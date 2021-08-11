Guardians app issues update on global downloads

The safety app from Truecaller claims the total number of downloads has crossed one million; India accounts for 60% of this

Guardians, an app committed to personal safety owned and developed by True Software Scandinavia AB, the creators of Truecaller, today announced new updates and a significant milestone of 1 million downloads worldwide. The app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Among the million downloads, India accounts for 60% of the total.

“After a successful launch in March this year and an encouraging response from users across the globe, Guardians now supports multiple languages including Hindi, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Indonesian. The app has received 4.5 stars rating on Google Play Store and is also typically amongst the top 10 apps in the Maps and Navigation category,” the company said.

New Features to look out for: -

Satellite View - Users can now turn on satellite view and see a real map of Earth along with accurate topographical details. Just like the default map view, satellite imagery is also provided by Google. Users can switch between satellite and default views from Profile > Advanced.

Location-based alerts - With this feature, the app will allow users to mark their most frequent places like their home, school or workplace. These locations can be their safe space and whenever someone moves out of this ‘safe’ place, the Guardians can be notified of the same.

In the next few updates to the app, users will be allowed to automate things too, such as automatically start location sharing when one leaves Home, thus further saving the battery.



Activity Based Alerts: This feature is opt-in, so users will have to specifically enable it if they want to use it. Activity Based Alerts are based on your activity and use Android's Activity Recognition API. The Guardians app will soon be able to trigger and send notifications when you start walking or driving. It will also be able to trigger sharing of alerts based on speed, such as when you start walking/running or driving faster than 50km/h.

After developing an app that protects people in their digital lives, Truecaller has committed to real-world safety. As a brand, we are ready to work with local government officials to keep everyone and their loved ones safe. Guardians is a free download from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

