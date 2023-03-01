CM Basavaraj Bommai unveils Seven Wonders of Karnataka
A seven-member panel consisting of tourism and history experts evaluated these places on a seven-point criteria
This is the day to rejoice and celebrate the pride of Karnataka. Just as the world marvels at the beauty of the landmark Seven Wonders of the World, our land of Karnataka now boasts of its own Seven Wonders. The list is finally out! Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the ‘Seven Wonders of Karnataka,’ which represent the best of the state’s land and water, forest and sea, faith and science, architecture and sculpture, and history and heritage. The Seven Wonders showcase only the very best that this state has to offer.
The declaration of the Seven Wonders was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at a glittering event. In the ceremonial event, the chosen wonders were awarded a state certificate, which was received by the respective district commissioners.
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka are as follows:
- Hirebenakal Rock Tombs: Dating back tothe period between 800 BC and 200BC, it is estimated, this prehistoric site in Koppal district’s Gangavati taluk, is declared to be the ‘Mega Stone Age Wonder’.
- Hampi: Built between 14th and 16th century, Hampi stands as the stellar example of Vijayanagara
Empire’s glorious rule. Still standing beautiful in Vijayanagara district, Hampi has been declared the
‘Architectural Wonder’.
- Gomateshwara: The 57-feet tall towering statue of Gomateshwara was built in the 10
th century atop the Vindhyagiri Hill in Hassan district’s Shravanabelagola. It has been declared as a
‘Philosophical Wonder’.
- Gol Gumbaz: Built by Sultan Mohammed Adil Shah during the 17th century in Bijapur (now
Vijayapura), the massive Gol Gumbaz has been declared the ‘Architectural Science Wonder’.
- Mysore Palace: Dating back to the 19th and 20th century, the world-famous Amba Vilas Palace,
which was envisioned by the Wodeyar Dynasty was declared as the ‘Royal Heritage Wonder’.
- Jog Falls: Considered among the most beautiful waterfalls in India, water gushes from a great
height of 830-feet in Shimoga district’s Jog Falls. This world-famous visual treat has been declared a
‘Natural Wonder on Land’.
- Netrani Island: Symbolic of love itself, this heart-shaped island on the Arabian Sea off
Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district has been declared a ‘Natural Wonder onWater’.
Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the ‘Seven Wonders of Karnataka’ has created a fresh tourism model for the state. I have already set in motion the preparation of a detailed development plan for Hirebenakal, which is a part of this stellar list of wonders. The District Commissioners of each of the seven wonders are asked to submit a blueprint development report to upgrade the facilities at these places.
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka were scooped out after a year of persistent effort and hard work.
CM Bommai requested that the list of 5,000 nominated places be handed over to the government. These places would be used as the blueprint for creating a state tourism promotion plan, he assured.
He expressed appreciation for the meticulous process of nomination, whittling down and finally arriving at the Seven Wonders of Karnataka. He lauded the project team for sowing the seeds for a great initiative. He asked that the project not stop here but rather continue as an annual event. By doing this, said the CM, more precious and lesser-known places are likely to emerge. These are not just tourism locations but excellent opportunities to impart the true stories of our rich history, heritage and culture, said Mr. Bommai.
Karnataka state tourism minister Anand Singh said, “Since I have taken the state tourism office, a number of development programmes have been initiated in tourism hotspots. Still, there is much more to do. The project of the Seven Wonders of Karnataka should be eternally kept alive. But, the legislative assembly elections are upon us shortly. It is the nature of politics for parties to change and power to shift hands.
There should be a commitment to continue protecting and promoting important tourism centers. In this, public cooperation is most important. It doesn’t matter who is in power, the district commissioners and tourism department officials should undertake the responsibility unfailingly.”
He further added that our country itself is a wonder. Our state is an even more beautiful wonder. There is no doubt that these chosen seven wonders have all that it takes to attract the most curious travelers of the world. He is of the opinion that with the right media promotion, these places will stay intact in the hearts and minds of people.”
The Selection Panel
The jury that chose the Seven Wonders of Karnataka included VC and social evangelist in the startup ecosystem Prashanth Prakash; Three-time Grammy-winning musician, Global Goodwill Ambassador and environment activist Ricky Kej; Director of films like Wild Karnataka and Gandhada Gudi, wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha; President of the Karnataka Itihasa Academy, renowned prehistory and history expert Dr. Devarakonda Reddy; world-renowned speed painter and young world traveler Vilas Nayak; Managing Director of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and Joint Secretary to the chief minister G Jagadeesha; and Editor-in-Chief of Kannada Prabha and Asianet Suvarna News Ravi Hegde.
The Selection Process
The Seven Wonders of Karnataka project was announced to identify the top Seven places within the state that truly represent the best that Karnataka has to offer, including its land, water, forests and seas, architecture, science, sculpture, art, history and heritage. Enthusiastic Kannadigas sent in as many as 5000 nominations from every nook and corner of the state. An internal jury went through each and every nomination and whittled down the places to 100.
These 100 places were put through the test of fire, that is public voting. Over 82 lakh votes were registered on various platforms, including Kannada Prabha newspaper, Asianet Suvarna News channel and the website. From these votes, the top 21 places with the highest number of votes proceeded to the final stage. It took a year to conduct detailed surveys on these 21 finalists. A seven-member panel consisting of tourism and history experts critically evaluated these places on seven-point criteria. The panel participated in thorough discussions of each place based on the seven criteria, including history, making/construction and materials used, specialty and identity, beauty, artistic skills, enormity, and current state/condition. The SevenWonders of Karnataka were arrived at unanimously by the panel.
TagTalk expands DOOH network in India
The company has partnered with cafes, gyms and colleges
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 3:40 PM | 2 min read
With the rapid surge in DOOH adoption, F&B DOOH specialist TagTalk has expanded its network to premium gyms and colleges across key metros in India, partnering with key fitness centers like Anytime Fitness, Cloud9, SK27 by Salman Khan, Wellness Club by Rahul Dev, Fit7 by MS Dhoni. It has also expanded its reach among millennials through a tie-up with Innov Media for colleges.
Gautam Bhirani, Founder & CEO - TagTalk, says, "As an organization, our focus has always been on the harder-to-reach and most prized audience - the urban Millennials and Gen-Z. Through our F&B network, launched in 2017, we were able to establish a connection with this audience group by creating a new screen experience in sync with a smartphone. This also enabled content sharing.
"Over the last few years, we were able to successfully establish a new touchpoint, complementing the audience lifestyle and behaviour for advertisers. OTT platforms became the highest spenders, followed by Smartphone, Beverage, Automotive and Lifestyle brands. With our 2 new networks and 700+ new locations, we are looking to increase our market share in the Indian DOOH ecosystem that has exponentially grown post Covid-19 from Rs 150 crore to Rs 450 crore.
Rahul Biswas, Group CMO, Eyetalk Media Ventures, says, "With an aim to keep expanding our largest lifestyle DOOH network in India, we are happy to announce that we have been able to digitise most minutes spent touch-points by urban millennials & Gen-Z of India. With touch points such as Fitness Centres and Educational Institutions being added to our network, we now have mapped the complete journey of the most prized Indian audience by being present where they (work,chill,workout and study), with an average network dual time of 4 hours a day 7 days a week.This by far becomes the only network catering to this TG set with the Highest OTS for brands to engage with under one umbrella."
HM Amit Shah attends birth centenary celebrations of Lokmat's Sh. Jawaharlal Darda
The event also marked 50 years of 'Lokmat Nagpur Edition'
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 5:22 PM | 3 min read
Maharashtra has a great history in the field of journalism, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak started 'Kesari' magazine in 1881, which awakened the consciousness of independence not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country.
It is very important for a newspaper to make a working methodology imbibing the qualities of truth, courage and continuity.
Keeping the magazine popular as well as profitable while managing journalism is a very difficult task, Lokmat group has done it in a very good manner, Congratulations to Lokmat group for this.
In life, the decisions taken by adhering to the values and principles make a person great. Shri Jawaharlal Darda showed his strong determination by standing firmly during the emergency.
Some principles have to be fixed for the continuous running of an organization, however Shri Jawaharlal Darda created high standards for 'Lokmat' from the acts of his own life.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country has achieved a lot in the last almost 9 years, India stands firmly in front of the world with 70 percent self-reliance and has become a manufacturing hub by realizing the dream of Make in India.
India has proved its potential in front of the world in the last 75 years without any arrogance, it is a matter of pride for every Indian.
When the Government thinks about the country and the people, it does not delay even for a second in taking decisions, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has never taken decisions which are liked by the people, rather has taken decisions which are good for the people.
Today the startups made by our youth have established a unique identity in the world and many of our youth have become multi-millionaires.
Before Shri Narendra Modi came to power, Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas were three big hotspots from the point of view of internal security, Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has reduced violence in these three areas by 80 percent.
The laying of a foundation for the resolution kept by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in front of all of us to take India at the top position in the world by 2047 has been completed, now it is the right time to take this resolution to realization Shri Amit Shah paid tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at his Diksha Bhoomi Union Home Minister paid floral tributes to founding Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr. Hedgewar ji and second Sarsanghchalak Shri Guruji at Reshim Bagh in Nagpur.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation wished all the countrymen on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.
IWMBuzz Media unleashes biggest Holi bash of 2023
The event will be held on March 8 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 1:10 PM | 1 min read
IWMBuzz Media unleashes the year’s biggest Holi bash. The splendour will commence on March 8, 2023, at Swagat Park, Malad West (Mumbai), featuring non-stop entertainment, music and craze.
IWMBuzz owns and executes impact IPs like The Digital (OTT) Awards, India Gaming Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit and Awards among many others.
Siddhartha Laik (Founder and Editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz) said, “We are super thrilled to bring forth this maddening Holi party this year in Mumbai along with top, renowned celebrities from television, Bollywood and OTT. We ensure that the guests and the fans will witness a crazy bash with their families and friends. Enjoy unlimited music, food & beverages, rain dance and what not.”
AFAA launches Pan Asian award - Changemakers for Good
The winners of the award launched by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations will be felicitated at AdAsia Seoul Korea in October '23
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 11:00 AM | 2 min read
The Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) is introducing its first-ever awards, a pan-Asian one called Changemakers for Good.
Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman, AFAA, says: "We held a lot of discussions across Asia and came to the conclusion that in a world that is seeking out good in every single aspect of life, and even willing to pay a premium where they see something good, the time was ripe to salute what we call Changemakers for Good.”
"This is a very simple set of four awards. And since we believe that the communication, or acts by these wonderful people are really priceless, we decided there would be no entry fee.”
There are four categories:
1) Advertising, for messaging that has been transformational in the public space.
2) Government (for a similar messaging but from the Government or an arm of the Government).
3) Industry Leader (for a leader in the communications industry who has consistently led societal change in the last few years).
4) Innovation (where technology or a radically different approach has made a difference in the lives of people).
The period for the advertising messages would be the calendar year 2022.
“This is our pan-Asian effort as a responsible industry association to highlight how communication has been used as a force for good. We believe this will position our industry in the right way, excite the younger generation to come and be a part of our industry and focus on some aspects of our industry that are unique to us.”
The awards will be judged in a two-tiered manner - national and then pan-Asian. The final winners will be felicitated at the AdAsia Seoul Korea in October '23.
Aaj Tak leads in Comscore social media engagement numbers
As per the report, Aaj Tak has got 70,978,073 cross-platform actions this January
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 9:46 AM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has registered the highest number of cross-platform actions, as per a report released by Comscore on social media engagement for digital platforms for January 2023.
As for the Hindi news channel from the India Today Group, it has achieved 70,978,073 CP (Actions) and 34,539,478 CP in terms of Audience.
As per the report, India's Media and Entertainment industry has clocked 514,887,857 cross-platform (CP) actions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with an audience of 723,878,825 followers.
BES Expo 2023 begins in Delhi
The event is being held after a gap of two years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 3:22 PM | 3 min read
Broadcast Engineering Society (India) is the biggest Society of broadcast engineers in India. Established in 1987 with the objective of disseminating knowledge in Radio & TV broadcasting among engineers and scientists in India, the Society encourages education, research and training in broadcast engineering through active cooperation with academic institutions, industry and Govt.
The mega event BES Expo and Conference which is held annually is being held from 16th Feb’ 23 to 18th Feb’ 23 after a gap of 2 years. The event is being held in hall 7D, Pragati Maidan.
The Chief guest for the inaugural function of event was Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Guest of Honour Shri DPS Negi Member Finance (Prasar Bharati), Welcome address was given by Shri Sunil, President (BES), Keynote addresses was given by Shri Richard Craig Mc Feely, Head Amazon WW Business Development, Amazon Web Services, (UK) and Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Director (IIT Kanpur).
Addressing the ceremony of BES Expo, Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B said that Prasar Bharati should have its own OTT platform as it has its own archival content which will serve priceless content for its audience. In a bid to increase its footprint, the government is planning a fresh auction of FM radio stations, roll out an OTT platform and conduct trials of direct-to-mobile television broadcast this year. He further added that "We are also working towards an auction of FM radio stations this year. We hope to take FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities this year," he said addressing the Broadcast Engineering Society Expo here. He said though there were a large number of FM radio stations, the service covered only 60 per cent of the country. He said that the government has made an allocation of Rs.2,500 crore over a four-year period for the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme to widen the reach of Prasar Bharati, including in the Left wing extremism, border and strategic areas.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri DPS Negi, Member Finance (Prasar Bharati) said that with the opening of 5G Technology the internet is faster than ever. This is changing the way the news is being reported and broadcast. Gone are the days when the cameraman is deputed to cover an event. The system of requisitioning and sending the team to the spot is going to be a distant past. The availability of 5G internet with advanced mobile phones and high resolution cameras are replacing the ENG.
Shri Sunil, President (BES) speaking on the occasion said that “the focus of this year BES Expo and Conference is likely to be on 5G and OTT which are rapidly bringing paradigm shift in broadcasting. Next challenge for the broadcasters is the content. Shifting from analogue to digital has opened up many opportunities. Today consumers are using more and more digital content on a daily basis, on mobile phones, laptops, desktop and other devices. Broadcasters are recognizing this need in order to stay in the business and changing the pace. For this the business models have to be changed”.
There are more than 40 national and international exhibitors who will be showcasing new and emerging broadcast technologies. The event also has conference with multiple sessions on all three days where industry experts from around the globe discuss about emerging broadcast technologies and changes happening in the field. The event helps BES meet its objective of disseminating knowledge in Radio & TV broadcasting among engineers and scientists in India. BES Expo is one of its kind events held in India and especially in Delhi which attracts visitors from radio & TV broadcasters across the country, universities and media institutions. It also attracts visitors from several PSUs and manufacturers engaged in broadcasting.
The Hindu Lit For Life makes on-ground comeback after 3-year hiatus
The Hindu Lit For Life 2023 will have 30+ speakers and over 17 sessions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group’s flagship event Lit For Life will be held at The Music Academy, Chennai, on February 24 and 25. The event is back to its original avatar after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic.
The Hindu Lit For Life 2023 will have 30+ prolific speakers and over 17 sessions. This year the festival journeys beyond the walls of the auditorium and aims to spread the power of words to a varied audience through several meaningful engagements.
Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, Director and Curator, The Hindu Lit For Life, said, “We are delighted to be back on the ground as a vibrant platform with distinguished, creative minds from India and from across the world to discuss new writing and insights on a variety of subjects and themes. Lit For Life reflects the values of The Hindu- delving deep into issues of contemporary importance with talks, panel discussions and presentations bringing rich insights to all those who attend the festival. Over 10 years, the festival has showcased a wealth of work by some of the finest literary minds.”
Themed around knowledge inclusivity, the festival aims not just to host sessions, but to engage the public by encouraging them to cultivate the culture of reading and spread the power of words both on the ground and through our digital platforms.
On the evening of February 24, The Hindu Lit For Life Dialogue will feature the motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das in conversation with Vidhya Singh. This will be followed by ‘Our India’, a panel discussion on Captain G.R Gopinath’s latest book.
The day ends with a curated evening at the ITC Grand Chola and will host some of the most illustrious and esteemed guests of Chennai.
On February 25, the festival will boast a stellar line-up that stretches throughout the day. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court of India, will deliver the inaugural address. The day will witness distinguished speakers like Wasim Akram, Deepti Naval, Geetanjali Shree, Navtej Sarna, P. Sainath, and William Dalrymple who will provide a deep dive into literature, arts and culture.
Speaking about the event, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “Lit for Life is the most loved event in Chennai. We are happy to bring it back with a more tangible experience that we are sure our readers will enjoy and engage.”
