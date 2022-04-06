Epic Games raises $144 mn as part of Ukraine war aids

The maker of Fortnite has collaborated with Xbox for the same

Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, has raised $144 million along with Xbox as part of its humanitarian efforts for those affected by the Ukraine war.

Media reports say Epic Games has donated all proceeds from in-game sales done between March 21 and April 3.

Xbox has been donating the fee that it would usually charge on items bought by Fortnite players for the cause.

Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.



Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. pic.twitter.com/lPAa8lmfJn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2022

