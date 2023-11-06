Hindu businessline confers 'Changemaker of the Year' title on Reserve Bank of India
The honour was part of the Hindu businessline Changemaker Awards 2023
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the stewardship of its Governor Shaktikanta Das, was honoured with the 'Changemaker of the Year' award recently.
The honour was part of the Hindu businessline Changemaker Awards 2023, which were held at ITC Maurya in New Delhi on November 3. The award ceremony, which was a resounding success, recognized and celebrated individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions to society, the economy, and the planet through their innovative ideas and relentless determination.
The fifth edition of the prestigious businessline Changemaker Awards highlighted and rewarded remarkable visionaries and achievers who have left a positive mark on society. These awards encompass various categories, celebrating those who have contributed to the betterment of society, the economy, and the planet.
Notably, the winners were celebrated across six categories - Changemaker of the Year, Iconic Changemaker of the Year, Changemaker - Social Transformation, Changemaker - Digital Transformation, Changemaker - Financial Transformation, and Young Changemakers.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bagged the 'Changemaker of the Year' award for playing a pivotal role in handling the Indian economy during a period of pandemic. Das helped in keeping inflation under control and supporting economic growth.
Over the past three years, India's economy and financial system faced significant challenges, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Amidst these challenges, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stood by in support of the economy, shining like a beacon. The RBI swiftly responded to the pandemic by reducing the repo rate to a historic low of 4%, ensuring liquidity and credit accessibility when needed. As conditions improved, the RBI efficiently rolled back these measures while maintaining strict oversight of banks and NBFCs.
Unlike central banks in the West, the RBI adeptly balanced inflation and growth through a
series of rate hikes from May 2022 to April 2023, prioritizing growth. Additionally, under Governor Das's leadership, the RBI supported innovation, fostering India's digital payments ecosystem while opposing the legalization of cryptocurrencies.
What's noteworthy is the collaborative effort between the RBI and the government, working together seamlessly to shape policies that drove economic growth. This success can be credited to Governor Shaktikanta Das, a seasoned ex-bureaucrat at the helm of the RBI.
Meanwhile, world-renowned dairy cooperative AMUL (Anand Milk Union Limited) was named the 'Iconic Changemaker of the Year' in recognition of its enduring impact on the country over the decades, standing the test of time as a transformative force. The success of AMUL, which is the strongest dairy brand in the world, demonstrates the power of cooperative models in empowering individuals and communities. By giving farmers ownership and a stake in the organisation, AMUL transformed them from mere suppliers to active participants in the dairy industry.
Furthermore, Neha Bagaria- Founder and CEO of HerKey and Safeena Hussain- Founder of Educate Girls were honoured with the ‘Changemaker - Social Transformation’ award. While, HerKey is India’s largest career engagement platform for women and provides job opportunities, skilling, and mentorship for women wishing to enter or re-enter the job market, Educate Girls is a non-profit organisation in India, established in 2007 that works towards girls' education in India's rural and educationally backward areas by mobilising communities. The organisation aims to improve access and quality of education for 15 million girls by 2025.
Stellapps Technologies Private Limited received the ‘Changemaker - Digital Transformation’ accolade. The Bengaluru-headquartered start-up works on digitising the dairy sector. The company has developed a suite of solutions leveraging technologies.
Also, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was recognised with the ‘Changemaker - Financial Transformation’ award for its significant role in India's economic revolution. The financial inclusion program has made significant progress towards increasing financial literacy and reducing poverty in the country. It has created millions of new bank accounts, particularly in rural areas, and has enabled account holders to make transactions digitally. PMJDY aims to curb financial exclusion and promote inclusive growth.
Shrinidhi RS was announced as the 'Young Changemaker' for their dedicated efforts in Ed-tech and Mental Health Awareness respectively. Shrinidhi RS is the Co-founder of CherriLearn, which is an education app that offers gamified lessons in regional languages to children of Standards 1-5.
It is worth noting that the businessline team established a rigorous process to identify these changemakers. The selection process began with nominations, which were then carefully shortlisted based on a set of criteria to determine the final nominees in each category. These nominees underwent independent validation, and a jury comprising eminent personalities selected the winners.
Meanwhile, Shri Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of Power and New Renewable Energy, the event's chief guest, shared, “Let me first begin by congratulating the winner. while coming to this event, I was reflecting on this issue of changemakers-of people who make a difference- of organisers who make a difference and what came to my mind was that only when you make a difference is when you can say that you have justified your existence that you have stood for something and that I have done something which has made a difference whether for few people or the whole country, that is the satisfaction, the truest reward and that is what you’ll always remember.”
“More than any reward it’s that satisfaction that is important. But the awards are also important because when we do something good or that has made a difference, we would like to be recognised apart from the fact that we have the satisfaction that we made something better. I want to congratulate businessline for holding these awards,” he added.
Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor of businessline, expressed, “This award is given to recognize exceptional people and organisations that are driving change in society but yet fly under the radar, unrecognized and not applauded. It is our newspaper’s endeavour to shine the spotlight on these outstanding individuals and organisations, not just through our columns but through public events like this.”
The jury consist of M. Damodaran, Former Chairman, SEBI (jury chair), Pallavi S Shroff, Managing Partner of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Dr V Sumantran, Chairman of InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo Airlines), Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, Lakshmi Narayanan, Former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant, Poonam Natarajan, Director of Vidya Sagar and Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.
Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson of The Hindu Group, stated, “We understand the power of information. It can shape minds, transform society and drive change. We always endeavour to shine a light on the news in perspective that matters and stories that have the potential to create a positive impact and drive a meaningful change in the world. What keeps us going are the people, the millions of readers who turn to us every day, whether in print or online.”
The businessline Changemaker Awards were presented by Sastra University and powered by associate partners, including Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Casagrand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Punjab & Sind Bank, United India Insurance, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, GAIL, and NTPC. J&K Bank served as the banking partner for the event, with online grocery partner Big Basket, tourism partner Bihar Tourism, and education partner SSVM Institutions. News X was the television partner, gifting partner Anand Prakash, Knowledge Partner Ashoka & Deloitte, and validation partner Niti Consulting.
Esha Nagar launches brand strategy firm & media studio Pegboard as Founder & and CEO
Co-Founder Tejasvi Nikam to lead strategy
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 10:54 AM | 2 min read
Pegboard has announced its official entry into the international arena as a formidable Brand Strategy Firm and Media Studio.
Since Esha Nagar's announcement post her tenure at Nepa, the industry has been buzzing with anticipation. Pegboard's website is now live, providing a peek into an innovative space. The company's editorial Instagram debut echoes the visionary tone set by its founders.
Complementing this brilliance is Pegboard’s Co-Founder, Tejasvi Nikam, a knowledge powerhouse in her own right. Having previously collaborated with Esha Nagar at Nepa, Esha and Tejasvi bring a wealth of experience and a shared passion for translating concepts into reality. Pegboard is more than a brand; it's a partnership promising to redefine the landscape of brand strategy and media solutions.
Esha Nagar envisions Pegboard as a hub where insights, creativity, and strategy harmoniously converge, influencing not only the Indian market but resonating globally. Nagar expressed her excitement, stating, “We identified a whitespace in the market for an agency to offer strategy and creation under one umbrella, especially with insights being non-negotiable. Pegboard aims to collaborate with organizations and individuals alike, providing consulting and creation services across branding, content, and culture. The phenomenal response from clients affirms our belief in the power of our genesis. Launching Pegboard alongside Tejasvi, my longtime colleague, is a source of immense pride."
Tejasvi Nikam remarked, "I am thrilled about Pegboard's journey. Esha and I have always shared a vision to merge our creative and analytical strengths. Pegboard's strategy is rooted in totality and authenticity, evident not only in our ethos but also in our launch campaign.
We've initiated a substantial editorial campaign, a testament to our commitment, unfolding across social media and materializing into a coffee table book, catering to marketers and creators alike."
SALT Worldwide appoints Shraddha Pandey as Senior Media Manager
Pandey has worked across sectors such as BFSI, Automobile and Realty
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
SALT Worldwide, founded by Parag Pandya, has appointed Shraddha Pandey as its new Senior Media Manager.
Throughout her career, Shraddha has worked with a diverse range of clients and industries, showcasing her versatility and adaptability. Her expertise extends across sectors such as BFSI, Automobile, Realty, and more. This rich experience equips her with a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities presented by each industry, making her an ideal fit for SALT Worldwide's dynamic team.
Shraddha shared her perspective on her new role, stating, "I aspire to be a creative powerhouse that constantly innovates, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in advertising. I also aim to lead in the advertising industry, setting trends and benchmarks for others to follow."
Shraddha's strategic goals align perfectly with SALT Worldwide's commitment to excellence. The agency aims to achieve sustainable revenue growth year over year by acquiring new clients, retaining existing ones, and offering new services.
MC Couper teams up with Mathrubhumi and Haier to rap about road safety
The 3 minute song 'Road Paatu' highlights Kerala's alarming road fatality stats
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 9:24 AM | 2 min read
In 2022 alone, Kerala reported 5 road accidents per hour and 12 daily fatalities. Mathrubhumi in association with Haier decided to pick up this conversation on the Kerala Piravi day, and inspire particularly the youth (data reveals that 60.5% of those involved in the accidents are between 18-45) to think differently while using the roads. And the message is being delivered through means that this target audience most relate to; music. The 3 minutes rap song (Road Paattu) by the well-known rapper, MC Couper is designed to appeal to one and all. Watch the video here:
Commenting on the initiative, said Mr M V Shreyams Kumar, MD, Mathrubhumi “With less than 3% of the national population, the state recording more than 6% of the nation’s road accidents, we felt is something that needed attention. Mathrubhumi has always been on the forefront of activities that can add back to our community. We are grateful to Haier for their support”
Commenting on the association said N S Satish, President, Haier “As a brand Kerala is one of our important markets. The road accident statistics sounded like an anomaly in the state that is otherwise known for better human development index. With our inspired living positioning, we felt it appropriate to embark on this project with Mathrubhumi when they approached us with the concept. We are hopeful that this initiative will make a difference and Kerala will embrace new road habits starting this Kerala Piravi”
Shemaroo MarathiBana announces new show ‘Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar’
‘Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar’ will premiere on Shemaroo MarathiBana from 30th October 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 4:31 PM | 3 min read
Shemaroo MarathiBana is set to introduce a new original show titled 'Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar'.
“The concept of the show is as unique as its title, it is about an unbreakable bond of love, promoting equality, fostering understanding, facing challenges together and breaking the stereotype. Mark your calendars for October 30, 2023, as this exciting show debuts on Shemaroo MarathiBana,” stated a press release.
The show is created by the renowned name in the Marathi TV industry, Viren Pradhan and produced under the banner of Piccolo films. The very talented Pradeep Ghule as Pratap Supekar and the charming Tanvee Kiran as Manasi will be seen as leads in the show.
'Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar' is a celebration of a love story between Pratap and Manasi that transcends traditional boundaries. The narrative sheds light on the contemporary and forward-thinking mindset of couples who recognize that love is not bound by prejudice. Contrary to the stereotypical image of a wife standing in her husband's shadow, Pratap, a dedicated Traffic Police constable, embodies the qualities of a supportive and caring partner. He prioritizes his relationship with Manasi and holds deep respect for her individuality. On the other hand, Manasi takes on the role of a Senior Traffic Police Inspector, excelling in a traditionally male-dominated field. She personifies a blend of compassion and determination, flawlessly balancing her professional and personal life. While Manasi's senior position in the workplace raises concerns for Pratap's family, it does not affect the harmony between them. Their partnership stands as a testament to the resilience of their bond and their unwavering courage to challenge societal norms.
Sandeep Gupta - Chief Operating Officer of Broadcasting Business at Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, “Our new show, 'Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar,' represents a compelling narrative that goes beyond conventional limits, encouraging viewers to challenge established societal norms. It exemplifies the enduring power of love and the bravery to reshape the long-standing customs and mindset. Furthermore, it has the potential to positively influence the younger generation. This marks a small yet meaningful step towards making a positive impact on our society. We hope our commitment to creating high-quality and engaging stories will continue to receive the love and support of our audience.”
Viren Pradhan, producer of the show, expressed, “We made this show with a ton of love and deep feelings. Our aim was to craft a narrative that is thought provoking, relatable and inspirational. The connection between Pradeep and Tanvee and the way they bring the story to life is truly amazing. We are thrilled to bring 'Sau. Pratap Manasi Supekar' on Shemaroo MarathiBana and to stir conversations about love, identity, and the courage to challenge the status quo.”
PubMatic brings Activate to APAC
The offering was first launched in the US and EMEA in May
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 3:48 PM | 3 min read
PubMatic , an independent technology company, has announced the availability of its newest offering, Activate, in the Asia-Pacific region. PubMatic’s new end-to-end supply path optimization (SPO) solution allows buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic’s programmatic platform, accessing premium video and CTV inventory at scale.
“Since launching in the US and EMEA in May, Activate has gained traction across every region, with an active pipeline of more than 50 advertisers, agencies, and campaigns live through multiple global agency holding companies. Following this success, the solution is being launched in the Asia-Pacific region with partners including dentsu APAC, iQIYI, KINESSO India, Madison Digital, and Wishmedia,” stated a press release.
Activate represents a new industry paradigm by creating a single layer of technology that directly connects buyers and sellers of digital media. Activate allows a smooth shift from conventional direct transactions to programmatic private marketplace (PMP) or programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals. The platform gives media buyers more control over their omnichannel video investments by facilitating transactions across PubMatic’s premium CTV and online video inventory within a unified platform.
“PubMatic’s launch of Activate in the Asia-Pacific region marks a significant milestone in our efforts to revolutionize the industry’s programmatic marketplace,” said Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of PubMatic. “Activate is an extension of our successful SPO strategy that addresses advertiser demand for solutions that deliver a better return on video and CTV investments.”
“At dentsu, we prioritize adtech maturity, focusing on transparency and control in the programmatic supply chain for efficient, high-quality media delivery. Our partnership with PubMatic plays a pivotal role in our supply curation and SPO practices,” said Sunil Naryani, Chief Product Officer, Media at dentsu APAC, who supports the Carat, iProspect, and dentsu X agencies in the region. “With PubMatic’s Activate, we anticipate delivering enhanced value to our clients by bridging the gap between buyers and sellers and further streamlining the supply chain, unlocking opportunities to maximize working media for their video and CTV investments.”
“iQIYI is a long-time partner of PubMatic. Together we are committed to delivering innovation in the CTV ecosystem,” said Andy Sun, General Manager of Sales Operations, International Business Department at iQIYI. “We’re excited to be a launch partner for PubMatic’s Activate solution and look forward to continuing to work closely together to drive effective programmatic CTV advertising.”
“PubMatic is a key player in the programmatic ecosystem, and we’re excited to explore how Activate can benefit our CTV clients,” said Paras Mehta, Business Head at KINESSO India.
“PubMatic is a valuable partner across India, helping us deliver transparent and effective solutions for advertisers,” said Suchi Jain, General Manager and Head of Programmatic at Madison Digital. “We’re excited to see their continued innovation in streamlining video and CTV buying for our clients.”
“Wishmedia is dedicated to providing advertisers in Korea with best-in-class digital advertising solutions,” said Meejoo Na, Chief Operating Officer at Wishmedia. “We’re thrilled to be a launch partner for PubMatic’s Activate and look forward to our clients benefiting from a more efficient digital supply chain, and greater ROI on their video and CTV spend.”
Non-programmatic insertion orders are expected to account for almost 60% of CTV and 18% of online video transactions by the end of 2023, according to industry estimates. Activate represents a nearly $65 billion expansion of PubMatic’s total addressable market.
Built leveraging technology from PubMatic’s 2022 acquisition of Martin, Activate is fully integrated into PubMatic’s growing software suite, including the PubMatic Sell-Side Platform and Connect.
