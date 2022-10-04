Truecaller picks The Womb for driving brand communication

Truecaller has roped in ‘The Womb’ to chart out an impactful communication drive in India. The agency will be responsible for the brand's communication strategy, thereby propelling long-term brand building by the power of robust strategic thinking and powerful storytelling.

Speaking on the partnership, Kari Krishnamurty, Chief Commercial Officer at Truecaller said, “We are delighted to welcome The Womb as our creative partner in India. The Womb has proven expertise that helps reach the consumer with meaningful storytelling. Together, we are looking forward to creating more impact and elevating brand propositioning, making Truecaller an obvious choice for every consumer to experience safety in communication."

Kawal Shoor, Co-founder, The Womb said, “The team at Truecaller is young and restless. They are ready to take challenges head-on and are not scared to take risks or to do things which are never been done before. This makes a great culture fit with what we believe and the work we create. We are up for the challenge and are excited. Shouldering the responsibility of a young tech brand, we are geared up to face the challenges and grab the opportunities with both hands to create work that is simple yet unignorable.”

Kawal further said, “Over the years Truecaller has been working towards empowering consumers to make the right choices. We feel it’s a great time to take this opportunity to the next level and engage with the consumers at a deeper level which is beyond just being a caller ID. We feel that in the last 7 years, we have just touched the tip of the iceberg and there is so much more that Truecaller has to offer to 'Bharat'.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)