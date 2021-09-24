Fever FM announces Bounce Back Bharat Festival

Hindustan Times along with its Flagship radio brand Fever FM presents Bounce Back Bharat Festival- A virtual celebration streaming from 24th to 26th September, 5 pm to 10 pm daily, when the entire nation comes together on the Digital Space and creates Positivity, Hope & Optimism. The 2nd Wave of the COVID Pandemic threw huge challenges at us.

The digital extravaganza promises an array of speakers and guests which includes, Sports heartthrobs, top Indian Musicians lifting the mood of the nation with their power-packed performances, Indian movie stars talking about their personal bounce-back stories and Indian business leaders sharing how their companies are Bouncing Back.

The list of speakers is testimony to the star-studded gala that the Bounce Back Bharat Fest is going to be. Celebrated Indian Icons, Neeraj Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpai, Pankaj Tripathi, Pratik Gandhi, TapseePannu, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Zakir Khan, Amit Tandon, KaliashKher, Bhuvan Bam, Kunal Bahl, Vipul Prakash are part of this festive event.

Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “Bounce Back Bharat Fest is an initiative by Fever FM to celebrate the extraordinary spirit of India and it’s exceptional people from all walks of life. The stellar line up ensures that we get the audience hooked to the screens all throughout, as the biggest celebs from the Indian diaspora join hand with us to uplift the mood of the nation. The event would be premiered live across FB & YT handles of Fever FM on 24th, 25th and 26th Sept. I will not miss it for the world, so should you!”

