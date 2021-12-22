India Ahead to hold live discussion to find solution to Chennai floods

The show will broadcast LIVE at 3 PM on December 23 on India Ahead's TV and digital platforms

In its continuing focus on the southern states, India Ahead will carry LIVE, a two-hour interaction between citizens of Chennai and the top bureaucracy of the state to find solutions to the annual problem facing the city: flooding.

The show will broadcast LIVE at 3 PM on December 23 on India Ahead's TV and digital platforms, therefore, giving citizens a chance to directly ask questions from the bureaucrats who formulate policies and carry out disaster management activities.

The event will host two Additional Chief Secretaries who have extensive hands-on experience in handling floods and the aftermath namely Mr Atulya Misra IAS, and Mr Vikram Kapur IAS, representing the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Joining them will be NK Sudheendra of the City of 100 Tanks project, eminent environmental scientist Dr Jayshree Vencatesan and Ms. Vanessa Peter, who works with coastal communities, among other prominent guests.

"This is an endeavour of our rapidly growing Tamil digital platform, which aims to be the non-partisan voice in a cluttered and polarised Tamil media environment," India Ahead editor-in-chief Bhupendra Chaubey said. "India Ahead is the voice of the states, especially those of the south of the country, to bring back sanity and real news back in the media."

