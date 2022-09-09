CNN-News18 to host 2nd edition of Town Hall in Mumbai

CNN-News18 will be hosting the second edition of its thought leadership series, ‘Town Hall’ in Mumbai on September 10.

The Mumbai edition will witness conversations with policymakers such as Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray, Hon’ble Shiv Sena leader, and Kartik Aaryan, Indian Film actor.

Town Hall Mumbai Chapter will look at India’s most pressing challenges in the political, economic, social space and discuss the future of entertainment industry, with Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor of CNN-News18, and other top anchors of the channel leading the conversation.

Here’re the conversations that will be discussed in depth during the Mumbai edition of Town Hall:

Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra to address “75 Years of Independence, how has the governance paradigm changed in the last 8 years?”

Aditya Thackeray, Hon’ble Shiv Sena leader on “Mumbai as World-Class City: Rhetoric or Reality?”

Kartik Aaryan, Indian Film Actor on “Is it time for Bollywood to reinvent itself?”

Speaking on the Town Hall initiative, Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 Group, said: “Being the industry leaders, we at CNN-News18 believe that it is important to initiate a direct dialogue with key news-makers without any prejudice. Carrying this belief forward with Town Hall, we are bringing forth a balanced and analytical perspective on policy change and policy dynamics in India. We are very excited to launch the Mumbai chapter of Town Hall, which will continue to build on the success of the Delhi Town Hall and deliver result-oriented conversations that decode the most relevant and topical issues that shape India.”

The Town Hall Mumbai Chapter will be broadcast on CNN-News18 from 6 pm IST to 9 pm IST. CNN-News18 plans to roll out the Town Hall series across India in the near future.

The first edition of Town Hall was organised on June 18th at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi and reached more than 3.5 million users across the digital platform and viewed by 1.5 million people. CNN-News18 recently introduced the Town Hall initiative to engage top leaders in dialogues that matter for India to shape its economic transformation. The agenda is to create high-quality content with in-depth analysis on pressing issues.

The grand opening of the Town Hall Delhi Chapter was attended by three Union ministers Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister, Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs, and Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India. The Delhi Chapter focused on the central theme of 8 years of the Modi Government and how the governance paradigm has shifted in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)