Republic Media Network to broadcast India Global Forum – London 2021

India Inc. and Republic TV have come together to broadcast the India Global Forum’s flagship event. The India Global Forum is a hybrid event, bringing together premier political and business leaders, to set the vision and ambition for the post-pandemic world from 29 June – 1 July. The event has confirmation from 200-plus high-profile speakers and participants from over 50 countries across the globe.

IGF (www.indiaglobalforum.com) will highlight the theme of “Future.Now. – Radical Actions for the Post-Pandemic Era.”

A high-powered line-up of eminent speakers includes senior Indian Cabinet ministers Dr S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance) and Piyush Goyal (Commerce), Nitin Gadkari (Transport) and Smriti Irani (Women, Textiles). Senior ministers and former leaders from the UK have also endorsed their participation - UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, UK First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, Executive Director, Institute for Global Change & Former UK PM, Tony Blair have also signed on the roster



Michael Bloomberg (Entrepreneur; climate change activist and New York’s Ex-Mayor), World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and General David H. Petraeus (Ex-CIA Director, KKR Global Institute), and Founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, are also part of the star-studded line-up.

Last year’s event was opened by Prime Minister Modi.

“This year’s India Global Forum brings with it a sense of urgency and impatience about the radical actions needed now to shape a post pandemic World. It is where the big global issues of climate change, economic recovery and opportunity, digital transformation, and tackling new age imperialist and fundamentalist threats get debated” said Manoj Ladwa, Founder and CEO of London headquartered India Inc. Group – the organisers of India Global Forum.



“This is the biggest and most impactful gathering on India’s globalisation anywhere in the World. It is where the enterprise of a business leader meets the power of a politician; the curiosity of a scientist meets the ingenuity of an engineer; the wisdom of experience meets the impatience of ambition. It is quite simply where India meets the world, and the world meets India.

We are therefore thrilled by this partnership with Republic TV in India that will take the ideas and ambitions of the Forum to widest possible audience.” he said.



Power-packed agenda

In keeping with the #FutureNow central theme, the sessions of the Forum have been broadly divided across the following sessions:



• Climate Action

• Digital Future

• Global Business

• Economic Recovery

• Health & HealthTech

• Securing Supply Chains

• Global Leadership



From views on how the post-pandemic build back of the global economy can be used to accelerate the transition to a better and safer world and the extent and speed of change required across sectors to the Covidonomics of navigating huge new debts, unemployment and ongoing healthcare risk – a series of power-packed sessions will cover every aspect of India’s ubiquitous role in ensuring the “Build Back Better” goals of the world’s leading economies are in harmony with India’s growth ambitions.

As the home of the world's largest democracy, youngest workforce and one of the fastest-growing economies, India is in a unique position to use its collaborative ethos to bring together leading voices from all backgrounds, industries and geographies as drivers of vital change. And the India Global Forum is designed as a facilitator and accelerator of that collaborative approach.

Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief said, “At Republic, we see great potential in the coming together of two great democracies: the UK and India. We believe that with an exchange of ideas and collaboration of minds, this transformative relationship has a game changing future. As India’s number one news network, we are doing everything to make that happen. The purpose is to come together to ideate at this global forum on common geo-strategic, geo-political and economic interests.

I am particularly happy to be working with Manoj on this project. The level of discourse, the profile of the panels and the global outlook of this forum is going to make it a remarkable event.”

