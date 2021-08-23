'En Chennai Young Chennai' initiative launched to celebrate spirits of young Chennaites

As a part of the celebration, 10 individuals/institutions who have contributed immensely to the cause of Chennai during the last decade will be recognized for making Chennai a better place for living

Origin of Chennai city can be traced back to 380 years to a small fishing hamlet bought by the Britishers to set up their trading activities. As the city gears up to celebrate its 381st Foundation day, the nostalgia about Chennai's history and heritage is the subject of Madras Day celebrations. Chennai city is metamorphosing into one of the major metropolises in the world, it is not just about the heritage or antiquity that has shaped up the growth of the city.

Chennai city is not growing older but getting younger with more young people making it their city of dreams by migrating from various parts of the country. Chennai however has been in the eye of the storm, be it natural disasters or socio-political upheavals. Chennaities have risen to face these challenges and played their role in shaping the destiny of the city.

"En Chennai Young Chennai" is an initiative to celebrate the energetic minds and tireless hands of young Chennaites who come together during turbulent times faced by Chennai during the last decade and a little more. These young Chennaites have contributed to the smooth functioning of our communities whenever they faced natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, covid etc., and never forgot to raise their voice for their rights such as Jallikattu or any other social cause that impacts the society.

En Chennai Young Chennai - Awards

As a part of the En Chennai Young Chennai celebrations, ten individuals/institutions who have contributed immensely to the cause of Chennai city during the last decade have been identified by an eminent jury and they will be recognized for making Chennai a better place of living. These are the people who have rolled up their sleeves and dirtied their hands when Chennai was marooned in floods or struck during a cyclone or distraught during a covid calamity or castigated due to a social anomaly. The awardees are renowned for their work in a widely diverse background such as lake restoration, enhancing reading habits, driving awareness for women & child safety, blood donation, food wastage prevention, transgender welfare etc.

This year's En Chennai Young Chennai Awards was awarded by Former Minister of Tamil Official Language and Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu and Chairman & Director of CIEL - HR Services Mafoi K. Pandiarajan, Mr. Suresh Sambandam - Convenor of Dream Tamil Nadu & CEO of Kiss Flow, Renowned Culinary Expert & Guinness World Record holder Chef Damu & Renowned Actor, Social Activist & Founder of G-Mime Studio Mime Gopi. The extraordinary list of awardees included the following trailblazers

Meena Sathiyamoorthy - Women of Wonder

hailing from Karur, Meena has worked tirelessly with Covid patients for the last 500 days

Karthik of ‘Dulkal Library - Reading Ambassador Award

Dulkal is setting up libraries in government-run schools in rural areas and socially backward communities.

Sandhiyan of Aware - Awareness Creator Award

Aware works on issues like women and Child safety, sexual harassment and gender discrimination

Srivatsa Vema of Platelet Club - Life Saving Leader Award

Platelet Club began as a connecting link between the blood donor and the family of the recipient. It has now evolved to provide relief material and assistance to cancer patients also.

Shakeera Banu - Super Social Woman Award

During the pandemic, Shakeera worked to arrange oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. She also created awareness about COVID 19, offered consultation and made arrangements for the transportation of migrant workers and pregnant women.

Gokula Rao - Rural Warrior

Advocate Gokula Rao fought and won a landmark land acquisition case for the rural people of Villupuram.

Arun Kumar of No Food Waste – Annapurna Award

No Food Waste is a non-governmental organization that functions with the objective that no food should go to waste in a country where millions go to sleep hungry.

Srijith Sundaram of Trans Community Kitchen – Changemakers Award

Created awareness about Covid and help the transgender community through medical and financial assistance. Opened kitchens to serve economically weak communities during lockdowns

Asha Bhagyaraj and Anita Raj of At Connect - Group Magic Award

helped more than 2000 patients in procuring oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and ICU beds.

Karthikeyan Imayavaramban of Aatrupadai - Eco Warriors Award

Since 2016, Aatrupadai has created environmental awareness and have successfully worked on desilting lakes and streams, running model schools in villages, and helping destitute

These individuals / Institutions are nothing but a symbolic representation of millions of Chennaites who have gone beyond their role of just ordinary citizens and fought to restore Chennai's quality of living during the last decade.

En Chennai Young Chennai - Anthem

To celebrate the spirit of Young Chennai @The Idea Factory, a brand marketing startup conceptualised a musical anthem. The musical sensation of "Enna Mayilu" fame "Britto Michael" helmed this peppy song to seize the musical heartbeat of Chennai in traditional folk, classical and Chennai's local RAP. The musical anthem is voiced by renowned folk singer Antony dasan, super singer fame Alka Ajit and Tony Sebastian.

Brand Blitz partnered with @The Idea Factory to bring the concept of En Chennai Young Chennai rendition. The grand event was held at Le Lantern Magic Studios, Nungambakkam on 22 August 2021 (Chennai Day). This marketing initiative was supported by Viveks, Naga Foods and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

The song teaser had already created a buzz after its release. The album was dedicated to the undying spirit of young Chennai in the august presence of the guests. The album was an instant hit and received wholeheartedly by the youngsters of Chennai.

