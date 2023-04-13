We are looking at a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025: Jayen Mehta
The MD of Amul spoke to e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about the brand’s big launches, expansion to newer countries, turnover plans and much more
The commodity segment has driven the maximum business growth for Amul and given the company surpluses with double-digit volume growth coming from across categories, says Jayen Mehta.
The MD of Amul spoke to e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman about the brand's big launches this year, expansion to newer countries and his turnover plans for the next five years.
Edited excerpts below:
We were looking at your financial results and you have done exceedingly well with a growth of 18.4%. What are the factors that continue to work for you despite the global slowdown?
Our business is built on five strong verticals. One is the fresh product portfolio, which comprises milk, buttermilk, and fresh paneer, and that is doing exceedingly well. It has grown by more than 20 per cent. The second one is that of our dairy products, which includes butter, cheese, milk powders, and tetra-pak milk. So that segment has also seen a good resurgence in the entire market. We have seen double-digit volume growth coming from across the categories. The third segment is the frozen product division like frozen fries, frozen snacks, diced cheese and ice cream, which has grown very well and more than 40 per cent growth has come from that segment.
The commodity segment has significantly driven the maximum business growth and given us the surpluses. We try to sell it through our Amul Dairy trade portal. Also, there is an auction portal in which we get buyers from across the country. More than 2,500 customers participate in our auctions. If we deep dive into the data then we do about eight to ten auctions every day. Focusing on last year's data, we did over 2,500 auctions. As a result, we got good market sales along with good price realization.
Moving on to the fifth segment - international business. We export our products to more than 40 to 50 countries. We have added more countries and the business is very promising and growing very well. All these five business verticals or the pillars of our business are doing very well. One major trend for our industry is the tailwinds of consumers shifting from unbranded and loose to package and branded. The sudden upsurge in the demand for packaged products allowed us to expand the business further. Also, we are estimating a growth of 20% and the turnover to increase from Rs 55,000 to Rs 68,000 crore. Approximately, Amul’s turnover will increase to Rs 85,000 crore from Rs 72,000 crore.
Which are your biggest markets abroad? And is it only popular amongst Indians, and NRIs, or is it also consumed by the locals?
The main reason for the brand to go global is the NRI segment because they are familiar with Amul, and that gives us an easy foothold in the market. We are exporting to the US, Canada, the Middle East, the entire south-east Asia market, and also the Far East, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand and so on. Also, the NRI market is a very promising market for us. Having said that, we have also entered into products like French fries, which have a huge demand. We have created new markets across the Philippines, Japan, the Middle East and Malaysia.
What new markets are you likely to enter this year?
We have entered into about 12 countries in Africa in the last couple of years. We will be adding another five or six there. So, it's a round way of expanding, growing the market, and adding more products in each one of them.
You are a legacy brand on television, your ads are in demand and people look up to them. But now you're also there on digital. So, what is the percentage of business coming from online versus offline outlets and what are your digital spends like?
Amul is big on digital for the primary reason that we are in the business of creating content. So that is where we get a huge boost in our visibility and actually with limited spends. I'll put it from a different perspective. The TV programmes and shows, and the TV advertising business are known to you. We sponsored Master Chef this year and we did many other activities on television. But in digital, for the last three and a half years now, post Covid, we are running a popular show on our Facebook page called Simple Homemade Recipes. We have done more than 5,100 shows non-stop in the last 1100 days connecting more than 3500 to 4000 chefs. They come and present their content on our Amul Facebook page, which is viewed by a large number of people in India and around the world. We are also making Insta reels and promoting them on YouTube. So, this is one small way of content creation.
Furthermore, we are now present on social media in 13 languages, 12 of these are Indian languages and the 13th one is Arabic. We speak to our customers in their mother tongue. This is the best way to connect to the audience in their mother tongue and we do about 300 to 500 posts every month and across multiple languages.
Moreover, we are now the official partners of nine out of ten IPL teams this year. We were business partners with five IPL teams last year. We are the sponsors of the Indian contingent to Olympics, the Commonwealth Games last year, and we'll be doing it for the Asian Games this year. Also, we are official sponsors of all five Women Premier League teams for the next three years. We were also beverage partners to the kabbadi and volleyball leagues. We were also associated with Argentina and Portugal football teams during FIFA. It's not just the advertising spends, it's the content and the power of communication, using the right medium for the right target audience.
Amul is considered a very bold brand. You have taken a stand on all topical issues. How much has it helped you as brand?
That is the main fundamental part of our content creation. We have very influential campaigns and they have been doing well because of the power of consistency of communication. The ‘Butter Girl’ is free to talk about every issue in India and around the world. She has been there for 55 years. This is the best thing going for us.
What is the overall marketing strategy? What is the media mix like?
Media has to go where the consumers are. We are among the top advertisers on television, print, radio and outdoors. We ensure that we need to be where our consumers are. So, all said and done, the brand spends less than 1% of its turnover on advertising. Talking of the medium, I feel the lines converge because when you are doing a Master Chef, you run a cheese recipe contest, and then you give space to 1,000 participants on the Facebook page, showcase their recipes and the best are selected by the Master Chef judges. Also, some get a chance to come on the show. It is a well-integrated strategy in which you can interplay the strength. And at the end of the day, it's where the consumer is.
Would you like to speak on entering a new market and it becoming a controversial issue? Would you like to talk about it? You've been entering so many new markets. Have you seen this kind of a response ever before?
See, the entry into Karnataka is not new. As you may be aware, we have been selling Amul milk in North Karnataka since 2015 so Karnataka entry is not new. Amul and Nandini are both cooperatives. Both organisations work on the same values, philosophies, and business models. Both have come out of this Amul model itself. And we have been collaborating and working together for decades together. Having said that, the entry into Bengaluru was a calibrated attempt to enter the market only to service the niche segment through the eCommerce channel. In Bengaluru, Nandini has a huge price advantage. They're selling the products at about Rs 39 to Rs 40 per litre for tone milk, as compared to Rs 54 - the price which you pay in Mumbai and Delhi, we can't use our price there. We did not undercut it and our effort is to only sell through commerce channels.
You are doing so well in all the domains in all aspects. But what will be your five-year plan? Where do you want to take Amul from here?
We have identified several pillars of growth. If you have $9 billion dollar today, how do we add another billion dollars in different categories? We identified a billion-dollar category, say in organics, which is where our new entry strategies and that's where we have launched eight different products, including atta, basmati rice, and different type of pulses. We shall be soon launching organic tea, organic sugar, jaggery, a lot of spices, and so on. Everything you perhaps consume in your kitchen will be organic.
Apart from the Amul range of dairy products, we have also launched oil. Our strategy is to launch oil at Rs 100. This is going to be a first in India. The price remains fixed and the volume changes depending on the changing dynamics in the oil market. Our strategy in the oil space is beating inflation and being assured of a standard price. We are also looking at the protein vertical in which we are going to launch a range of protein-based products. Protein buttermilk is already in the market. We shall soon be launching protein yogurt, protein shakes, protein water, high-protein milk, high-protein cookies, and high-protein ice creams.
Another pillar is probiotics. Starting now, we have converted the entire buttermilk range, which we sell in pouches across India (almost 3 million liters a day), into probiotics at the same price of Rs 30 a litre. There will be no change in taste and probiotic quality stuff will be available to customers around the country at the same price. This is going to be a big revolution, which will help strengthen the immunity of our country.
Mithai is another category we are working on as there is a huge appetite for Indian sweets. We already have a portfolio of about 50 for kajukatli, pedas, rasmalai, rasgulla and shrikhand, and so on. So, we are building on that portfolio too, and making fresh mithai available at a very affordable price with the best quality to the customers. We have more than 10,000 outlets across the country and mithai will be sold through the Amul parlours. We shall also be selling online. So, if you are in Mumbai today and order a pack of kajukatli, it will be delivered on the same day to you. So that is also an experiment. We have also launched a direct-to-consumer portal. and are present in all format stores and e-commerce channels. We are looking at a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025. We also have even enough plans for 2030.
WebEngage and Liferay partner for providing customer engagement solutions
WebEngage’s retention stack will enable enterprise brands to establish unique customer experience across multiple channels
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 10:45 AM | 2 min read
WebEngage has partnered with Liferay Inc., which develops an enterprise-level, cloud-powered digital experience platform (DXP), to create a unique customer experience solution.
The two organizations will work together to offer a tailored, 360-degree, digital transformation solution to enterprise businesses in India through the joint implementation of WebEngage’s and Liferay's technologies.
Through WebEngage’s robust tech stack, organizations have access to a robust customer data and analytics platform, personalization engine, and omnichannel campaign orchestration capabilities, allowing them to break down silos and improve on their customer journey.
Furthermore, through the Liferay platform, they are able to deliver tailored solutions like modern websites, secure portals for customers, employees, partners, or suppliers, with reduced time-to-market, to meet their customers' needs.
This means that businesses will get complementary capabilities to help them better serve and retain customers.
Commenting on the partnership, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, WebEngage said, "As we partner with Liferay, we are excited to bring together two powerful platforms that share a common goal - helping businesses effectively engage and retain their customers. Our joint effort aims to create a seamless customer engagement experience and enhance customer journey through personalisation and omnichannel engagement. We will enable brands to connect with their audience in a more meaningful and impactful way. Together, we strive to empower enterprises to build deeper relationships with their customers, and achieve their growth and revenue goals."
"We are excited to have WebEngage join us in delivering digital solutions to help companies face great challenges such as improving customer experience, streamlining processes and generating revenue. Through this collaboration, we want to provide businesses with the advantage they need to thrive on meeting customers’ expectations," said Manish Gupta, Director for India and SAARC at Liferay.
Business optimism improves, remains significantly positive: TRA’s Marketing Decision Index
Marketing Budgets in Q3 2023 set to increase, but digital spends indicated to be lower
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
TRA has released its Marketing Decision Index (MDI) Q2 2023 report. The report is a quarterly benchmark report, the second in its series, and a global first that provides leading indicators through primary research conducted with 757 Marketing Decision Makers (MDMs) across 16 Indian cities between January and March 2023. In Q2 2023, India's business optimism improves and remains significantly positive, with TRA's MDI improving slightly to 89.37 in Q2 2023 from 88.2 in Q1 2023. Marketing budgets for the next quarter are set to increase considerably, from 80.5 in Q1 2023 to 85.1 in Q2 2023, a jump of 5.7%, reiterating the optimism in the quarter.
In Q2 2023, Radio Advertising showed the highest improvement (ranked 11th in Q1), with a strength of 68.60, followed by National TV (61.94) moving up three positions, Social Media (60.59) rising by one rank, and Digital Search (60.47) maintaining its fourth place. Digital Advertising dropped four ranks (60.09) to fifth place, Public Relations saw a significant decline in ranking (46.39) from Q1 to Q2, Local TV Advertising had a slight decline (44.67) to seventh place, and OOH witnessed a small decrease (40.08) to eighth place.
In comparing marketing medium strengths across four zones, Radio Advertising and Digital Advertising have shown higher levels of strength gains across all zones, while National TV Advertising has shown mixed results with higher strength in the West zone and lower strength in the South zone. Local TV Advertising has experienced lower levels of strength, particularly in the South zone. Fluctuations in strength have also been observed in Print Advertising, Out-of-Home (OOH), and Public Relations across different zones. The trends emphasize the need for companies to regularly modify their marketing approaches to maintain a competitive edge.
The report is meant to provide MDMs with timely, relevant, factual data to help in making applied marketing spend decisions using national, zonal, and city benchmarks.
Key points of TRA’s Marketing Decision Index Q2 2023
- India's Business Optimism remains significantly positive with TRA's Marketing Decision Index (MDI) improving slightly to 89.37 in Q2 2023 from 88.2 in Q1 2023.
- Online mediums lose strength with Radio Advertising (68.60) being the strongest medium in Q2, followed by National TV (61.94), Social Media Advertising (60.59), Digital Search (60.47), and Digital Advertising (60.09).
- Local TV Advertising (14%) is set to receive the highest share of marketing budget in Q3 2023, followed by Regional Print Advertising (11%), Public Relations and Radio Advertising (10% each), while Social Media is indicated to receive the smallest allocation at 6%.
- Radio Advertising showed the highest strength (68.60) among all mediums in Q2, while social media (60.59) maintained the third position, and national TV (61.94) took the second slot.
LG reveals new brand identity
In the digital space, the company’s symbol will ‘engage with customers’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
LG Electronics has unveiled a new brand direction and visual identity.
The Brand Communication Guidelines reiterate LG’s core values of ‘Uncompromising Customer Experience,’ ‘Human-centered Innovation’ and ‘Warmth to Power a Smile.’
The brand slogan, Life’s Good, encompasses the message of how the company enables its customers to enjoy a quality life and indulge in precious moments via LG products, services and communication. And, as the brand mission, the company has pursued Innovation for a Better Life, contributing to the shaping of a better life and future for the planet.
The newly established brand direction includes a revamp of LG’s visual identity, reinterpreting the existing warmth and sense of togetherness of the brand. The company aims to boost interaction with more customers through a new visual identity that adds vitality and interactive elements while putting a new spin on the existing brand image.
In the digital space, the company’s symbol will come to life, engaging customers with a new level of expressiveness. The brand symbol, composed of the letters ‘L’ and ‘G,’ can perform eight unique motions, including nodding, spinning and winking. With its new capabilities, the brand symbol can greet customers with a friendly smile or move along with background music on digital platforms in a variety of witty ways.
In addition to its signature LG Red color, the company will be using the more energetic LG Active Red across all customer contact points. Also, various gradient elements in LG Active Red, white and black were also introduced, offering a variety as they can be applied according to the unique character of each product or service.
The company also designed a new typeface for its Life’s Good brand slogan, which will be used more widely as a brand asset in product packaging.
LG’s new brand strategy not only strengthens the company’s unique identity but signals its willingness and capacity to evolve with generations, along with its unmatched commitment to innovating customer experiences all around the globe. The company plans to utilize its one-of-a-kind brand asset at all customer contact points globally throughout the year.
“Having a strong, consistent brand strategy enables us to better communicate our value proposition and unique identity, which harmonically blends innovation and warmth,” said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. “Implementing the new brand strategy, LG aims to become an iconic brand that resonates with consumers transcending generations and locations.”
On the road to Karnataka: What’s in store for Amul
Experts say there will be initial hurdles for Amul because of the social divide between north and south brands, but co-existing is possible
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 12, 2023 9:10 AM | 5 min read
A huge political outburst occurred when Amul last week announced that it is planning to enter Bengaluru market where Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) Nandini has been ruling for decades. The slugfest began as soon as Amul tweeted about its plan, “A new wave of freshness with milk and curd is coming to Bengaluru. More information coming soon. #LaunchAlert. From Kengeri to Whitefield, wishing everyone a Taaza day." Opposition Congress accused BJP of trying to bring Amul to Karnataka to destroy the state’s dairy brand. The people of Karnataka also came out in support of Nandini and #gobackAMUL soon started trending on Twitter. Hashtags like '#SaveKMF' were also used to show support to Nandini.
The backlash that Amul is facing has left many wondering what does the future hold for the brand in Karnataka? Experts, however, believe Amul’s entry into the market isn’t a threat for Nandini but a healthy competition.
Just a polling plank?
Karnataka legislative elections are due in May and the entire Amul vs Nandini controversy seems to have been fueled up by contesting parties. Ever since Amul tweeted about its plan to enter the state on April 5, politicians took to social media and television to condemn the move.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah asked PM Narendra Modi on twitter, "Is your purpose of coming to Karnataka to give to Karnataka or to loot from Karnataka? You have already stolen banks, ports and airports from Kannadigas. Are you now trying to steal Nandini (KMF) from us?"
Current CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai denied these allegations and said “Nandini is a national brand. It's not restricted to Karnataka.”
This shows how the Amul vs Nandini saga is turning into a polling plank right before elections in the state. Speaking on this, Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Independent Director, says, “I think it's not really a controversy. It's a bit of a manufactured controversy, given that elections in Karnataka are around the corner and politicians need something to rabble rouse and create an atmosphere. I think Amul is a very strong brand when it comes to processed dairy. They are market leaders in products such as butter and cheese. They are very strongly placed in the tetra pack category also.”
“But this is obviously a controversy and may get triggered in other states as well. Because Amul is from Gujarat, there is a political angle to it. So, I think that's really the issue,” he added.
Tough road ahead but co-existing possible
Nandini is reportedly one of the cheapest milk brands in the country and is extremely popular in Karnataka. Although Nandini has been the main milk producer in Karnataka, experts believe little bit of healthy competition will actually boost the category in the market.
Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, says that there will be initial hurdles because of the social divide between North and South brands, but co-existing is possible for both Amul and Nandini.
“Despite large-scale inter-state migration, the socio-cultural divide between North and South India is real, whether it is to do with entertainment celebrities or brands. There are many strong brands in the southern states of India that most North Indians would be unaware of, and vice versa. It is only cricket and cricket stars that seem to cross over seamlessly. Having said that, Amul, the much-loved brand in the rest of the country, is likely to struggle in the southern markets, at least initially. But there’s no reason why it will not be able to co-exist with the Nandini, eventually,” opines Sinha.
Lloyd Mathias feels more choices mean better products for consumers. “For the consumer, it means better choice, better products. It's really not a threat. Today you go to any supermarket anywhere, you can see a range of brands, a lot of private labels. There isn’t just one choice. Secondly, in Karnataka, Amul is planning to just sell its products directly through the e-commerce segment, and maybe in some instances, they will also go to modern trade, which is a large supermarket where you'd have tetra pack products. They're not going to go into the neighborhood store where Nandini has its parlours.”
Ashish Bhasin, Co- Founder and Chairman RD&X Network, mentions that brands have emotions attached to them.
“For legacy brands like Nandini, there is trust developed over generations. In that position, for another brand to come and penetrate, can be challenging. However, it can be possible and competition helps in the growth of the category,” he shares.
“These things take a lot of time and it's not going to be an easy entry, but eventually, good competition, healthy competition actually grows the category in some way. So, it will probably benefit both the brands, provided it is done with a positive spirit of a healthy competition. It shouldn't deteriorate into a bickering scenario, because that actually will work negatively for the entire category and both the players. It is going to be something that will take months, years and perhaps decades. It's not something that you will see an immediate kind of flip over.”
The key challenge that Amul faces is winning the hearts of the Karnataka consumers. Amul will have to think what is it that they're going to give the people that is different and will appeal them to try the brand.”
Health influencers asked to display qualification: Wellness sector lauds move
This is likely to lead to an increased demand for qualified healthcare influencers with most being more mindful of the content they post
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 11, 2023 1:38 PM | 4 min read
The Department of Consumer Affairs has recently said that the government is putting out guidelines for influencers promoting health and wellness products and services. It will become mandatory for influencers in this category to display their qualifications to the department as well as their audiences in order to build credibility for advising on health issues.
Earlier this year, the government along with ASCI came out with guidelines for influencers to clearly state their relationship with the brand and describe the nature of the promotional content. The consumer affairs department said the move was necessary as health and wellness influencers directly influence the health decisions of consumers.
Influencer marketing has become a core part of marketing budgets for the health, wellness and fitness sector. According to the e4m INCA Influencer report, the influencer marketing industry is currently valued at about Rs 1275 crore and is going to grow at a CAGR of 25% for the next 5 years.
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of Department of Consumer Affairs, said in a recent interview, “We don’t want to interfere with the model. What we are wary of is the consumer being taken for a ride.”
e4m reached out to experts to understand how this decision would impact the influencer economy and what will the strategy now be for influencers. According to Dhruv Modwil, Founder, Nocturnal Media, that the move will surely impact the industry and bring influencers under scrutiny. “The recent move by the Department of Consumer Affairs to scrutinise the qualifications of Health and Wellness influencers is likely to have a significant impact on the industry. Influencer marketing in this field typically involves the promotion of products such as supplements and fitness items, and the scrutiny of qualifications is a necessary step towards ensuring that audiences can trust both the influencer and the brand they are promoting. By requiring influencers to meet certain standards, the DOCA is taking a strong step towards providing audiences with the best and most accurate sources of knowledge in the Health and Wellness industry.”
“In light of recent developments, influencers need to be mindful of the content they post, particularly when making claims about health and fitness benefits. It is crucial for influencers to conduct thorough research and due diligence to ensure that their posts are responsible and accurate,” he added.
As for Sumit Gupta, Founder, Viral Pitch, said, “This development is crucial in ensuring that the healthcare industry is not misused for profit, as it could have serious consequences on the health and well-being of consumers. Regarding influencer marketing, this development means that brands and marketers will need to carefully consider the qualifications of influencers before engaging in promotional activities related to medical products or practices. Additionally, it may lead to an increased demand for qualified healthcare influencers, as they will be the only ones allowed to promote such products or practices.”
“I think these regulations will help to ensure that influencer marketing in the health and wellness industry is done responsibly and ethically, promoting the safety and well-being of consumers. Influencers must disclose their qualifications and credentials when promoting health and wellness products or practices. If they are not qualified experts, they should be transparent with their audience about the source of their information and disclose any potential conflicts of interest, including compensation or other benefits they may receive for promoting specific products,” Gupta added.
Wellness influencer Garima Bhandari also supported the move, saying people have been very concerned about their health after Covid-19. “I feel it’s good to have certain guidelines and regulating policies to monitor everything that is advised on social media Not sure about the qualification but years of experience in the related field definitely counts to give out a considerable segment of health and wellness advice basis personal experience.”
“Increased consumption of social media and digital content during the pandemic has definitely catalysed the market for instant advice on health, wellness, and fitness on social media from people sometimes whose core competency isn’t fitness or wellness related at all,” she added.
7UP is ‘Official Refreshment Partner’ for Royal Challengers Bangalore
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
7UP has joined hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore as its ‘Official Refreshment Partner’.
The partnership intends to strengthen connections with sports enthusiasts across the country and establish 7UP as the season's must-have refreshment.
Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the most watched squad. As a super-duper refresher of the super duper RCB fans, our goal is to give fans an even more refreshing experience this summer as they cheer their team this cricketing season.”
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are glad to partner with 7UP for the 2023 season. Fans can enjoy their favorite 7UP while watching the team play bold on the field.”
Blending tech & creativity: The new winning formula in marketing
Industry observers note brands need to balance technology with creative marketing solutions while roping in data-driven insights
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 11, 2023 9:04 AM | 6 min read
The digital media and marketing is increasingly ruling the roost. A recent report – TheCMOSurvey – says that marketers currently spend 17 per cent of their marketing budget on social media and this is predicted to increase to 20.3 per cent within a year, and 26.4 per cent in five years.
A number of experts in the industry too are batting for a synergy between creative and digital marketing methods and believe it is the key to growing brands now.
The majority say that it isn’t a single digital or creative solution that makes for a great marketing campaign but an integration between them that works.
However, with a dozen of technology solutions available in the market – Generative AI, Augmented Reality and many more – the question now is how do you stand apart and keep a balance between creativity and technology?
Integration between social media & creative world
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO of Mirum India, “I don’t think creative and digital sit on the opposite side of the spectrum. ‘Creative’ is building a compelling story around the brand that addresses either a consumer aspiration or a pain point. ‘Digital’ is a channel that is used to communicate this story to the audience.”
Sharing an example of a media campaign that has successfully integrated both the solutions, Tibrewala says: “AMFI is a brilliant example of a great advertising campaign (Mutual Fund Sahi Hai), which has helped to create category confidence with a potential investor. And using a series of focused digital videos and blogs, this narrative has been bought to life, to address very specific investor queries and concerns. This is a great example of an umbrella narrative being bought to life by digital.”
As for Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues, influencer marketing and social media have helped in balancing the creative and digital marketing world. “Social media platforms, influencer marketing, and emerging technologies have significantly impacted the balance between creative and digital marketing techniques. These elements have provided new and innovative ways for brands to reach their target audience and convey their brand story. In order to leverage these elements, brands need to keep up with the ever-evolving digital landscape.”
Anand further says that emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse can be used by brands to create immersive virtual experiences. “For instance, Patrón Spirits created a virtual pop-up event in the metaverse for a summer campaign that allowed users to visit three pop-up events dedicated to the brand’s three summer cocktails. This strategy not only helped to promote the brand, but also created a memorable experience for customers.”
Partnering with influencers is another way to leverage social media platforms for innovative advertising experiences, Anand added. Influencer marketing has proven to be effective in driving brand awareness and sales, particularly when working with influencers that align with the brand's values and target audience, he said illustrating with an example: Dunkin’ Donuts partnered with Charli D’Amelio, the #1 most followed TikTok creator, for a long-term sponsorship to promote their products through TikTok content.
Creative use of data
Viren Razdan, Managing director at Brand-nomics, explains how marketers can take data and use it in creative marketing campaigns. “Data-driven insights are a goldmine to tap into behavioral patterns that could trigger conversations and conversions. The challenge is to weave the brand-idea down to these digital bites of engagement. Take Coca-Cola, an idea while at an overall platform could be about happiness, moments and occasions build the timing of fun moments with friends or food, simplistically put. So, a fintech brand can have an overarching philosophy to put the wind in your sails but closer to conversions the conversations have to be about real-time needs and simplicity. The insights begin to take sharper tones and pitch.”
Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India, says data alone can’t bring the ROI but it needs a creative insight for it to become a powerful tool for advertisers. “Today, we have access to a number of data points across the customer journey, including post purchase interaction. And we use tools to do deep analysis of these data points to generate insights – the story behind the numbers. It has been my belief across the 25+ years that I have been in the industry, that it is not the data per se, but the story behind the data that leads to great communication. Data can tell us that more women are coming to test drive a certain brand of car, but unless we understand why they are and use it in an interesting way to weave a connect with that audience, that data is just good to know information.
In sum, data is a great resource to cull insights, not just for campaign development, but also to optimize elements in the campaign. What we need to focus on is creative layering on top of the data to convert insights into engaging stories, which we will then tell in the most engaging way on platforms that are relevant to contemporary consumers.”
Striking the balance
Karan Anand tells us what brands can do to create an impact through the balance between digital and creative ways of marketing. “To create engaging and memorable advertising campaigns, brands need to integrate storytelling, creative content, and data-driven insights in a balanced way. However, there is no set formula to achieve this balance. The most important ingredient for brands is simplicity. Brands often end up with a complex approach, using all the data, tech, and creativity. To overcome this challenge, brands should break down complex structures and simplify the execution for consumers. Brands need to make the most powerful personalized experiences for consumers while keeping it simple.”
Sharing another example, Razdan says: “Once in a while comes a CRED and breaks clutter with its disruptive creativity and ammo on air, creating a buzz about the brand…and then? An idea must work like an umbrella opening up with multiple tech-points as seek one-on-one relevance. Digital mediums help trigger activating the idea, bring sharper nuances into connecting with our audiences. Take the example of a food brand - it would have multiple consumer segments with their respective triggers of consumption and media habits. Influencers would work at one level while the other aspects would demand attention in their own right.”
“We have to acknowledge the rise of individualism in consumption and the power of interactivity. The drivers of demand have altered remarkably and an idea must have the power to traverse across mediums fluidly,” Razdan asserted.
