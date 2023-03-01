Bharat24 hands out pink slips to 15 employees
The channel, which launched in August 2022, has cited cost cutting as the reason
Noida-based news channel Bharat24 has reportedly handed out ‘pink slips’ to 15 employees, which include senior news anchor Mimansa Malik and PCR head Neeraj Kumar. Reports say that the channel management mailed employees to notify them about their layoffs.
The channel management in its mail has cited cost-cutting as the reason for the entire exercise. Talking to Samachar4media, the channel management says that there is no such thing as retrenchment. Although, many people have been asked to walk out handing over pink slips, but this is part of cost-cutting and re-structuring of the channel. This type of exercise has been done to balance the channel.
According to the channel management, usually the HR spend is around 30 per cent, but it has gone up to 52 per cent, hence the decision to cut costs had to be taken. The channel has 305 employees, out of which 15 people have been relieved. Presently it has around 290 people. The management has clarified that there is no intention of such layoffs in the near future.
The channel was launched in August 2022 under the leadership of senior TV journalist Jagdish Chandra.
Aaj Tak elevates Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital)
Before starting his innings at Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 6:03 PM | 1 min read
Aaj Tak has elevated Sr Journalist Anuj Khare to Editor (Digital).
Prior to this he was holding the charge of Cluster Head (App & Site) in 'Tak' Digital Apps of 'Aaj Tak.
Prior to joining Aaj Tak, Khare was working as Editor (Digital) at Zee Media. He joined Zee Media from Dainik Bhaskar Group in August, 2020. At Dainik Bhaskar he was credited with taking the group's Hindi news portal 'Dainik Bhaskar' (dainikbhaskar.com) to the top position. He has also served as editor of the group's Gujarati website 'Divyabhaskar' (divyabhaskar.com) from 2012 to 2015 and Marathi news website 'Divyamarathi' (divyamarathi.com).
Under the leadership of Khare, Zee Media's regional news portal Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand won the Gold title of Best Micro Site in Exchange4Media's most prestigious enba award.
Employment is the biggest solution to drug problem in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
The Chief Minister of Punjab was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
“We want to push the youth of Punjab in the right direction and are implementing proper measures to increase employment in the state”, said the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann. Speaking at ABP Network’s second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ summit on the topic of “Naya Bharat – Reinventing Punjab Beyond Guns and Drugs”, he said, “When the people of Punjab will be working, they won’t have time to indulge in ill habits such as drugs as they will be focused towards work and spending time with their families.”
In the session, Bhagwant Mann discussed the efforts made by the Punjab government to fight the drug problem in the state. “We have announced recruitment of 2100-2200 Constables and around 500 Sub-Inspector positions every year for citizens of Punjab,” he said. The recruitment test will comprise of a written, physical and medical test, including a Dopamine test to prevent usage of drugs by the youth. Furthermore, the Punjab government “has requested MHA for anti-drone testing” in their mission to fight against drugs.
He also emphasized on the growth of the state in the past few months such as establishing better infrastructure and promoting industrialization. Punjab will be the pioneer in colour coding of stamp papers for sanction of all NOCs. “The possession of the green stamp paper means you have all NOCs and are legal to set up a factory in the region.” Furthermore, the Punjab government is also providing free electricity to around 87% of its population.
The mindset needs to change in the governance of sports: Ashwani Nachappa
The women athletes and sportspersons of India were speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:34 PM | 3 min read
Sports in our country is considered as a good hobby or habit for girls until you win a medal, and then suddenly you become ‘Bharat ki Beti’,” said Jwala Gutta, Badminton Player, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner. Speaking at ABP’S second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ summit on ‘Fight like a Woman – Guts, Grit and Glory’, she said “the people who are supposed to take care of the welfare also have the same attitude”, highlighting the inequality and the controlled environment women have to compete in to prove themselves.
Indian Wrestler, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Vineesh Phogat opened up about her own struggles of sexual misconduct that goes unnoticed in the field of sports. “Every day was an internal battle to not let powerful people break you with their antics and torture,” she said. After playing at a senior position for several years, she added “I felt in a secure position to be able to speak about the issues so girls at the start of their career don’t face what I had to go through.” She believed that “A clean-up of society is essential for women to flourish in sports and speak about sexual misconduct.” Jwala Gutta, who also had spoken about her struggles in the #MeToo movement, said, “I was threatened where ultimately I had to knock the doors of the High Court.”
The panel was further enlightened by the presence of Ashwini Nachappa, former international athlete and Arjuna Awardee, who spoke about the evolution in sports over the past few decades. “I think the process of a complete overhaul of the sports federation has begun as we see a lot more women across the sports board,” she said. In 2010, she started a ‘Clean Sports India Movement’ with other 8-9 athletes to speak about the issues in the federation. The Indian field hockey player, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and the Pro Squash player and Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Winner, Joshna Chinappa also highlighted the positive change they witnessed. “We have come a long way from when we started out,” they said.
Further commenting on the changes required in the sports administration in India, Ashwini Nachappa said, “Its important that more professionals come into the management of sports, under an umbrella that is autonomous, which actually manages and holds federations accountable.” Adding to this, Vinesh Phogat said, “If a sportsperson or professional leads the federation, it can create a positive impact on the industry as they understand the needs of an athlete and can even support them emotionally.” A need for better coaches and support staff in the industry was also highlighted by the panel. “We need a good programme for coaches to overcome the lack of the same, only then we will be able make good athletes.
Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it: Javed Akhtar
The poet and author was speaking at the second edition of ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:50 AM | 2 min read
“The fact is we are unaware that a huge segment of Pakistan wants to have good relations with India because they see us as a neighbouring country with a lot of development, growing industry and rich culture,” Poet and Author Javed Akhtar said at the second edition of the ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit.
“The love for the nation, city, and school is a natural feeling and there is no bleak doubt about it. It is natural for any individual to love the country they are born in. If somebody doesn’t feel the same way then there is a problem. For instance, in sports, there is a separate anthem for every team and there is always a devotion on their faces filled with love. It is impossible for an individual not to worship their anthem and feel goosebumps.”
Akhtar added, “Being a member of society and country, we owe something to it. By the virtue of the fact that I was born as a human being, I must contribute to mankind.”
The ABP Network’s “Ideas of India” Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Learning from a Legend, Lessons, Good and Bad.” The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.
NTO 3.0: Kerala HC gives AIDCF one week to file rejoinder
As per reports, the court has said the next hearing in the case will be on March 3
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:07 AM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court has asked the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) to file a rejoinder in the NTO 3.0 case in a week, as per media reports.
The court has said the next hearing will be held on March 3.
AIDCF, as per reports, asked the court for two weeks' time to file the rejoinder but it was contested by the IBDF counsel.
Both parties reached an agreement late on Wednesday after the cable operators agreed to sign the fresh Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO).
As per our earlier report, AIDCF and the cable operators have agreed that the interconnection agreement may be revised depending on the court order.
NDTV Group records profit of Rs 12.9 crore in Q3
There has been a decline in the profit because of reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 6:40 PM | 1 min read
NDTV has clocked a profit of Rs 4.6 crore in Q3 on standalone basis against Rs 17.3 crore in the same quarter last year. For NDTV Group, the profit is Rs 12.9 crore, lower in comparison to the same quarter last year when it was Rs 27.6 crore. The decline is primarily due to reduction in consumption of advertisement inventory across news genres, the company’s financial statement read.
The group in its press release said that it's declaring its second most profitable year to date (YTD) results in over a decade. For Q3 as well, the NDTV Group remains profitable.
The group’s digital arm, NDTV Convergence, has delivered its best-ever revenue for Q3 with a profit of Rs 13.3 crore. YTD revenues are up by 22% over last year.
This is the 13th consecutive profitable quarter for the NDTV Group, company said in the press release.
India-Pak ICC Women's T20 World Cup registers cumulative reach of 28 million
According to the broadcaster, the clash is the 2nd highest-rated Women's T20 ever
India’s opening match against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia have broken record, official broadcaster Star Sports has shared.
The match between India and Pakistan at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on February 12 registered a cumulative reach of 28 million*. This match, kickstarting India’s campaign in the Women’s T20 World Cup, clocked a total of 1.39 billion minutes* with 7.3 million AMAs*, making it the second most-watched women’s T20, second only to the India-Australia Finale played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. It also showed a staggering 91% increase in AMA’s compared to India’s opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 against Australia.
The 1st Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy between India and Australia also turned in impressive viewing figures, breaking into the top three for Most watched bilateral test matches in the last five years (since 2018). The 1st Test between India and Australia registered 5.5 million AMAs* which placed it just behind two tests of the India v England 4-match series in 2021, one of which was a Day-night match.
Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, “Cricket viewership on TV continues to deliver impressive figures. The recent results are a strong testament to Star Sports’ brand of storytelling expressed through its compelling marketing campaigns and riveting programming which has fuelled the stature of the events. Building the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as an unmissable contest between the top test teams in the world with the added context of a place in the World Test Championship final on the line, fuelled appeal for the series. The Women’s World T20 is the culmination of a year-long campaign to promote Women’s Cricket and drive support for Team India. We are overjoyed that our continued focus on the women’s game, which included high decibel campaigns and increased supply of content, is delivering strong results, and fuelling growth of the game. These results also strengthen our belief that Star Sports continues to be the most loved brand and platform for fans to engage with marquee cricket properties.”
*: BARC data for 2+ U+R- Star Network (without DD Sports)
**: BARC data for M15+ AB U
