, his fans have a first of its kind opportunity to subscribe and get access to exclusive content as well as a chance to interact with him and meet him in person. In the rapidly changing world of news, Chaudhary is one of the the first to experiment with new formats and find new ways to connect with his fans across the world.
Announcing his Koo Premium channel, Chaudhary said, “ I would like to thank all my followers for the love and support. I am thrilled to have a new way to connect and interact with my fans through my exclusive Koo Premium channel. This is my return gift for all the love and I look forward to providing my fans with regular updates to stay ahead.”
He was formerly the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Zee News, WION, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas and also hosted the prime-time show Daily News & Analysis on Zee News.
BRICS CCI appoints Ruby Sinha as President of WE Women’s Vertical
She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 8:09 PM | 2 min read
The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) has appointed Ms Ruby Sinha as the President of BRICS CCI WE, the women’s vertical of the BRICS BRICS CCI for a period of three years. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry works towards promoting active trade, commerce and entrepreneurship between the BRICS and other friendly nations. She takes over from Shabana Nasim who has become an Executive Director in BRICS CCI and Chief Patron of BRICS CCI WE.
The BRICS CCI women’s vertical is endeavouring towards building a credible repository of working professionals, entrepreneurs, business partners across different geographies and industry verticals and promoting business interactions among members by organizing regular events platforms and other forms of interactions. It also facilitates mentoring/training programs for women professionals.
Announcing the appointment, Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Director-General- BRICS CCI said, “We firmly believe that Ms. Ruby Sinha’s vision, strategic acumen, and dedication will elevate the women’s vertical to new heights of success and significantly contribute to the overall objective of the Chamber. On behalf of BRICS CCI, I extend my warmest congratulations to her.”
Speaking about her new role, Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE said “It’s an honour for me to come at the helm of affairs of the women’s vertical of BRICS CCI at a time when the G20’s focus on gender-based digital inclusivity and skilling alongwith our Hon’ble PM’s vision of this decade being a Techade is a prime focus. I have been a part of the women’s vertical BRICS CCI WE since its inception and being a woman entrepreneur myself, I hope to take our focus on women empowerment and enterprise further during my tenure.”
An entrepreneur herself, Ruby Sinha is the Founder of sheatwork.com, a one-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs and Kommune Brand Communications. She started her career as a journalist and has been involved in initiatives to support and encourage entrepreneurship among women.
Lallantop's Guest in the Newsroom turns 1
The weekly show has completed 52 episodes
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
The Lallantop, a leading digital media platform announced the successful airing of the 52nd episode of its highly acclaimed weekly show, "Guest in the Newsroom." This milestone marks a year of captivating and insightful conversations with 52 distinguished guests from various fields, making it a powerful series that has resonated with audiences worldwide.
"Guest in the Newsroom" has revolutionized the interview format by offering a more inclusive and diverse experience for viewers. Recognizing that people yearn to learn more about the different personalities beyond their star persona, the show followed its famed RRR format, keeping the show real, raw and relatable with a long format, uninhibited, lounge like discussion platform fostering a sense of community among viewers.
From thought-provoking conversation with renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to insightful conversations with Indian Forensic Pathologist Dr TD Dogra, the show has consistently delivered quality content that sparks intellectual curiosity.
On this milestone, Saurabh Dwivedi, editor of The Lallantop said. ‘Throughout the past year, the show has featured luminaries from a wide range of fields, including writers, medicine, cinema, whistle-blowers, senior journalists, scientists, and doctors. From NASA Scientist Nitin Kumar Singh to renowned actress Sonali Bendre, to IAS Trainer Dr Vikas Divyakirti the show has welcomed a diverse line-up of guests who have captivated audiences with their experiences and insights. We would like to express gratitude to all the guests who have contributed to the success of the show. Their willingness to share their knowledge and experiences has enriched the lives of viewers and elevated the show to new heights.’
Gaurav Verma, COO, The Lallantop, ‘We have created a platform which is beyond just news. With 63.9 Million Unique users, our viewers have clearly shown they appreciated the content we put up. Lallantop remains committed to producing high-quality and thought-provoking content, ensuring that "Guest in the Newsroom" continues to be a platform for insightful conversations with individuals.”
'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' celebrates achievements of women with 'The Shakti Awards'
The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:02 PM | 3 min read
The 'Hum Mahilayen Uttarakhand' Conclave was held in Dehradun's Pacific Hotel on 18th June 2023, to celebrate the achievements of women & pay tribute to India's 'Nari Shakti.' Women achievers from all walks of life were honoured with The Shakti Awards for their exemplary courage and strength. The Shakti Awards is an initiative by the iTV Foundation under the aegis of 'Hum Mahilayen' and ‘We Women Want’, to showcase the indomitable spirit of women through their stories of grit and resilience.
The conclave was graced by the august presence of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Harish Rawat, speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, DGP Uttarakhand Shri Ashok Kumar, Actress Smt. Himani Shivpuri, Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji and Entrepreneurs, politicians, environmentalists, doctors, actors, spiritual gurus and digital content creators.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke about his government's work for women empowerment. 'We have introduced 30% reservation for Women in Government jobs, we have also taken a pledge to make 1.25 lakh women lakhpatis on the 25th anniversary of our state. We have worked on PM Modi's Ujjwala Yojana and are giving 3 refills to LPG cylinders for every family', said the CM as he listed the schemes introduced for the future of women.
Speaker of the assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, addressed the challenges faced by women assembly in the state assemblies. She accepted that respect given to a male speaker is much more than what a woman speaker gets, but one should ensure that the dignity of the post is maintained. 'If I want to run the Vidhan Sabha, it will be my way, not in any other person's way', she added.
Legendary Bollywood Actor Himani Shivpuri detailed her journey to stardom. 'I was self-reliant like my father, who used to study at NSD for only 250 rupees. The state of Hindi theatre was very poor and you couldn't make a living out of it. After joining NSD, I used to get 600 rupees a day', she said while getting emotional about her struggle.
Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma spoke about the initiative and how it is a campaign to showcase inspirational journeys. 'Fantastic effort to see so many woman achievers from Uttarakhand getting a platform like this to be recognised, rewarded and appreciated. Inspirational speech by the Hon'ble Uttarakhand CM. Glad to see Ham Mahilayein & We Women Want going from state to state to provide a compelling and honest platform for Nari Shakti in keeping with PM Modi's vision of women-led development', he said.
The day-long conclave was telecast live on India News and India News Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand channels throughout the day with repeat telecasts scheduled over the week.
ReelStar comes onboard as ‘powered by’ partner for IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards X ReelStar promises a revolutionary initiative for aspiring content creators
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 17, 2023 10:08 PM | 3 min read
ReelStar, the blockchain-based and Web 3 integrated entertainment platform, has announced its partnership with the IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards. This collaboration signifies ReelStar’s thriving commitment to supporting and empowering content creators in the digital space.
Through this partnership, ReelStar aims to provide a platform for aspiring and established content creators to shine, fostering an environment that nurtures talent and encourages innovation. By leveraging the power of blockchain and Web 3 integration, ReelStar is revolutionizing how entertainment is produced, distributed, and consumed.
By embracing blockchain technology and web3 integration, ReelStar provides content creators unique opportunities to showcase their talent, engage with their audience, and monetize their work in a transparent and secure environment.
Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, say, “We at ReelStar are thrilled to partner with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023. As India’s first blockchain-based, web3-integrated entertainment platform, we are always looking for innovative ways to support and empower content creators. Our blockchain-based platform provides a secure and transparent way for creators to distribute and monetize their content, while our innovative features enable them to engage with their audience in new and exciting ways. We believe that this partnership with IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 will enable us to showcase our platform and the benefits it provides to content creators. We are excited to work closely with IWMBuzz to make this partnership a success and look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the Indian entertainment industry.”
Adds Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor at IWMBuzz Media and curator IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, “ReelStar is an amazing platform to empower creators. It is the present and the future of content creation, consumption and monetisation. Digital Awards is all about honouring excellence and credible work in digital entertainment domain and ReelStar’s partnership will ensure immense impact and relevant reach in the community and masses at large. We are thankful and grateful to have ReelStar show faith on the property.”
Get ready to witness the fusion of technology and creativity as ReelStar and IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2023 embark on a night of grandiosity to revolutionize the digital entertainment landscape, creating endless possibilities for content creators and entertainment enthusiasts alike.
The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 is set to surpass all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises. Season 4 of these awards witnessed the participation of some of the biggest and most celebrated artists from the country embracing the night, including Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Esha Deol, Huma Qureshi, Sanya Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela, Sahil Khattar, Rakul Preet Singh, Radhika Madan, Nushrat Bharuccha, Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani and many others.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards is scheduled for 18 June in Mumbai. (entry by invitation only).
