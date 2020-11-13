iTV Network glitters at 2nd National Water Awards organised by Ministry of Jal Shakti

The awards were given to motivate individuals/organizations who are doing commendable work in the field of water resources conservation and management.

iTV network today won second prize in ‘Best TV Show for promoting water conservation’ for their water campaign- AakhriBoond at the 2nd National Water Awards organised by Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The award ceremony was held on Wednesday, 11th November and Thursday, 12th November, 2020 at VigyanBhawan, New Delhi.”

The awards were given to motivate individuals/organizations who are doing commendable work in the field of water resources conservation and management. Also, it strives to create awareness among the people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt the best water usage practices. The award winners in different categories were given a citation, trophy and cash prize.

The awards were inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Hon’ble Vice President of India on 11th November 2020. Hon’ble Minister for Jal Shakti, ShriGajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Rattan LalKataria, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

On the second day, i.e. 12th November 2020, ShriPrakashJavadekar, Hon’ble Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was the Chief Guest. Hon’ble Minister for Jal Shakti, ShriGajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Rattan LalKataria, and other dignitaries also graced the occasion. Leading Environmentalist Anil Joshi (Padma Awardee) was special guest on both the days.

Commenting on the win, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of iTV Network, said, “This award is a testament to our resilience and our passion to work tirelessly. Saving water is not the responsibility of only you or me or for that sake any single individual. But on the contrary, saving water is a national cause and should be a common practice. Ground connect& digital amplifications will be a key agenda that we will be driving in the coming year to make people aware of the importance and techniques to save water.”