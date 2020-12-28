Radio City’s RJ Ginnie becomes brand ambassador of The Noida Authority

Radio City initiated an interesting initiative to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation across Noida. Radio City has always lent its voice to tackle various social and civic issues, has now associated with Noida Authority to promote Noida as one of the cleanest cities in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2021. The CEO of Noida Authority, Smt. Ritu Maheshwari appointed Radio City’s RJ Ginnie as their brand ambassador to create awareness among the locals about Noida’s cleanliness and waste management practices.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs that determines the cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation rate across cities and towns in India. Through this association between Noida Authority and RJ Ginnie, the latter on her popular breakfast show Suno Na Dilli, which airs Monday – Saturday from 7:00 am – 11:00 am, enlightened her listeners about the various cleanliness initiatives undertaken by the authorities in Noida and encouraged people to vote for the city in the survey. In addition to this, Noida Authority and RJ Ginnie also extended an invitation to her listeners to take a helicopter tour across Noida city with her and experience for themselves how clean and green the city is. RJ Ginnie highlighted the efforts the Noida Authority had taken to maintain the cleanliness quotient in the city and their aspiration to improve Noida’s rank in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

Commenting on the campaign, Radio City's Chief Creative Officer, Kartik Kalla said, “Radio City has always driven campaigns to help citizens with social, civic issues, and promote the ethos of initiatives by the government. Cleanliness is one of the major issues that the country is facing and needs to be addressed on priority. Swachh Survekshan 2021, a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, initiated by our honorable Prime Minister is a great initiative that promotes cleanliness and sanitation in cities and towns across India. I am glad that the Noida Authority appointed RJ Ginnie as an ambassador and Radio City to create awareness about it among the people. I am certain that our listeners will continue to help Noida become one of the cleanest cities in the country. If each one of us takes the effort I’m sure we will be successful in reaching our goal.”

Radio City urged its fellow citizens to help the country stay clean and their Noida listeners to come together and vote in large numbers.