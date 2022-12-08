ET NOW celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship at 10th Leaders of Tomorrow Awards
ECOSTP Technologies P Ltd was awarded ‘Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year’ and Queppelin Technology Solutions Private Limited was awarded ‘MSME Entrepreneur of the Year
Celebrating the success stories of India’s most innovative and resilient MSMEs and start-ups, ET NOW, India’s leading English Business News Channel, hosted the 10th Season of Leaders of Tomorrow Awards in Mumbai today. Marking a decade in empowering the transformation of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem, Leaders of Tomorrow Awards Season 10, themed, Empowering India's Next Decade of Entrepreneurship was engaged with the purpose to enable entrepreneurs to adopt new-age business models to future-proof their businesses in this dynamic ecosystem.
An annual national event dedicated to uncovering and recognizing the most promising entrepreneurs, Leaders of Tomorrow Awards this year, showcased upcoming and enterprising small businesses across 23 categories, shortlisted through an exhaustive pan-India screening process and duly evaluated by an esteemed panel of jury. The selection process involved benchmarking across a range of quantitative and qualitative parameters such as Business Model, Risk management strategy, Impact & Reach, Promoter Background and Technology Impact & Disruption.
A melting pot of Enterprising Visionaries, Start-up Gurus, Business Icons, Domain Experts, Next-Gen Entrepreneurs and Disruptors, the event witnessed a distinguished line-up of speakers including Mr. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Maharashtra, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, Raymond, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO Rooms, legendary cricketer & start-up entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh, Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, Shraddha Kapoor, Actor & Emerging Investor among others.
Delivering the welcome address, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “For over a decade, Leaders of Tomorrow, India's largest entrepreneurship platform has enabled and empowered the spirit of Indian SMEs, MSMEs and start-ups. While we all are taking pride in the vast Human Resource that is available to India, we also plan to create the right leadership that can ease us into a promising tomorrow. The will to win and the vision to spot new opportunities are not going to be inbuilt in all. We have to ingrain them into the minds and characters of those with the potential to lead. The winners of ET NOW Leaders of Tomorrow will be that exclusive community that is ever ready to charter a new course with clarity and capability.”
Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Maharashtra appreciated ET NOW for organising such a stellar award show. “I am glad to be a part of such a beautiful event that boasts of such great minds, who have been big contributors in the betterment of Mumbai and the country. I have also been a businessman, so I understand the need for skill in the sector. The percentage of skilled workers in India is very low when compared to other developed countries. When Shri Narendra Modiji became the Prime Minister in 2014 for the first time, he started the skill department anticipating the future. He believes that we have honest entrepreneurs who work hard, but if not skilled property, they stand to fail”, he said.
He further requested top industrialists and businessmen present at the event to join hands with the government and help upskill people at its incubation centres. “Corporates need skilled people, and we have skilling centres in Maharashtra. We invite large corporates to participate and patronise them. You can play a role in upskilling people at our centres too. These can be huge incubators of talent. We have the space, and we can open ITIs with you if you desire. The government will keep working but we cannot be a hundred percent effective unless we work together. This will birth leaders of tomorrow.”
Mr V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank, spoke about the challenges small and medium entrepreneurs face in doing business, especially when it comes to the lending sector. “The finance sector is huge in our country, especially the lending market which is worth Rs 140 lakh crore. Of this, medium and small enterprises account for only Rs 8.7 lakh crore. They operate out of equity, which is an inefficient way of doing business. To help these small enterprises, we must come up with an improved tax structure with rebates, just like our tax slabs. This will help them save more, attract talent, and fight the disadvantage of being in smaller cities.
He added that entrepreneurs can only become leaders of tomorrow if they adapt to the digital wave, and listed the government initiatives that have played a huge role in ushering in digitisation for SMEs. “Our government has done a lot in helping digitise the economy. With Jandhan and Aadhaar, it opened 4 million bank accounts for people below the pyramid in India in a year. Smartphones are enabling quick commerce. Then there is AI and ML, which is making a dramatic step function jump. Let’s not forget credit bureaus, UPI, and ONDC. These ecosystem changes must be adopted by small entrepreneurs if they want to be part of the success story. It has been forecasted that the extent of consumer credit will increase to a cumulative 4.5 trillion dollars by 2030. SMEs will have a significant role in coming up with such a power in the next few years. This momentum will take the country and economy ahead.”
Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO Rooms, was candid about how he started his journey with nothing but an ability to think big. “When I started a few years back, travel had become big, and people were looking at building hotels as a viable mode of business. However, I thought it would be a better option to invest in existing hotels and convert them into a brand. Naivete is critical when you build a business. Then comes the ability to think big, which I learnt from my contemporaries every early in my career. The SMEs of today may be the unicorns of tomorrow. So, thinking big is important.”
He also stressed on some factors that budding entrepreneurs must keep in mind. “Entrepreneurs need to first figure out the sector they want to be in. You must pursue a sector that has less competition. Building a right team is necessary and you need partners for yourself. People who believe in you as a partner and not just as an employer. Then, education is critical. It can also be gained on the field too, but what is important is how you are accessing it. Be in a sector that allows you to take some time and then shine. What you need is perseverance. Take OYO for example. Today, travel is growing in an unprecedented way and we are affordable. But when Covid hit, our business suffered a 70% drop overnight. Had we given up, we would not have boasted of a positive EBIDTA today. In the end, companies must make money and anyone telling you otherwise is wrong. An entrepreneur’s job is not just to deliver earnings, but also value addition for shareholders. As entrepreneurs, you must be optimistic that next year, we will see profitable unicorns.”
The Hindu Group releases hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 7:11 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
The Hindu Group has always been at the forefront in highlighting issues plaguing the environment. Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
Filmmaker Prakash Jha implores everyone to take mental health seriously
Jha was addressing the audience at the fourth edition of The Restore Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Filmmaker Prakash Jha came out in support of mental health warriors at the fourth edition of The Restore Awards™️ held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Jha stated, “It's time to treat mental health at par with physical health. When you have an accident, or heart attack, you run to the doctor. But when we have an emotional breakdown, we hush it. Unmute yourself.”
The Restore Awards™️ are an annual event that began in 2019, to help people come out with their physical and emotional suffering rather than hush it up. Other leaders who attended the awards ceremony as special guests were Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Industries who was also the first chief guest in 2019 for these awards; Dr Jawahar Panjwani, senior orthopaedic surgeon, who supports mind-body healing instead of just prescriptions and surgeries, actor Vivek Mushran who came out in support for the cause, and other senior corporate business leaders who have over the last four years, consistently demonstrated their solidarity for the awards.
While lighting the inauguration lamp at the awards ceremony, which recognises and celebrates mental health warriors, healers, doctors, and sustainability entrepreneurs, Jha explained his presence by saying, “These awards are the catalyst between those struggling with emotional health issues, often without family support, and therapists, doctors who are doing impactful work in the space of mental wellbeing. With my presence, I support and applaud these on-ground angels impacting their communities." His films – many reaching blockbuster status - push society and the system to confront issues of bonded labour, caste, class, power, politics, policing, corruption, patriarchy, and resistance. And now, it seems like he is challenging society to open up about the trauma of mental health issues.
“It just took one email from us for him to agree to stand for this cause and be our chief guest at the awards,” said Rachna Chhachhi, cancer nutrition expert and founder, The Restore Awards™️. “He didn’t even pause. Normally, we have been told celebrities charge but Prakashji immediately agreed because the cause is bigger than any of us.”
Instituted by four women health experts under the banner of Shuddha™️, The Restore Awards™️ have a global esteemed independent jury to pick out the winners every year. Presented by Ageas Federal Life Insurance, and with sponsor partners like Tetley, House of Abhinandan Lodha and Metropolis labs, who have made this non-profit cause possible, the number of global nominations this year crossed 2000 and the jury had a tough task in deciding only 11 winners. “It was so difficult for us to see all the deserving nominees and choose winners because each one deserves that their story is told,” said Dr Mickey Mehta, one of the jury members. “These awards ensure that people working at the grassroots level who impact mental health are heard via this large-scale initiative.” The awards are broadcast to 300,000 people live across various social media platforms, giving mental health nominees and winners a platform for their impactful work.
Some of the winners include Karan Shah, a 24-year-old wheelchair-bound muscular dystrophy patient, who is pushing BMC to make wheelchair-friendly toilets in public places; Dr. Deepti Pinto Rosario, a gynaecologist who, after hospital and clinical hours, works hard to spread awareness and dispel myths for women's health - sexual health, puberty, adolescent health, reproductive years, postpartum, and menopause; and Chaise Freidman, Los Angeles-based warrior who became paralysed neck downwards and within a span of two years, and defied the diagnosis of his doctors that he would never be able to walk again.
India's largest biz lit fest IBLF to kickstart in Delhi; to be held cross 21 cities
The Delhi edition will be held on 3rd December, 2022, at Roseate House, Aerocity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 1:18 PM | 3 min read
After the grand success of the first three editions of India Business Literature Festival (IBLF), the IBLF organized by BW Businessworld is back with yet another edition on December 3, 2022, at Roseate House, Aerocity in New Delhi.
IBLF has emerged to become a multidisciplinary event that draws top writers, academics, scholars and publishers from India and abroad. Its programme includes conversations, panel discussions and readings. The 4th edition will be held across 16 cities with Delhi being the first one. It is a confluence of like-minded people interested in literature that has or can have an impact on individual and business theory and practice.
IBLF Delhi Edition is an on-ground gathering of India’s Top Authors, in the non-fiction genre, each of who have made tremendous contributions to business, politics, economies, wellness and personal coaching (self-development thought and practice).
IBLF promises you highly engaging sessions. It will be a gathering of celebrated authors from the world of business, CXOs and other prominent bureaucrats of the city, showcasing writing that has had a transformative influence on modern business theory and practices.
Speaking about the 4th edition of IBLF, Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, IBLF and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief BW Businessworld and exchange4media Group said, “This is a place where business meets wisdom. The India Business Literature Festival being the first of its kind in the city, provides an excellent opportunity for exchange of ideas and discovering new talent. With the aim of promoting non fiction writing, we are taking this festival to 21 cities this time, starting with Delhi.”
Some of the eminent speakers at the 4th Edition of IBLF include: Bibek Debroy, Indian economist, serving as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Gurcharan Das, Former CEO of Proctor and Gamble India, Rajnish Kumar former Chairman of the State Bank of India, Rakesh Dewan is the Chairman, Star Academey and Home Appliances Company, Karan Bajaj, Indian technology entrepreneur and author, best known as the founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr., an Edtech company specializing in distance learning which was acquired by BYJU in 2020, Kiran Karnik, prominent Indian administrator chiefly known for his work in the broadcasting and outsourcing industries, B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, Prabal Basu Roy, Sloan Fellow from the London Business School and a Chartered Accountant, Dr. Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Entrepreneur and the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Songfest, Rajiv Verma, former CEO at HT Media, Nilaya Varma, Co-founder of Primus Partners India, Ajay Jain, author, photographer, traveler and founder of the Kunzum Travel Cafe, Mohit Gupta, Co-founder of Frob.Social, Harddayal Singh, former Chief Commisioner of Income Tax and Ombusman to the income tax department, Ministry of Finance, Govenement of India, Professor Dhruv Nath, Director of Lead Angels Network, Sonu Bhasin, Family Business Historian, Independent Director, Business Author and Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Families & Business, Vaibhav Dange, ndependent Expert on Infrastructure and Governance, Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr. Batra's group of companies, Namrata Rana, Author & Director of Strategy Futurescape, Dr. Priyank Narayan, Director of InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Ashoka University, Professor Mukesh Sud, Associate Professor of the Business Policy Area at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Muzaffar Ali, Indian filmmaker, fashion designer, poet, artist, cultural revivalist, and social worker.
For the literati and the lovers of the written words, follow this link to join us at IBLF 2022 : https://bit.ly/IBLF2022
14th realty+ conclave & excellence awards 2022 ends on a glorious note
Illustrious leaders of the northern real estate industry came together for knowledge-sharing, networking and recognizing the good work of the fraternity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 10:49 AM | 9 min read
The stars of Indian real estate descended on the 14th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – North on November 30, 2022.
Held at Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi, the 14th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022 – North was a grand day to remember where the illustrious leaders of the northern real estate industry came together for knowledge-sharing, networking and recognizing the good work of the fraternity.
Giving their whole-hearted support to this event were Co-Partners – Gaurs Group, Luxury Partners- DLF Offices, Housing Partner - Hero Homes, Session Partners - Intellion Offices by Tata Realty, Colliers, and World Trade Center and Event Associates - Signature Global, M2K, and Victoria. The Conclave Partners were Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisers Pvt. Ltd.
Stimulating the proceedings of the day was the first-panel discussion which was on the topic “Indian Realty: Impact of Global Property Market Trends moderated by Santhosh Kumar- Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd who began on an optimistic note highlighting the positivity for the real-estate sector in India. Manoj Gaur- CMD of Gaurs Group said the real-estate sector is witnessing a great demand and we need to work on it and focus on the developments and betterment. Mudassir Zaidi - Executive Director - North - Knight Frank India opined that there is a lot of residential demand which will not get impacted. Pent-up demand will continue to be there. Pradeep Aggarwal- Founder & Chairman, of Signature Global stated he is bullish about the real-estate sector because many country-level reforms have turned the sector around. Dharmesh Shah, CEO, Hero Realty said the rot in the system is getting cleared and post-RERA corporate governance has had a significant impact. Pradeep Misra- Chairman & Managing Director – REPL spoke about Atmanirbhar Bharat and infrastructure development being the harbinger of induced growth of real estate across the country. Avnish Sharma- Partner, Real Estate, Khaitan & Co said that RERA has played a big role in bringing up the whole sector in an organized way.
The second panel discussion on Office Market View: Business, Space & Tech Acceleration was moderated by Amit Oberoi-Head of Occupier Strategy| Asia, Colliers. He spoke about how the office markets in the last 3 years have changed. Rajat Johar-Managing Director – Delhi-NCR, Savills India said that year 2022 saw the highest absorption in office space after 2019. Khair Ull Nissa-Executive Director- WTC Services, World Trade Center Noida was of the view that later part of the year we would see newer supply coming in. Rohit Kaul-Head of Operations – North, Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd spoke about the better workforce experience with a safety factor coming to the fore in the office culture. Paras Arora-Founder CEO, Qdesq talked about the flex space which is seeing huge demand. Gaurav Karnik- Real Estate National Leader and Tax Partner. EY India was of the opinion that the new buzzword in town is 3rd spaces. Earlier it was working from the office, working from home, and now its work from any other space remotely.
The third panel focusing on Funding Prospects: Portfolio Diversification & New Investing Models was led by Ashwini Sharma- Senior Director, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers. He said the capital is available for doing business across all timelines and asset classes. Sunil Agrawal- Founder & Managing Director, Black Olive Ventures Pvt. Ltd spoke of diversification in new asset classes which could be logistics, data centers. Santosh Agrawal- ED & CFO, Alpha Corp Development Private Limited, spoke about mitigating the risk in the financial institution where financial institutions and development managers play an important role in the timely delivery of projects. Anuranjan Mohnot- Co-Founder & MD, Gruhas & Lumos Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd said that there is a need to revive the confidence of the real estate industry to bring back equity in the system. Nihar Thanawala- Director, Motilal Oswal Alternate Real was of the view that NCR would be among the largest markets in the times to come. Kaushik Desai- Managing Partner, WSB Real Estate Partners said that there has to be a structured investment where all benefit. Siddharth Batra- Advocate-On-Record, Supreme Court of India, Former Additional Advocate General, Haryana, spoke about need for clarity of laws, regulations, and proper infrastructure when it comes to land acquisition and constructing in different states..
The Fireside Chat about The Retail Rebound: Asset Repositioning in Phygitail World had Pankaj Renjhen-COO & Jt. Managing Director, Retail Services, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd as the moderator of this session. He said the consumer constantly gives inputs of what exactly needs to be done at that point in time. Abhishek Trehan- Executive Director, Trehan Iris spoke of the opportunities available in the retail developments in the country. Dheeraj Dogra- VP & Head Commercial Leasing M3M Pvt. Ltd spoke of the international retail sector and trends taking place globally. Pushpa Bector- Executive Director - DLF Retail, was of the view that ‘change is the only ‘Constant when it comes to retail. Yogeshwar Sharma- Executive Director & CEO, of Select Infrastructure Private Ltd said there are no problems in the retail world there are just situations and you have to think of what possibilities exist and how to deal with the situations as every day is a new day.
Concluding the knowledge-packed day was the final Fireside Chat on Realty Sales & Marketing Playbook: The Newage Template chaired by Govind Rai- Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs. He spoke about how developers prefer an old team with new ways of business adoption. Alok Gupta- Director- GraphisAds, said developers are very focused on the marketing and complete lifecycle value of the customer. Mohit Mishra- Head of Marketing- Office Business, DLF Limited spoke about the project being shifted to mandate companies where he was of the view that it all depends on the ownership people take. Rajat Jain- Head (NCR) - Sales & Marketing, Adani Realty, was of the view it is important to have people with large teams, channel partners, and people with direct sales who can reach out to customers directly. Dr. Vishesh Rawat- Vice President & Head – Of Sales, Marketing, CRM & Leasing, M2K Group said it depends on the type of developers with whom the customer can establish trust and also the type of project where you want to attract niche clients.
The glittering awards evening commenced with Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Group welcoming the dignitaries. He said that the last 10-12 months have been a fantastic time for Indian real -estate where it has been resilient. It has recapitalized, recalibrated itself, and separated boys from men.
An exclusive conversation between eminent thought-leaders of the Indian real estate industry was moderated by Anshuman Magazine - Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, CBRE who spoke about the quality of living a healthy life outside the home which we have forgotten. Snehdeep Aggarwal - Founder & Chairman Bhartiya Group spoke of developing a hi-tech city called Bhartiya city, the experiences, joys, challenges and Vipul Roongta- Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors Limited spoke on the access to long-term financing, equity, and debt markets.
The evening concluded with the red carpet walk of the winners of the prestigious Realty+ Excellence Awards 2022- North.
Residential Project of the Year-
Eldeco Group For Eldeco Accolade
Birla Estates For Birla Navya
Iconic Project of the Year
DLF Cybercity Developers for DLF Cyber Park
Commercial Project of the Year
Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. For Intellion Edge
Affordable Housing Of The Year-
SignatureGlobal (India) Ltd For Serenas
Luxury Project of the Year-
Gaurs Group for The Islands by Gaurs
Industrial/Warehousing project of the Year
IndoSpace Development Management Pvt Ltd for IndoSpace Logistics Park Luhari I & II
And
AllCargo Logistics And Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd for All Cargo Logistics & Industrial Park Pvt. Ltd., Location – Jhajjar
Themed Project Of The Year
Shubhashish Homes for Shubhashish Geeta
Most Popular Project of the Year
Bhumika Group For Urban Square
Budget Housing Of The Year
Signature Global (India) Ltd For SG Imperial
Integrated Township Project of the Year
DLF Cybercity Developers for DLF Cyber City Gurugram
IT Park Project of the Year
Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. For Intellion Park
Real Estate Destination of the Year
Trehan IRIS for IRIS Broadway, Gurugram
Best Interior Design – Commercial
Space Matrix Design Consultants Ptd Ltd for Stanza Living
Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space
Signature Global (India) Ltd for SG Park 2&3
Most Environment - Friendly Commercial Office Space
DLF Cybercity Developers For DLF Cyber City Gurugram
Developer of the Year – Residential
Signature Global (India) Ltd
Winner of the Category Developer of the Year – Commercial
Bhutani Infra
Developer of the Year – Township
M2K Group And Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd
Developer of the Year – Retail
Bhumika Group
Excellence in Delivery
County Group for County 107
Emerging Developer of the Year – Industrial and Warehousing
Alpha Corp Development Pvt. Ltd
Institutional Project of the Year
Morphogenesis for THE LALIT SURI HOSPITALITY SCHOOL
Real Estate PR Firm of the Year
ICCPL
Innovative Marketing Concept Of The Year
Hero Homes for Yeh Diwali World Record Wali
Project Launch of the Year
Trehan IRIS for IRIS Broadway Greno West
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year
Insomniacs for Emaar India
Project/Construction Management Firm of the Year
Global C
Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year
Alchemist Marketing Solutions for Grand Central 114 launch
And
DLF for DLF Cyber City Gurugram – World’s First Leed Platinum City And Community
Advertising Agency of the Year
Alchemist Marketing Solutions
Sustainable Business Leader Of The Year
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd
Watch the entire event at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOVlu3m-GwA
Sudhir Chaudhary’s Black & White on Aaj Tak becomes No.1 news programme in 9 pm slot
The show was launched on July 19 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Sudhir Chaudhary’s programme Black & White, which airs on Aaj Tak at 9pm, has topped the programme telecast rating of 9 pm slot on weekday in Week 46. The show was launched on July 19 2022 and has been growing steadily.
“Black & White has witnessed significant growth this week that reflected in 737 TVT on Monday programme airing. The show covered the gruesome murder case of Shradha Walker. Apart from television, the show has also gathered millions of views on YouTube and is the top rated news show on the YT live at 9 pm ever since July this year,” read a release from the channel.
“Chaudhary is arguably the top news anchor in the 9 pm slot in the Hindi news space. His coverage on Morbi Bridge collapse, attack on Imran Khan as well as Shradha-Aftab case has delivered record breaking viewership. He is known for his coverage of some of the major issues of our country as well as the world. He has a very rational and explanatory approach to his show. That is the reason why his Monday telecast is the highest rated news programme this week at 9pm,” he added.
He recently also covered the Satyendra Jain video leak, Gujarat elections as well as the restrictions which are being imposed in the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this year.
Aaj Tak recently launched ‘Mera Swabhimaan’ campaign that helped in restoring the pride of the blue collar workers. The campaign was launched on October 3 during the Sudhir Chaudhary’s ‘Black & White’ show. The campaign was a huge hit and a lot of people participated in it by making a video of themselves talking about their struggles. Sudhir Chaudhary’s latest video travelling with a cab driver crossed 1 million views in just a few days proving that he has a huge fan following among the audience.
“The debut of Sudhir Chaudhary on the Aaj Tak with the show ‘Black & White’ resulted in record concurrent views on YouTube in the 9pm prime time slot. The show had more than one lakh average concurrent views on YouTube on that day. This clearly makes Aaj Tak the clear leader in the 9pm prime time slot,” the channel shared.
FAB Market launches FAB Creators’ Network
It is a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 4:07 PM | 2 min read
FAB Market has launched FAB Creators’ Network, a service studio specializing in Demand Generation Content Solutions (video + audio), Live-Streamed Video Creation and Radio Show Creation. Backed by HT Media, FAB Creators’ Network- a large pool of creators, producers and artists are going to create quality and exclusive content for various brands and platforms.
FAB Market is a B2B content platform from HT Media that hosts an e-commerce website which is a unique and first-of-a-kind content and services marketplace. With a large pool of talented multi-lingual creators from all over the country, FAB Market produces and curates content for Indian and global audio and video platforms. Having delivered 1500+ hours of content across 4 continents in 8 countries, its portfolio of services and products includes an enormous bank of stock audio content, radio shows, live-stream and short-form videos, podcasts, audio services, etc.
According to Yatin Naik, Business Head- Digital & In-store Radio (Fever FM), said, “Short format videos have the highest ROIs of any social media platforms and brands are looking to invest in it!”
The FAB Creators Network caters to the digital content and ad film requirement of brands and platforms by working from conceptualising and scripting of the content, finding the right creator fit to end-to- end production. Online videos are an important part of the digital content strategy of brands and are apt for all stages of sales funnel. These can be developed into different formats to engage, convince, and inspire the customers. Brands can maximum their reach, leverage content across platforms and convert brand value into revenue by being able to track every lead. Coming to the short video apps, they are not only about user generated content but also digital advertising which is likely to be around 10-20% of the average spend and is going to be 6 billion by 2030. The FAB Creator base is about choicest and premium content creators who can feature in these videos to win an audience and build trust for the brands.
RED FM announces season 3 of The Kavi Collective
The initiative brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 7:08 PM | 2 min read
93.5 RED FM has announced the third season of The Kavi Collective, a poetry festival happening in Delhi at JLN weightlifting auditorium on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
The Kavi Collective is a Red FM initiative that brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together. After two digital editions, Red FM’s ‘kavi sammelan’ with a modern twist is finally happening on ground. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the stalwart Hindi poet, and lecturer Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Sharing the stage with the maestro will be Shikha Awadhesh, Dinesh Bawra, Sudeep Bhola and Rohit Sharma. RJ Raunac will be opening the evening for the poetry lovers to enjoy the unique setting bringing poetry to new light.
Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “Continuing with our unwavering belief in building communities and experiential festivals, we are back with the strongest tool at our disposal, spoken word. We are absolutely convinced that poetry is an innate talent that can be used to make an impact. The delight in the freedom of expression, coming on stage and performing for all you know you are contributing to someone’s life is empowering. With Kavi Collective our objective has been to bring together veterans of Hindi poetry and the upcoming poets, all on one platform. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the maestro Dr Kumar Vishwas. We hope that you will join us and continue supporting us.”
