FanCode to live stream NZC international matches between Nov 2020-March 2021 in India

FanCode has collaborated with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Amazon Prime Video to exclusively live stream all NZC international matches in India for the current season (November 2020 - March 2021).

Starting with the West Indies tour of New Zealand on 27th November, all the NZC matches across both men’s and women’s cricket, ODIs, T20 and Test matches, till end March 2021 will be available for live streaming on FanCode.

Amazon Prime Video retains the rights for all NZC cricket from late 2021 (2021-22 season) to the 2025-2026 season.

The New Zealand Cricket Board have released the 2020-21 (Nov 2020-March 2021) international cricket schedule, and the summer of cricket is starting with an epic T20 showdown at Eden Park between the Blackcaps and West Indies on Friday, November 27, 2020. The Blackcaps will battle West Indies and Pakistan in three Twenty20 matches and two test matches each, as well as face Australia in five Twenty20 matches, before rounding off the summer against Bangladesh with 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.