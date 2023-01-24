Netcore announces partnership with Truecaller
The collaboration is expected to save valuable developer hours for the company, apart from the overall improvement in user experience
SaaS company Netcore Cloud has been onboarded by Caller ID and Spam blocking service, Truecaller. Netcore Cloud’s Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs are expected to largely enhance the app experience of users.
Netcore Cloud’s Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs are the customized navigators that ensure your user is not lost in the mobile app. It offers positive reinforcement and direct/indirect suggestions toward the next step by the user. This enables the brand to guide the user to the most suitable experience at the right time without any delay. Truecaller serves a heterogenous global market and this collaboration will help improve their app’s user experience.
Ramesh Srinivasan, CEO - India Business, Netcore Cloud, “Our Contextual Nudge & Walkthroughs have been gaining immense popularity among brands as they look to provide hassle-free experience to customers in their buying journey. We are confident that Truecaller users will witness further value in their app experience as a result. Furthermore, our No-Code Product Experience platform will help them save valuable developer hours.”
Raj Mukherjee, Head of Global CRM, Truecaller, “We are excited to partner with Netcore Cloud to strengthen our customer engagement. Communication with consumers needs to happen at the right frequency, right time, with the right message, and in the right context. We believe our collaboration with Netcore Cloud will help us achieve this by providing customers a seamless in-app experience that will be easy and context-aware; we are expecting lift in usage and retention through this.”
Netcore's Contextual Nudges & Walkthroughs have been seeing growing popularity among leading brands in the last few years. Major brands including Wakefit.co, Gradeup, redBus and Mobile Premier League have been actively using this platform and benefiting from it.
Proposed amendment to IT Rules 2021 will muzzle the fourth pillar of democracy: NBDA
The association has requested the government to withdraw the amendment
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 6:48 PM | 3 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has expressed concerns over a an amendment proposed by The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021), saying it will result in muzzling the fourth pillar of democracy.
“The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITY) on January 17, 2023 issued revised Draft Amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) seeking to amend Rule 3(1)(b)(v) to state “or is identified as fake or false by the fact check unit at the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or other agency authorised by the Central Government for fact checking or, in respect of any business of the Central Government, by its department in which such business is transacted under the rules of business made under clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution”.
“News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) notes with concern that the proposed amendment stifles the freedom of speech and expression of the Media under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution,” the NBDA said in a release.
NBDA further stated, “It is observed that conferring such powers to Government without any checks and balances will result in muzzling the fourth pillar of democracy and also have a chilling effect on the media. This amendment gives the Government unbridled and unfettered right to interfere with the free speech rights of the media without any oversight.”
The Association maintained that this provision will directly affect the news media as the intermediaries “may be coerced or directed by PIB or any other agency to take down alleged ‘fake news’ content without following the principles of natural justice. This will also result in preventing any comment or criticism of the Government”.
NBDA is also deeply anxious about the words “in respect of any business of the Central Government, by its department in which such business is transacted under the rules of business made under clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution”, which will result in suppression of any legitimate criticism or analysis of the Government and its policies by the news media.
NBDA pointed out that there are sufficient legislations, regulations and statutory bodies which regulate the news media. “Therefore, introducing the aforementioned amendment would lead to excessive regulation by the Government which is neither desirable nor acceptable. This kind of censorship is not envisaged by the Constitution,” it stressed.
The Association has requested the MEITY to withdraw the aforesaid amendment in view of the apprehensions it has expressed.
Why advertising-supported OTT is the future
Guest Column: Tejinder Gill, General Manager of The Trade Desk in India, inquires if an OTT model that is fully or partly supported by advertising gives consumers what they want
By Tejinder Gill | Jan 24, 2023 8:30 AM | 3 min read
This time next year, we may well be watching advertisements on Netflix. The company’s announcement to offer a lower-priced, advertising-supported tier on its streaming platform came as no surprise to me. In 2018, it was predicted that the platform would eventually offer advertisements. And the reason for this is quite simple: the market for new subscribers is too competitive, and the race for great content is too expensive. The market for premium content on over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms is expanding rapidly and consumers now have lots of options. They can choose between watching advertisements to access free content or paying more to watch advertising-free content. While subscription-based OTT streaming grew significantly during the pandemic, it seems like advertising-supported OTT streaming is the way forward.
In a subscription-based model, the effort to attract more users by producing more high-quality, original content entails high costs, which are directly passed on to the users through a hike in the subscription fees. This can lead to an erosion of subscribers, as witnessed in several developed markets.
Meanwhile, consumers around the world are demanding a premium library of binge-worthy shows without a hefty price tag. As subscription fatigue kicks in and purse strings tighten, it begs the question – will a subscription-based monetisation model survive in the long run? Alternatively, will an OTT model that is fully or partly supported by advertising give consumers what they want, while providing OTT platforms with a new avenue for generating revenues to continue creating great content?
We are seeing in price-sensitive regions like Southeast Asia that OTT platforms that are faring better than others are the ones that offer consumers both subscription-based and advertising-supported options. A recent study estimates there are approximately 200 million Southeast Asian users who stream 9.7 billion hours of OTT content every month. Southeast Asian consumers also have a healthy appetite for advertising-supported OTT content, with almost 89 per cent of users willing to watch two or more advertisements in exchange for an hour of free content. India, too, is an advertising dominant market. Elara Capital estimates that almost 63 per cent of India’s $1.7 billion OTT market is accounted for by advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) revenues.
Both in India and abroad, Gen Z and young millennials (ages 16 through 34) are the top audience segments for OTT platforms. These young audiences are often heavy users, consuming several hours of content per day. They are also trendsetters, and their tastes dictate the top trending OTT genres and content. To build long-term brand loyalties, both OTT players and advertisers will need to design and deliver campaigns in ways that resonate with these cohorts.
Considering that India has a fragmented OTT market, marketers need to leverage data-driven media buying tools to give consumers fewer, yet more relevant ads. The fact that Netflix and Disney are moving towards an advertising-supported model is proof that OTT has established itself as a credible advertising channel. With more advertising-supported OTT models, we can expect a notable shift in advertising trends, where brands will prioritize advertising in premium content platforms over user-generated channels.
Meanwhile, the core value exchange of the internet, where users can watch free content in exchange for relevant advertising, will still remain. This is no different from how content has been monetized for decades.
As viewers binge-watch their favourite series on smart TVs or mobile devices, a large percentage of them will likely pay for it by watching advertising. The more relevant the advertising is to the viewer, the more valuable it is to the advertiser and the OTT platform, and the more it can be used to fund great new content. For brands, advertisers, and streaming service providers, the game will be all about how quickly they can pivot to where the eyeballs are moving.
‘Social media is a reflection of the society it’s in’
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, a panel of industry leaders deliberated on ‘Digital Media and its Social Impact’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 1:25 PM | 7 min read
The e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference brought together leading names and thought leaders to delve into the future of digital media, its present triumphs, and the challenges it faces.
The session on “Digital Media and its Social Impact” was chaired by Pranay Upadhayay, Senior Anchor, ABP News, and featured Vijay Chadda, Chief Executive Officer, APAC (Air Pollution Action Group); Arvind Gupta, Co-Founder and Head, Digital India Foundation; Shreyaa Kapoor, Personal Finance Content Creator; Sayema Rahman, Radio Jockey and Social Media Influencer; Nandagopal Rajan, Editor, New Media, Indian Express; and Archna Vyas, Deputy Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Upadhayay, while celebrating the diversity of the panel, representative as it was of a wide cross-section of professions, businesses and opinions, started the discussion with noting how over the last 8-10 years “the digital landscape and today India is the fastest growing digitized economy, and is likely to be the world’s most populous country once the census is taken”.
On being asked whether the growth of digitization, from 84 crore (840 million) Indians being online to developing digital highways, had meant a more inclusive or more divided conversation and milieu, Gupta replied, “India is the biggest free internet market in the world with three characteristics: the lowest data costs in the world and the highest per capita data consumption (going from 155th on the global list 8 years ago, to the top of it today); inclusivity of all regions, given that 86% of Indians wouldn’t be able to fully understand the language I’m speaking in (English) and so the internet in India runs on three Vs: vernacular, voice, and video; and finally the consumers are spread across the income pyramid, with everyone from the aspirational level onwards being connected, and even BPL families having one or two members with a mobile phone.”
“This all adds up to India having built the largest digital inclusion platform in the world today with digital public goods like UPI or Co-Win, and India does 8 billion digital payments in a month on UPI, an unfathomable number, with 400 million Indians doing digital payments every month,” he added.
Turning to Rahman, Upadhayay asked where we stand when it came to algorithms driving internet users to digitized echo chambers, considering radio was the original media, and we have lived through an age of radio listener clubs.
“I belong to what I like to call the first social media of the world, radio, and from radio to the different social media platforms today, I would agree with Mr Gupta that it is 100% a much more inclusive world. This digital revolution has given every member of our society a voice, a platform from which to speak in that voice, and the ability to connect with their own chosen community,” said Rahman, while admitting it was a challenge that when it came to the input we have, from knowledge information and more, it was exceeded by the output.
"The base of connecting, the consciousness and responsibility with which we should be connecting with each other, the education and the knowledge, that is less. And the will to engage, to get popular, to go viral, at the cost of anything, including sensationalism, fake news is going up,” she said, saying there is a need to inculcate that sense of responsibility in our social media interactions and engagement.
On being asked about the challenges for a responsible media publication in reflecting news on society in a model much driven by algorithms and click-bait journalism, Rajan put it in the context of someone who had covered technology for many years and had been a votary of many of the digital developments taking place.
“The big surge we had of people coming online due to the extremely cheap data, and the availability of very affordable smartphones India has had, and which has been going on for 4-5 years now, saw hundreds of millions of people coming online for the first time, and a lot of them did so without much context of the internet,” he said.
“For instance, a lot of people came onto the smartphone without having much context of what a computer is. And what happened is that a lot of these platforms that were initially meant for communication and messaging, became hardcore consumption platforms for a lot of people because they might not be literate enough to type, but they could consume media. There are so many WhatsApp groups where people just sit and consume content,” he said, adding that while the democratization of the internet and going digital had made everyone a journalist, there was a distinct lack of editors who actually curate and fact check the information that is being put up.
Chadda was then asked about how the rapid urbanization of India was being impacted by the simultaneous digitization and flooding of content and information, and whether it was a help or hindrance. Chadda said that after 51 years of working, from being a professional soldier who passed out of NDA to retiring as a colonel in the 90s and joining corporates to moving to the social sector in 2008, the change across the sociocultural landscape was unimaginable.
“Digital media has been a lifesaver in terms of social impact, as we saw during the Covid crisis. In education, we saw how everyone from the premier to government schools had to rapidly switch the mode of teaching the most basic education from physical presence to digital lessons. I think it’s a blessing and a boon. A lot of people talk about all the issues it also brings, but I think we wouldn’t have been able to survive without it,” he said.
“You can connect donors in the US with the remotest corners of India and show in real-time how funds are being used to further education for children. Similarly, when we started APAC in June 2019, and with the elections happening in April, we were able to run a digital campaign around the air pollution for the Delhi leg, and it was amazing to see how many people were concerned about the air quality and health and who participated,” added Chadda.
Further speaking on the balance between algorithm-driven businesses and the impact of digitization in society, Vyas said, “At the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, we firstly believe in the value of every human life, and everyone should have the chance of leading a healthy and productive life. We've been in India for 20 years and work in health, urban sanitation, agricultural productivity, gender, and other areas.”
“When it comes to responsibility, there is a need for regulation to keep up with the advancements in the technology itself, and perhaps it’s the government, society, and people who need to keep up with the pace. At the foundation, we look at how technology can help solve issues, but not only from technology, as it's not one size that fits all. For instance, 50-90% inefficiency creeps into farms in India because of usage of primitive tools, lack of knowledge of more effective farming practices and techniques and here technology can really help, with both advancements and information being disseminated,” she said.
Vyas added that while the government is already doing a lot of work in the right direction, there was a need to disseminate digital access and technological developments in the right way so people were more educated and utilized digital assets more responsibly and with more forethought.
Coming in from the content creators’ perspective, Kapoor said that while it was true that there was a lot of sensationalism and eyeball journalism, it was important that creators aren’t held solely accountable, and there is indeed a need for stricter regulation. “When you see an ad on TV, you know it’s an ad. But if you’re watching something on Instagram or YouTube, you often don’t know if it’s an ad or the personal opinion of a creator. So there need to be regulations for all stakeholders,” she said.
Noting that it was easy to perceive social media negatively, particularly among millennial and Gen Z cohorts, Kapoor said, it wasn’t all bad, and that there are two sides to everything. “What is happening on social media and online is a reflection of the society and a major indication of what it wants.”
Higher priced Twitter subscription will have 'zero' ads: Elon Musk
The Twitter boss made the announcement after tweeting that the ads on the platform are 'too frequent' and 'too long'
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Elon Musk announced on Saturday that Twitter subscription models that are higher priced will be completely free of ads. The Twitter boss earlier tweeted that the ads on the platform are "too frequent" and "too big" and he will be taking steps in the coming weeks to address it. The more expensive plans will therefore ensure that users are not subjected to the ads on the platform.
Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023
The majority of Twitter's revenue (90%) comes from the sale of ads. The platform has also been facing a massive drop in revenue post Musk's takeover and subsequent advertiser exodus.
The new business model for Twitter will be a paradigm shift for the platform, which has till recently depended on targeted ads for revenue. The mass layoffs at the organisation have also led to doubts about whether it will be able to function adequately on a reduced workforce.
Monetizing online is a big challenge for publishers and media industry: Pierre Petillaut
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Petillaut, Managing Director, APIG tells the audience about new European copyright laws and their impact
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 11:15 AM | 4 min read
At the e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Pierre Petillaut, Managing Director, APIG spoke to Hemant Jain, the President and Business Head (digital) Lokmat, about the European Union’s new Copyright Directive 2019 and the Digital Services Act.
Through a detailed presentation, he explained the many challenges of newspaper circulation in a digital world.
Petillaut highlighted the challenges that newspapers are facing in France and across Europe. “The problem is clearly the business model. We have to manage this long transition between paper and digital while still being able to amortize the huge fixed costs of print newspapers. That's beginning to be a problem with a huge decrease in paper circulation, especially for the last 18 months with the price of the product skyrocketing in France and Europe.
"The price doubled for publishers, which is becoming unbearable. We have very strong constraints on the year 2023. We don't know how publishers will be able to cope with that double price. The other problem, of course, is the difficulty to monetize online. I spoke about digital subscriptions but the other big issue is the loss of advertising revenues," he explained.
Petillaut also went on to tell the audience how the new laws in Europe have impacted digital and news media: “COVID crisis accelerated things. We lost many copies, more during the crisis and people massively switched to online consumption of news. The point again is monetization. How do we fend for ourselves through digital? Probably, we collectively French publishers, bear responsibility for the fact that in the first place 10 or 20 years ago, we put a lot of free content online. We were synthesized by platforms to do so. But the problem is that the public now thinks that news is more or less free and that everybody can be a journalist with a smartphone. Take photos, write an article published on a blog on a social network or whatever."
For that notion to change, he said, readers should be convinced that journalism needs investment. "So, the very core of the journalism profession, a lot of people are not really aware of what it takes. So we have this work to convince the public that you should fund journalism, you should fund publishers. That's really a democracy," he emphasised.
He also explained how Digital Acts Services has affected the press in Europe. “We focus here mainly in this presentation on advertising revenues because that's what neighbouring rights are mainly about, but we could also mention a huge problem with terms of access to application stores, huge fees that you have to pay on the price of the subscription to the app store or to the Android store. Of course, it's not the topic of the day but an issue with freedom of the press, with the ability to write what you want on the platform. In France, we have very important concerns about the ability of journalists and publishers to write what they want on Facebook. So that's becoming a big issue, especially with Digital Services Act that has been adopted in Europe not long ago.
"To focus a little bit on advertising revenues, as you can see in 10 years, news publishers were almost cut in half while, of course, social networks expanded a lot. So, the reaction of the European Union in 2019 was to create these new neighbouring rights for the publishers. So, what was the point of this directive? Article 15 was creating the neighbouring rights and you also have this article 17, creating an obligation for platforms that use user’s content such as Facebook and social networks, for example, to ask for consent to write orders. This is also an important part because they could not escape the negotiation thanks to this article 17.”
Lastly, Petillaut discussed the laws and neighbouring rights and why it was a big victory for the industry. “Neighbouring right is the right that is going to someone who is not a direct author of an intellectual production, not a journalist, not a composer but who had this massive influence on the creation of the contents. So, in Europe and especially in France, it is granted to broadcasters, to music producers and now to press publishers. It was not an easy thing to do. We met a lot of opposition before the directive was adopted. The main opposition was from platforms. There was a huge lobbying effort from platforms to sell at a time, with vessels full of young people coming from all over Europe to save the internet, massive email campaigns to members of the European Parliament and so on. So, we had really war machine against the directive. So, it was really a true victory when it was lifted.”
Fair rules or added obstacles? Industry reacts to new social media guidelines
e4m quizzed influencers and agencies for their views on the Consumer Affairs Ministry's new set of guidelines that demand complete transparency from influencers and celebs
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 23, 2023 9:14 AM | 5 min read
In the age of influencer marketing, social media has turned into a great place for entertainment and discovering new products and services. With that said, it's also an unregulated space that can become a hotbed for consumer complaints and fraud if there's no transparency between influencers and their audience.
To make influencers accountable for what they promote, the Consumer Affairs Ministry released a set of guidelines on January 20, demanding complete transparency from influencers and celebs endorsing brands on social media.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs released the "Endorsement Know-hows!" in response to the rapidly growing digital world, where advertisements are no longer limited to traditional media like print, television, or radio.
"With the increasing reach of digital platforms and social media, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, there has been a rise in the influence of virtual influencers, in addition to celebrities and social media influencers. This has led to an increased risk of consumers being misled by advertisements and unfair trade practices by these individuals on social media platforms," read the official statement by the ministry.
“Today’s guidelines are aimed at social influencers who have a material connection with the brand they want to promote on various social media platforms. So this is an obligation for them to behave responsibly,” Singh told reporters.
According to Statista.com, as of 2022, the influencer marketing industry in India was valued at over Rs 12 billion. It was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent over the next five years. The industry's market value was estimated to amount to Rs 28 billion Indian rupees by 2026. Given the might and potential of the industry, it's imperative for governments to rein in the influencer space with the new guidelines.
e4m reached out to the influencer marketing fraternity to know their thoughts about the ministry's latest guidelines. Aman Sharma, VP, Influencer Marketing, Qyuki, said, “The common goal here is consumer safety so we think these are quite beneficial for everyone involved. These guidelines cannot work in isolation and will be imposed on all platforms where consumers access creator-made content.”
On a similar note, Shahir Muneer, Founder, and Director, Divo, said, “I foresee influencers and brands face the risk of consumers filing litigation if failed to do so with more awareness coming to consumers and also if influencers or brands fail to instil this. Brands and Agencies will have to ensure they comply, as a lot of influencers in the market are not legally savvy to know all these compliances, and will need their support to ensure they also do not fall into such risks.”
We also reached out to influencers to understand their reaction on the same, Neha Rohatgi, Influencer and content creator, said, “I think it is a great decision and this was really needed. A lot of people follow influencers on various social media platforms and in this day of social media, influencers play a great part in our choice of products and services.
“It will not affect the influencers who are honest with their influencers as they will never misguide their followers. However, at the same time it will put a leash on a few influencers who misguide their followers for their personal gains”, she added.
Many influencers have already started putting a tag on their content when it is promotional content.
View this post on Instagram
Many times while collaborating with the brand, some influencers forget to mention that it's a promotion and even endorse products that they might not use in real life. With these guidelines, the ministry will educate consumers to differentiate between entertainment/infotainment and promotional content.
Speaking on the same, Jag Chima, Co-Founder, IPLIX Media, said, “Influencers will be more mindful of brand associations and will more than likely only choose those brands which they genuinely believe in so they can be honest about their opinions and experiences with products or services. To follow standard practices, influencers can ensure that they disclose sponsored content and partnerships in a clear and conspicuous manner. They should also be transparent about any material connections they have with brands.”
While Rohatgi said that an Influencer must check what he/she is promoting and should only promote what they actually will buy themselves. “For example, I am strictly against promoting gambling and betting apps or websites and will never promote such stuff”, she said.
But not everyone is on board. Some believe that the guidelines will muzzle creative freedom. Said a top social media marketer: “I think there are creative people trying to push boundaries, and the ministry and the associations just keep adding more boundaries. To me, these guidelines are just about a board of control throwing a fit about how they really don’t have control over an emerging medium. They are trying to insert themselves so they still stay relevant and in control.”
Unfair competition undermines role of free media in a democracy: Paul Fletcher
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia, shared insights on the issues that the News Media Bargaining Code should address, & more
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 8:32 AM | 3 min read
At e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference, Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia, spoke and made a presentation about 'Australia’s Law on Technology Platforms and News Publishers: Background and Analysis'. Fletcher was joined by Puneet Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Hindustan Times, for a chat to discuss more on the topic.
Fletcher opened his session by sharing lessons from the initiatives taken by the former Marshall government in Australia to regulate the impacts of global digital platforms like Facebook and Google on the news media sector. Sharing the issues that the News Media Bargaining Code is supposed to address, Fletcher shared, “There were certain problems that we needed to address namely the market power of FB and Google in digital advertising. In every market that they operate, they capture very larger share and the revenue that it brings. Yet, the content that they use very successfully to monetize their advertising revenue is from the media companies that they are competing with. In our view, it was a serious competition policy problem.”
Adding more to this, Fletcher shared that it is also a problem of media policy. He said, “An adverse and rigorous media sector, producing hard quality journalism costs money and needs to be paid for. In most countries, privately owned media businesses, which generate much of their revenue from advertising, play a very important role in providing diverse sources of news which are not only reporting what the government would want to be reported. If incumbent news media business are losing advertising revenue to Fb and Google, they are becoming weaker financially, they employee few journalists, stories become shorter and less detailed and these media outlet start to go out of business.”
Tapping into the third very important problem that the News Media Bargaining Code is trying to address, Fletcher added, “It also undermines the very important role that the free and independent media sector plays in a liberal democracy. The work of journalists is important in holding up to public scrutiny, but if the commercial model which sustains the employment of journalists, is fundamentally eroded due to unfair competition then that means fewer journalists, reduced scrutiny of the government and a material reduction in the effective operation of the democratic system under which many democracies around the world operate.”
Joining Letcher for a chat, Jain posed a question to him on whether unfair competition flagged by him holds true for other large markets as well and is legislative action the only way to tackle it? Answering the same, Letched said, “We saw this as a competition policy issue. Competition is a good thing, it drives innovation and that in turn delivers better outcomes for consumers, but unfair competition is a problem and that is why most countries have a law in place for this. One of the lessons from our experience is that we need to have a look at these competition policies, especially in terms of policy response, if you determine that a policy response is justified.”
