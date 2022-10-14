Entries invited for Pepper Awards 2022

The Pepper Creative Awards Trust has invited entries for the Pepper Awards 2022, the largest creative awards in South India and the second largest in India. The entries should be submitted online through www.pepperawards.com on or before 5pm, October 25, 2022. The entry is open to creative agencies, media agencies, digital agencies, event agencies, PR agencies, media houses and production houses in the southern states. All the entries must have been published or displayed for the first time between 1, January, 2021 and 31, December 2021, according to the Pepper Creative Awards Trust.

The competition will be open to 25 categories, including Agency of the Year and Advertiser of the Year. Awards will also be given specifically for Kerala based agencies in the Jewellery, Real Estate, Textile, Hospitality, Ayurveda, Media, Banking/NBFC, Retail (Home appliances), Healthcare and Cinema sector. The winners will be selected by a jury of eminent personalities in the field of advertisement after three rounds of assessment.

The jury comprises Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations; Prathap Suthan, Co-founder and CCO, Bang In The Middle: Abhijit Avasthi, Founder, Sideways; Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB; Shormistha Mukherjee, Founder, Flying Cursor Interactive; Deepa Geethakrishnan, Founder, MYO Brands Solutions; Burzin Mehta, Chief Creative Officer, Gozoop Group; Priya Shivakumar, Senior, National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India; George Kovoor, Group Creative Director and Head of Digital Creative, Ogilvy South and PG Aditiya, Co-founder and CCO, Talented. Pepper Creative Awards Trust Chairman K. Venugopal said that they are expecting more high-quality entries as this year’s jury is the best jury Pepper Awards had so far. He added that attempts are being made to ensure participation of top names in the advertising field in the pepper awards ceremony, which is scheduled to be held in December.

Pepper Awards Chairman P. K. Natesh said that this year’s jury comprises nationally and internationally acclaimed personalities who were members of various international jury panels, including Cannes Film Festival, One Show , Ad Asia, Goafest.

