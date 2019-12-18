GenY Medium launches ‘Heritage Bytes – With Chef Bhakti Arora’

The campaign successfully captures the image of the ‘Quintessential Modern Indian women’ who are health-conscious yet fond of food

GenY Medium, a leading full-service digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce its latest campaign architecture on “Heritage Bytes – With Chef Bhakti Arora”, which went live during the festive season this October has seen exceptional interest from across the country.

The Campaign was led by Mr. Yashwant Kumar, CEO, GenY Medium along with a team of creative-minded professionals, who worked on the campaign architecture and put together a strategic framework. The entire show was scripted by GenY Medium and the campaign was backed by strong Consumer Insights, focusing on the role of the Indian woman in society and her desire to provide nutritious food for herself & her family. The campaign was integrated into the larger objective of growing the digital assets for Heritage and drive consumption for its products.

The campaign ‘Heritage Bytes – With Chef Bhakti Arora’ was designed to take an unconventional route by bringing on board a renowned Celebrity Chef instead of a Bollywood Actor like most food brands do. Chef Bhakti Arora, in a webisode series, can be seen cooking up a storm featuring some of Heritage’s Dairy Products like Full Cream Milk, Cow Ghee, Fresh Paneer etc. with foods relevant to the festival season and for day-to-day consumption. The purpose of such a campaign was to highlight the easy usability and nutritional factor and value provided by the Heritage Products.

The campaign successfully captures the image of the ‘Quintessential Modern Indian women’ who is both health-conscious and lets herself go during the festivities while still keeping the nutritional aspect in mind.

The recipe videos garnered 5 million views in a span of 45 days with 46% people viewing the complete recipe

Heritage Bytes campaign is on till March 2020 and is anticipating the interest of the consumers to go up significantly over the next couple of months.

Commenting on the campaign Mr. Yashwant Kumar, CEO, GenY Medium said, “We are delighted to be a part of their journey and are proud to launch this innovative campaign. It is always an enthralling experience to work with a brand like Heritage Foods. It is truly great to work with a brand that is as true to its roots and values as they are”.

Mr. Sarbojeett Mukherjee, Head – Marketing, Heritage Foods stated, “We are excited to rope in GenY medium in our journey and it was a great experience working with them. The campaign designed by GenY Medium helped promote the brand as a wholesome nutrition company and strengthen the belief of ‘Health & Happiness’ and ‘Nutrition to Nation’. To work with an agency and creative minds that are aligned exactly to your brand image is exactly what we looked for”.

With the help of this campaign, Heritage Foods’ seeks to showcase how consumers can relish during festivals, daily snacks and party at home. The campaign is live and active on all social media platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.