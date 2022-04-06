Epic Games raises $144 mn as part of Ukraine war aids

The maker of Fortnite has collaborated with Xbox for the same

Fortnite

Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, has raised $144 million along with Xbox as part of its humanitarian efforts for those affected by the Ukraine war.

Media reports say Epic Games has donated all proceeds from in-game sales done between March 21 and April 3.

Xbox has been donating the fee that it would usually charge on items bought by Fortnite players for the cause.

