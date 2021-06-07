Dabur launches Vatika Protect Germ Protection shampoo

The shampoo will be available on leading e-commerce platform- Flipkart and regular retail channels as well

India’s leading science-based Ayurveda Company, Dabur India Ltd announced the expansion of its Vatika portfolio with the launch of ‘Vatika Germ Protection shampoo’, which helps to protect against Germs and Coronavirus.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Gaurav Parashar, Marketing Head- Hair Care, Dabur India Ltd said, “We are happy to add a new member to the Vatika Brand. The new ‘Vatika Germ Protection shampoo’is a first of its kind shampoo in the market which along with the benefits of natural ingredients, that Vatika Brand is known for, also helps to protect against germs and coronavirus. With the goodness of Neem and Aloe Vera along with Lemon, Methi, Almond, Rosemary and Tea Tree, It provides up to 99.9% Germ Protection.

Vatika Germ Protection shampoo is available in 4 SKUs - 80ml, 180ml, 440ml & 640ml priced at Rs. 45, Rs. 95, Rs. 250 and Rs. 400 respectively. It will be available on leading e-commerce platform- Flipkart and regular retail channels too.

“The COVID pandemic has brought about a change in the consumer behavior and purchasing habits. We are all looking for solutions and products that help to protect us and our loved ones. While there is a huge thrust on Protecting the Hands and Face, Protecting the Hair and Scalp is a need that is growing. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Vatika Germ Protection Shampoo ”. Mr. Parashar Added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)