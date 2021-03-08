Gemini TV set to air ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’

The show is a Telugu version of the iconic show 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?'

As a part of its 26th-year celebrations, Gemini TV, SUN TV Network’s Telugu GEC Channel is all set to broadcast ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ - Telugu version of the historic “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, a show that was aired in 120 countries, elevated and changed the lives of many ordinary people, making it truly extraordinary!

Through a Strategic approach and streamlined promotions in digital, well-penetrated smartphones and other mediums of advertising, GEMINI TV’s “Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu” is expected to have a huge turnover in terms of both its reach and participation.

The host of ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ is someone who has a perfect blend of mass and class and is acclaimed as the most versatile Tollywood star by the Telugus’. He is aspirational, hardworking and understands the plight of the commoner. He leads a successful career that he has built with passion and love for the craft and to top it all, he strikes an instant emotional chord with his audience and will be the perfect fit to host a show of this nature.

Gemini TV will shortly commence registrations for their 1st Season of “Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu”. The questions asked can be answered either through SMS or the SUNNXT App for participation.

