Film and Infotainment City in the works at YEIDA

With the development of Noida International Airport near Jewar in YEIDA, a film and infotainment city is being planned in the region. The proposed project is envisioned to be at par with international standards and may serve as an extension for Bollywood and other regional film industries.

For the project, YEIDA has identified a site of 1000 acres in Sector 21 for the Greenfield Film City. The identified site is a mix of commercial (220 Acres) and Industrial land (780 Acres) use as per YEIDA Master Plan (Sector Layout Attached). The site is near the Noida International Airport with direct access to Noida-Agra Expressway through an interchange loop. It will also have High Speed Rail (proposed project) connectivity with Delhi and Noida International Airport.

YEIDA floated a tender in November “Request for Proposal (RFP) for Selection of Consultant for Preparation of Detailed Feasibility Report for Development of Film City in YEIDA (Phase I) Region." CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd has been selected as Consultant to assist the Authority in assessing viability of the project and recommend most viable development/financial model for effective development of the Film City.

CBRE is Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquarter in Dallas, USA and is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. The Feasibility study will take all into account all relevant factors of the project including economic, technical, legal and ascertain the likelihood of success of the proposed Film City.

In addition, the study shall take into consideration the locational advantages, industrial developments in the vicinity, and the requirements and components of a Film City

YEIDA envisions a modular approach for the engagement to accommodate possible changes/modifications (if so required). The study will also assess the potential solutions/inputs to the business problems and opportunities of the Film Industry Sector.

• Key aspects of the Scope of work of the Consultant for preparation of Feasibility Report are:

o Demand, Market & Film Sector Assessment

o Case Studies & Best Practices

o Stakeholder Workshop

o Project Site Study

o Economic & Financial Viability

o Propose most viable Development/ Financial Model

o Project Implementation & Structuring Options



• Timelines for preparation of Feasibility Report by CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd

o Submission of Inception Report: 20 Days from the date of signing of Contract (Tentative contract signing before 25th December 2020)

o Submission of Draft Detailed Feasibility Report: One month from the date of signing of Contract (By 31st January 2021)

o Submission of Final Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) and Finalization of Development/Financial Model for Development of Film City in YEIDA region: Three months from the date of signing of Contract (By 31st March 2021)



Based on development/financial model suggested in the Feasibility Report, a global/national tender for development of Film City would be floated tentatively by End of May