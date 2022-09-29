Hero ISL is back after 2-year-long hiatus

With Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 (Hero ISL) returning to Kolkata after a hiatus of 2 years, fans will yet again witness live football action, cheering for their teams as they grind it out for glory. Add to that, ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will face each other in the Hero ISL for the first time in front of fans in Kolkata. To celebrate the excitement and passion of football fans across West Bengal, FSDL unveils another emotional campaign film for the vociferous football fans of West Bengal.

The campaign film cinematically highlights the rivalry between fans of ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, as chants of ‘Chol Chol Chol’ echo on the streets of West Bengal. Fans across generations, along with legends of the two clubs, gather on the streets in support of their favourite team by donning their jerseys. The promo film also features Sourav Ganguly as the biggest cheerleader, encouraging the fans of both teams to take Bengal football to greater heights with their support. With the streets filled with the colours of ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, the campaign film symbolises a legendary battle that will take place in this year’s Hero ISL.

