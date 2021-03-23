‘CBS Presents Oprah With Meghan And Harry’ to be broadcast In India on Colors Infinity

The show will air in India on Sunday, March 28 at 8pm, with a repeat telecast on Sunday, April 4 at 8pm

Colors Infinity announced today ‘CBS PRESENTS OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY’, featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation to air on Sunday, March 28 at 8pm on Colors Infinity; and will also be available to watch on Colors Infinity TV on Voot Select.

Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz. The special is internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The two-hour primetime special premiered on Sunday, March 7 on the CBS Television Network in the U.S.

‘CBS PRESENTS OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY’ will air in India on Sunday, March 28 at 8pm, with a repeat telecast on Sunday, April 4 at 8pm, only on Colors Infinity; and will also be available on Colors Infinity TV on Voot Select

