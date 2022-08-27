Chhattisgarh CM lauds Bharat 24 for being voice of common people

Only Jagdeesh Chandra can set up such a big network, says Baghel in Bharat24 Correspondents’ conclave

To popularise its punchline ‘Jahan Tak Bharat, Wahan Tak Bharat 24’, Bharat24 began a series of Correspondents’ conclaves from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was the chief guest on the occasion. Baghel praised the efforts of Bharat24 in stationing its correspondents in all the state assemblies and airing news of people even from far-off places of the provinces despite being a national news channel. The event was organized at Hotel Babylon Capital, Raipur to connect and meet 4,000 correspondents of the country.

Jagdeesh Chandra, the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat 24, had claimed the channel to the largest channel in the counting during the launch event in Noida on August 15.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by CM Bhupesh Baghel, Jagdeesh Chandra, Managing Editor Ajay Kumar, Chief Business Officer and Strategist Advisor Manoj Jagyasi, Priyanka Kaushal, Devesh Tiwari.

Jagdeesh Chandra said that the channel is as national as it is regional and assured Baghel that it would take the public utility schemes of the state government to the common people.

Baghel said that the matter of setting up such a big network is only possible for Jagdeesh Chandra.

The CM said that with fake news becoming a trend, Bharat24 will certainly help people get the right information. He said that there is a lot of unemployment in Chhattisgarh, so schemes are being run for the labourers.

“BJP does not have an ideology. We follow Gandhiji's Gauseva and don't know about Savarkar's idea of cow,” he said.

Ajay Kumar said that the channel is gaining popularity among the people. “We are going to establish a new dimension in the field of media,” he said.

Manoj Jagyasi said that 80% of national channels run only NCR news but Bharat24 will run news from every State.

Congratulating the new channel, Education Minister Prem Sahai Tekam expressed hope that Bharat24 will act as a bridge between common people and the government.

In a workshop held earlier, Digital Head Shishir Awasthi introduced the social media platform of Bharat24 and called upon everyone to make the channel's social media a leader in a month. Mahesh Sharma also addressed the workshop.

The reporters present assured that there will be no shortage of news related to Chhattisgarh and Bharat24 will be a leading news channel of the country.

Devesh Tiwari and Priyanka Kaushal gave vote of thanks. Rani Sahu conducted the programme. Dignitaries of Raipur also participated in the programme and appreciated the channel’s vision.

