Dainik Bhaskar marks 10 years in Rohtak with 3D newspaper

Dainik Bhaskar Group in the spirit of its 10th Anniversary in Rohtak has launched yet another Mega edition of 82 pages with an innovative product – a 3D newspaper that with a special 10-page 3D printed images and a pair of 3D glasses for the reader to enjoy an immersive experience. This innovation has earned the Dainik Bhaskar Rohtak a special place in the Golden Book of World Records for the largest circulation of 3D Print newspaper.

A special pledge campaign was initiated “No Violence against Women & Saving the Girl Child”. The campaign is expected to earn the Dainik Bhaskar Rohtak another place in the Golden Book of World Record.

Commenting on this double achievement, and yet another laurel, COO – CPH2, Mr Kewal Sahni said, “Dainik Bhaskar, being the market leader, has always believed in doing something extraordinary for the betterment of society. With the launch of this Pledge campaign, we at Dainik Bhaskar are aiming to change the mindset of people towards being more progressive by providing an equal stature of due respect to women and the girl child and hopefully reducing the biases in families between boy & girl.” He also congratulated his team for coming out with unique thought of printing special type of newspaper & also ascertained that his team at Rohtak & Haryana will achieve this benchmark of largest pledge campaign & will leave a positive impact on the minds of readers.

Dheeraj Tripathi, Business Head- Haryana, who was present during the launch ceremony of the 3D printed newspaper was quite excited with the out of box approach. He added, “The 10th Anniversary was incredibly special for us and so too for the readers and hence, we were contemplating of doing something special which Rohtak city has never witnessed. Therefore, we took it to next level by printing exclusive 3D pictorial giving readers a sheer visual delight.” He also thanked all the Advertisers, Social groups, Trade partners & associations along with local government for extending their support on a special day. For ensuring that the readers received

this special package and were able to enjoy it thoroughly, the 82-page mega edition & 3D glasses were packed and distributed in a cloth bag.

Mahesh Kumar, Editor- Haryana, spoke about the rich content integrated into this special 82 pager issue. “We wanted to publish exclusive content, which readers would cherish reading & preserve it as a souvenir for themselves. Our team went an extra mile working for extended hours to gather the relevant information & capture the unique photographs to make it visually attractive for readers. In light of the increasing influence of social media, it is imperative that we provide our readers with something extraordinary to keep them engaged with the newspaper, and we focus all our energies keeping our readers in mind.”

