Guna 369 to be screened on ETV on 18th Oct

The film stars Kartikeya and Anagha in the lead

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 7:05 PM
film

Guna 369, the action-drama-thriller, will storm Telugu households on 18th October at 6 pm. The film will be aired on ETV Telugu.


The riveting and intense drama revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky youngster, who with the turn of events, becomes terribly violent. There is an interesting romantic plot and the backdrop is the murky world of mining.


Rooted in true story and emotions, the film stars Kartikeya and Anagha in the lead. According to Arjun Jandyala- Director, a few scenes have been inspired by true events that happened in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, the film had a superb theatrical release, applauded for the realism and rustic treatment.

Tags Etv telugu Guna 369 Kartikeya
