Reserve Bank of India invites EoI to assess impact of 'RBI Kehta Hain' campaign

The Reserve Bank of India, which launched its 'RBI Kehta Hain' campaign to spread awareness about safe banking procedures, will be assessing its impact, say media reports. 'RBI Kehnta Hain' launched in 14 languages was the bank's first 360-degree campaign that harnessed media like TV, radio, newspapers, social media, web banners, gifs, billboards and SMS.

The campaign intended to create public awareness about the banking sector with respect to practices, regulations and initiatives. The topics covered under the initiative included basic savings bank deposit accounts, safe banking practices, banking for senior citizens, ombudsman scheme, cyber security etc.

The bank has now invited Expression of Interest from companies who have successfully executed five such projects. Companies, NGOs, agencies or public trusts who want to take up the EoI should have a turnover of Rs 2 crore from "Impact Evaluation/Surveys Business" in each of the last three financial years, according to reports.

The firm that bags the account will primarily have to come up with a method to scientifically analyse the impact of the campaign and efficiency of the platforms used for the campaign.