Good News Today announces OTT awards in partnership with IWMBuzz

OTT platform has grown leaps and bounds in recent years and has taken over traditional entertainment space.

India Today Group’s Good News Today will be partnering IWMBuzz for its upcoming OTT Awards.

Curated by IWMBuzz Media, the award ceremony sees in support and attendance some of the most talked about and renowned OTT networks and talents in the country.

“In an attempt to scale the awards and make a glocal impact, IWMBuzz has found able partner in India Today Group’s GNT (Good News Today)”, Says Vivek Malhotra Group CMO, India Today Group.

OTT platform has grown leaps and bounds in recent years and has taken over traditional entertainment space. This new trend has created a massive pool of talent and generated a huge viewership database. Good News Today is the first news channel to recognise the entertainment curve and jump on the bandwagon.

Adds Siddhartha Laik, Founder, IWMBuzz Media, “We have had a long-standing relationship with the esteemed India Today Network and with this partnership, Digital Awards will get a reach and scale which will be unparalleled. The awards will only get bigger and better from here.”

The Digital Awards will be held on 15 May at Taj Land’s End.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)