India Today Group conferred with ‘ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate’ award
This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement, says Kalli Purie
Indian Television Awards (ITA) 2022 has conferred India Today Group with "ITA Golden Laurel Media Conglomerate" award for the AajTak News conglomerate. The Aaj Tak News conglomerate that has built a universe of leading products around it includes AajTak channel, AajTak App, AajTak.in and AT2
Aaj Tak also leads on all social media platforms and has made India Proud by becoming the world's first and only news channel to cross 50 MN subscriber mark on YouTube
“Aaj Tak has been the reigning popular Hindi news channel at the ITA awards since inception and has been able to expand a one channel brand to the biggest confluence of GenZ News consumers. The recognition as a ‘Conglomerate’ for a single news brand of AajTak shows the acceptance and popularity for the channel amongst variety of audiences across platforms,” the network said in a release.
Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson, India Today Group received the award on behalf of Aaj Tak. Accepting the award, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group, said, "This ITA award is the apt recognition to AajTak, for Aaj Tak is no longer just one news channel, it is a movement. We are across the web, the app and all existing and emerging platforms including YouTube, Facebook Instagram, twitter, Koo etc "
Thanking viewers and members of team Aaj Tak for their contribution in the achievement, Purie added “with over 50 million subscribers we are not only India’s biggest news channel but the World’s biggest news channel on YouTube”
India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls get Gujarat, Himachal results spot on
The polls predicted BJP was poised to sweep Gujarat but it would lose Himachal Pradesh in a tight race with Congress
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 11:27 AM | 1 min read
The India Today-Axis My-India exit poll predictions are in line with the group’s record of 95% accuracy in election forecast.
The exit polls predicted that BJP was poised to sweep Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, for the seventh time in a row, but it would lose Himachal Pradesh in a tight race with Congress.
According to India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls, BJP was predicted to secure between 129 and 151 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly. The opposition Congress party was projected to secure 16 to 30 seats and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP 9-21.
“The actual results from the state, which gave BJP a landslide and reduced the Congress strength, considerably in the new house validated our predictions as the most accurate in the industry. The Aam Aadmi Party finished third, as forecast,” India Today said.
In Himachal Pradesh, Congress was projected to win between 30 and 40 seats in the 68-member state assembly.
As forecast by the India Today-Axis-My-India post-poll survey, the BJP fell short of its 2017 performance when it had won 44 seats. The India Today-Axis-My-India exit polls were spot on in predicting 24 to 34 seats for the saffron party in 2022.
ET NOW celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship at 10th Leaders of Tomorrow Awards
ECOSTP Technologies P Ltd was awarded ‘Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year’ and Queppelin Technology Solutions Private Limited was awarded ‘MSME Entrepreneur of the Year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:32 PM | 6 min read
Celebrating the success stories of India’s most innovative and resilient MSMEs and start-ups, ET NOW, India’s leading English Business News Channel, hosted the 10th Season of Leaders of Tomorrow Awards in Mumbai today. Marking a decade in empowering the transformation of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem, Leaders of Tomorrow Awards Season 10, themed, Empowering India's Next Decade of Entrepreneurship was engaged with the purpose to enable entrepreneurs to adopt new-age business models to future-proof their businesses in this dynamic ecosystem.
An annual national event dedicated to uncovering and recognizing the most promising entrepreneurs, Leaders of Tomorrow Awards this year, showcased upcoming and enterprising small businesses across 23 categories, shortlisted through an exhaustive pan-India screening process and duly evaluated by an esteemed panel of jury. The selection process involved benchmarking across a range of quantitative and qualitative parameters such as Business Model, Risk management strategy, Impact & Reach, Promoter Background and Technology Impact & Disruption.
A melting pot of Enterprising Visionaries, Start-up Gurus, Business Icons, Domain Experts, Next-Gen Entrepreneurs and Disruptors, the event witnessed a distinguished line-up of speakers including Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Maharashtra, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, Raymond, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO Rooms, legendary cricketer & start-up entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh, Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, Shraddha Kapoor, Actor & Emerging Investor among others.
Delivering the welcome address, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “For over a decade, Leaders of Tomorrow, India's largest entrepreneurship platform has enabled and empowered the spirit of Indian SMEs, MSMEs and start-ups. While we all are taking pride in the vast Human Resource that is available to India, we also plan to create the right leadership that can ease us into a promising tomorrow. The will to win and the vision to spot new opportunities are not going to be inbuilt in all. We have to ingrain them into the minds and characters of those with the potential to lead. The winners of ET NOW Leaders of Tomorrow will be that exclusive community that is ever ready to charter a new course with clarity and capability.”
Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Maharashtra appreciated ET NOW for organising such a stellar award show. “I am glad to be a part of such a beautiful event that boasts of such great minds, who have been big contributors in the betterment of Mumbai and the country. I have also been a businessman, so I understand the need for skill in the sector. The percentage of skilled workers in India is very low when compared to other developed countries. When Shri Narendra Modiji became the Prime Minister in 2014 for the first time, he started the skill department anticipating the future. He believes that we have honest entrepreneurs who work hard, but if not skilled property, they stand to fail”, he said.
He further requested top industrialists and businessmen present at the event to join hands with the government and help upskill people at its incubation centres. “Corporates need skilled people, and we have skilling centres in Maharashtra. We invite large corporates to participate and patronise them. You can play a role in upskilling people at our centres too. These can be huge incubators of talent. We have the space, and we can open ITIs with you if you desire. The government will keep working but we cannot be a hundred percent effective unless we work together. This will birth leaders of tomorrow.”
Mr V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, spoke about the challenges small and medium entrepreneurs face in doing business, especially when it comes to the lending sector. “The finance sector is huge in our country, especially the lending market which is worth Rs 140 lakh crore. Of this, medium and small enterprises account for only Rs 8.7 lakh crore. They operate out of equity, which is an inefficient way of doing business. To help these small enterprises, we must come up with an improved tax structure with rebates, just like our tax slabs. This will help them save more, attract talent, and fight the disadvantage of being in smaller cities.
He added that entrepreneurs can only become leaders of tomorrow if they adapt to the digital wave, and listed the government initiatives that have played a huge role in ushering in digitisation for SMEs. “Our government has done a lot in helping digitise the economy. With Jandhan and Aadhaar, it opened 4 million bank accounts for people below the pyramid in India in a year. Smartphones are enabling quick commerce. Then there is AI and ML, which is making a dramatic step function jump. Let’s not forget credit bureaus, UPI, and ONDC. These ecosystem changes must be adopted by small entrepreneurs if they want to be part of the success story. It has been forecasted that the extent of consumer credit will increase to a cumulative 4.5 trillion dollars by 2030. SMEs will have a significant role in coming up with such a power in the next few years. This momentum will take the country and economy ahead.”
Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO Rooms, was candid about how he started his journey with nothing but an ability to think big. “When I started a few years back, travel had become big, and people were looking at building hotels as a viable mode of business. However, I thought it would be a better option to invest in existing hotels and convert them into a brand. Naivete is critical when you build a business. Then comes the ability to think big, which I learnt from my contemporaries every early in my career. The SMEs of today may be the unicorns of tomorrow. So, thinking big is important.”
He also stressed on some factors that budding entrepreneurs must keep in mind. “Entrepreneurs need to first figure out the sector they want to be in. You must pursue a sector that has less competition. Building a right team is necessary and you need partners for yourself. People who believe in you as a partner and not just as an employer. Then, education is critical. It can also be gained on the field too, but what is important is how you are accessing it. Be in a sector that allows you to take some time and then shine. What you need is perseverance. Take OYO for example. Today, travel is growing in an unprecedented way and we are affordable. But when Covid hit, our business suffered a 70% drop overnight. Had we given up, we would not have boasted of a positive EBIDTA today. In the end, companies must make money and anyone telling you otherwise is wrong. An entrepreneur’s job is not just to deliver earnings, but also value addition for shareholders. As entrepreneurs, you must be optimistic that next year, we will see profitable unicorns.”
ZeeZest.com has Milind Soman as the face of digital cover for its Dec 2022 issue
The fitness enthusiast talks about fitness, fashion, travel, politics, food, and his controversial yet immensely famous love life
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 3:36 PM | 3 min read
An unexpected encounter led to Milind Soman giving the nod to be ZeeZest.com's Digital Cover Star for December 2022 and giving an exclusive interview.
Over two days, in the exotic location of the Maldives, at The Residence Dhigurah situated on Kooddoo Island, ‘Ultraman’ Milind Soman spoke about himself, the various journeys in his life, his goals, and of course, his love story with wife Ankita Konwar. Be it his curious conversation with Narendra Modi where Milind self-admittedly could not stop talking while the Prime Minister listened, or sharing his thoughts on love and that “the greatest love stories come from struggle,” Milind’s interview on ZeeZest.com is nothing short of intriguing, filled with anecdotes from the various chapters of his life. And amid all of that, not once did he compromise on his daily fitness routine, even while shooting across four different locations.
Talking about an unexpected call from the PMO and his meeting with the Prime Minister of India he shares, “I was very impressed when a busy person like the PM can take time out to meet someone without any specific agenda. That is being really organized, that’s how I see it. It’s kind of embarrassing as I realized most, I spoke, and he listened. I even asked him if he wanted me to stop, and he said he was happy to listen to me. I remember speaking to him about how we can promote indigenous sports in India instead of focusing only on Olympic sports. We obviously connected on yoga and Ayurveda, which are close to both of us.”
ZeeZest.com’s digital cover shoots, shot exclusively by celebrated photographer and lifestyle influencer Atul Kasbekar, are an endeavour to interact and engage with lifestyle audiences on digital mediums of their choice. Featuring diverse celebrities, the glamorous photoshoots capture the many moods, passions, and aspirations of movers and shakers of influence today.
As one of the digital media leaders in the country, ZeeZest.com is a millennial-friendly platform featuring some of the biggest celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Emma Corrin, Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateek Kuhad, Ali Fazal, Vir Das and bringing their fans up, close, and personal to their icons.
Talking about being the Digital Cover for ZeeZest.com, Milind Soman says, “I usually don’t do a lot of editorial shoots, but when I do it has to be something special, exciting, and fun. Then this opportunity with Zee Zest presented itself to shoot in the Maldives, and who wouldn’t like to shoot in the Maldives! The Zee Zest Digital Cover Shoot lived up to my expectations and was a great experience.”
Launched in 2021, ZeeZest.com is a unique lifestyle and entertainment website that binds its viewers by helping them discover, engage, and fulfill the thirst for homegrown and international content across six diverse lifestyle pillars: Travel, Food, Health, Fashion & Beauty, Culture and Homes. As a multiformat website, ZeeZest.com has over 4.5 Mn monthly active users, along with an average of 12.5 Mn monthly page views. With diverse content formats, ZeeZest.com has emerged as an authority on living the good life.
Check out the full ZeeZest.com cover story here – Zee Zest Digital Cover Star December 2022 Milind Soman
Feeding India by Zomato joins hands with Akshaypatra
The programme has been launched in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Dehradun and Bangalore, and will provide one meal every day to 38,410 beneficiaries
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:22 PM | 2 min read
Feeding India by Zomato, in collaboration with Akshayapatra, is expanding its school feeding program (Poshan to Pathshala) to government schools. The programme has been launched in 4 cities - Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Dehradun and Bangalore - and will provide one meal every day to 38,410 beneficiaries. A total of 486 schools have been included in the program, with 171 in Gorakhpur, 144 in Varanasi, 88 in Dehradun and 83 in Bangalore.
Under the Poshan to Pathshala Program, Feeding India provides food to children in low-income schools. Their overarching goal under this initiative is for all children to receive adequate nutrition in their formative years, ensuring holistic development.
Anant Arora, Chief Sustainability & Communication Officer at Akshayapatra said, “Today, we start a new chapter in this successful relationship with Feeding India by Zomato pledging their support to sponsor 35 lakh meals to school children over the next one year. We are truly grateful for their generosity and constant support. Such partnerships in our social sector are the need of the hour.”
Highlighting the significance of this initiative and the rationale for supporting Akshayapatra, Vishal Kumar, Head of Feeding India by Zomato said, “Our mission is to improve food security and alleviate malnutrition across India. Collaborating with stellar organisations like Akshayapatra is an important part of this mission, and it is essential for such organisations to come together and build impactful programs creating a better future for the children of our country.”
The largest non-fiction literary festival IBLF Delhi Edition concludes on a high note
The full day event witnessed a confluence of like-minded people interested in non-fiction literature
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 10:46 AM | 8 min read
The Delhi edition of the Indian Business Literature Festival (IBLF) concluded with eminent authors across the non-fictional domain sharing their individual stories on India’s biggest literary forum. The full day event witnessed a confluence of like-minded people interested in non-fiction literature that has an impact on individual and business theory and practice.
The proceedings began with the inaugural address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group, who spoke about his vision for IBLF and his plans to take it to 21 cities this time and provide a credible platform to non-fiction authors and celebrate the new talent.
This was followed by Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Ministers session with Dr Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness & Lecturer, Stanford University on Dr Debroy’s popular book ‘Inked in India’.
During his session Dr Debroy highlighted some important aspects of the book which is a written record of the journey of make and unmake, from a pre-Independence India with a strong manufacturing base for pens, nibs and ink, to the post-Independence economic policies which eroded that competitive advantage and led to economic churn and the exit of foreign firms from the country. Going beyond the nostalgia and lost sheen of fountain pens, he shared how it tackled economic transition and the impact of policy on local enterprise.
The session was followed by another captivating keynote and fireside chat with Gurcharan Das, Former CEO, Proctor and Gamble, India.
Das spoke about ‘Making A Life vs Making A Living’.. He shed light on how one can identify their true calling.
“Sometimes in life you do not find a purpose, you also have to create a purpose. A very important part of this is reading books. At the same time one should not be too busy making a living so as to forget making a life”, he stated.
Das also underlined that another way to gain happiness is by serving others. “When you do something even for profit, you are benefiting others in some ways and you may even be benefiting yourself. All human beings are happier working with a sense of purpose. Just doing business is also part of our problem. This includes a to-do list and excessive planning. The idea is to ultimately maintain a healthy work-life balance while focusing on public and private life equally”, he reiterated.
Noted Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali spoke about his autobiography ‘Zikr: In the Light and Shade of Time’ which narrates his journey in a very linear fashion.
The filmmaker said that women are the carrier of cultures and act as a buffer for the household from the external influences that are challenging our households.
When asked about the whole idea behind the book Zikr: In The Light And Shade Of Time, the celebrated filmmaker said, “"A lot of people were asking me to write something but it's not easy to put pen to paper to write about your life. Depicting your life is a very sensitive thing to do because every life is very interesting and every human being lives a full life where they are involved in relationships, shaped by many influences, and problems."
"Everybody is going through a process and to understand that process through one's own life was a challenging thing to do. I thought let's start from the threshold and write about different shades of Lucknow through my father's vision," he added.
Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies in conversation with Noor Fathima Warsia, Group Editorial Director, BW Businessworld spoke about the takeaways of his book-’The Nation's Homeopath’.
The book is an unusual tale of entrepreneurship, risk appetite, resilience and self-belief. During the course of the session, Dr Mukesh Batra spoke about the early eighties when India was still a decade away from liberalisation, and loans were not readily available and how he borrowed money at a staggering interest rate of 36 percent per annum. He also spoke about the strong conviction that his business would work out and not only did the business succeed, Dr. Batra's became a household name.
In another riveting session with former Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Hardayal Singh and Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX, on his book ‘The Moral Compass,’ Singh said that the book is a catalyst to help people focus on their problems, introspect and find their own solutions based on good conscience. He further emphasised that the book does not offer any instant solutions.
He said that the reason for writing this book was to do some research and find out how objectivity and fairness can be restored in times when decision-making involves personal involvement.
The next discussion was on the popular book ‘The Custodian of Trust: A Banker's Memoir, by former Chairman of SBI, Rajnish Kumar and he recounted how his term was ‘rather momentous’ as the period-from 2017 to 2020-during which he shouldered this responsibility was rather unique under any circumstances. He also spoke about the Indian banking sector when it was going through one of its most tumultuous phases and how he dealt with the problem of non-performing loans (NPLs) that had severely impacted the balance sheet and profitability of banks, especially those in the public sector.
The final session at IBLF Delhi Edition was with Karan Bajaj, Founder of Whitehat Jr., which was later acquired by Byju's. Bajaj also launched his new book titled- "The Freedom Manifesto: 7 rules to live the life of your calling" at the event.
In conversation with Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman of BW Businessworld & Founder of exchange4Media and Rajiv Verma, Former CEO, HT Media, Bajaj stated that the success rate for creative industries was only 10 per cent and it was important to keep this in mind when starting a project as 90 per cent of them usually end in failure.
When asked what inspired him to write this book, Bajaj explained that the idea behind the book is to encourage more people to take risks in their lives. He elaborated that he learned this himself in the past few years - something unexpected and different can happen if you take chances.
Bajaj also spoke about how non-fiction writing was different from writing a novel.” For novels, the focus is on the characters. However, for non-fiction, the focus is on sharing life lessons that the author has learned from their own experiences”, he stated.
Elaborating on the anatomy of success to Bajaj said. “Increase your surface area to take a lot of chances. By increasing your surface area, you're essentially increasing your opportunities to take risks so that you can learn from your own projects.”
Some of the eminent speakers at the 4th Edition of IBLF Delhi Chapter included: Bibek Debroy, Indian economist, serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Gurcharan Das, Former CEO of Proctor and Gamble India, Rajnish Kumar former Chairman of the State Bank of India, Rakesh Dewan is the Chairman, Star Academey and Home Appliances Company, Karan Bajaj, Indian technology entrepreneur and author, best known as the founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr., an Edtech company specializing in distance learning which was acquired by BYJU in 2020, Kiran Karnik, prominent Indian administrator chiefly known for his work in the broadcasting and outsourcing industries, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, Prabal Basu Roy, Sloan Fellow from the London Business School and a Chartered Accountant, Dr. Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Entrepreneur and the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Songfest, Rajiv Verma, former CEO at HT Media, Nilaya Varma, Co-founder of Primus Partners India, Ajay Jain, author, photographer, traveler and founder of the Kunzum Travel Cafe, Mohit Gupta, Co-founder of Frob.Social, Harddayal Singh, former Chief Commisioner of Income Tax and Ombusman to the income tax department, Ministry of Finance, Govenement of India, Professor Dhruv Nath, Director of Lead Angels Network, Sonu Bhasin, Family Business Historian, Independent Director, Business Author and Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Families & Business, Vaibhav Dange, ndependent Expert on Infrastructure and Governance, Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr. Batra's group of companies, Namrata Rana, Author & Director of Strategy Futurescape, Dr. Priyank Narayan, Director of InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Ashoka University, Professor Mukesh Sud, Associate Professor of the Business Policy Area at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Muzaffar Ali, Indian filmmaker, fashion designer, poet, artist, cultural revivalist, and social worker.
The Hindu Group releases hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 7:11 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
The Hindu Group has always been at the forefront in highlighting issues plaguing the environment. Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
Filmmaker Prakash Jha implores everyone to take mental health seriously
Jha was addressing the audience at the fourth edition of The Restore Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Filmmaker Prakash Jha came out in support of mental health warriors at the fourth edition of The Restore Awards™️ held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Jha stated, “It's time to treat mental health at par with physical health. When you have an accident, or heart attack, you run to the doctor. But when we have an emotional breakdown, we hush it. Unmute yourself.”
The Restore Awards™️ are an annual event that began in 2019, to help people come out with their physical and emotional suffering rather than hush it up. Other leaders who attended the awards ceremony as special guests were Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Industries who was also the first chief guest in 2019 for these awards; Dr Jawahar Panjwani, senior orthopaedic surgeon, who supports mind-body healing instead of just prescriptions and surgeries, actor Vivek Mushran who came out in support for the cause, and other senior corporate business leaders who have over the last four years, consistently demonstrated their solidarity for the awards.
While lighting the inauguration lamp at the awards ceremony, which recognises and celebrates mental health warriors, healers, doctors, and sustainability entrepreneurs, Jha explained his presence by saying, “These awards are the catalyst between those struggling with emotional health issues, often without family support, and therapists, doctors who are doing impactful work in the space of mental wellbeing. With my presence, I support and applaud these on-ground angels impacting their communities." His films – many reaching blockbuster status - push society and the system to confront issues of bonded labour, caste, class, power, politics, policing, corruption, patriarchy, and resistance. And now, it seems like he is challenging society to open up about the trauma of mental health issues.
“It just took one email from us for him to agree to stand for this cause and be our chief guest at the awards,” said Rachna Chhachhi, cancer nutrition expert and founder, The Restore Awards™️. “He didn’t even pause. Normally, we have been told celebrities charge but Prakashji immediately agreed because the cause is bigger than any of us.”
Instituted by four women health experts under the banner of Shuddha™️, The Restore Awards™️ have a global esteemed independent jury to pick out the winners every year. Presented by Ageas Federal Life Insurance, and with sponsor partners like Tetley, House of Abhinandan Lodha and Metropolis labs, who have made this non-profit cause possible, the number of global nominations this year crossed 2000 and the jury had a tough task in deciding only 11 winners. “It was so difficult for us to see all the deserving nominees and choose winners because each one deserves that their story is told,” said Dr Mickey Mehta, one of the jury members. “These awards ensure that people working at the grassroots level who impact mental health are heard via this large-scale initiative.” The awards are broadcast to 300,000 people live across various social media platforms, giving mental health nominees and winners a platform for their impactful work.
Some of the winners include Karan Shah, a 24-year-old wheelchair-bound muscular dystrophy patient, who is pushing BMC to make wheelchair-friendly toilets in public places; Dr. Deepti Pinto Rosario, a gynaecologist who, after hospital and clinical hours, works hard to spread awareness and dispel myths for women's health - sexual health, puberty, adolescent health, reproductive years, postpartum, and menopause; and Chaise Freidman, Los Angeles-based warrior who became paralysed neck downwards and within a span of two years, and defied the diagnosis of his doctors that he would never be able to walk again.
