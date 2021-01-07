Cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde praises on Zee Marathi's 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya'

Zee Marathi’s comedy show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’, has received positive words of acclaim from Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister for Social Justice & Special Assistance, Shri. Dhananjay Munde. The show has gained critical acclaim for its letter-reading segment where a heartfelt letter is read out by a postman every episode. Penned by Arvind Jagtap, these letters have set a benchmark in the Marathi fraternity.

In the recent episode of ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya', a letter to sugarcane workers, their children and their future was read out by Sagar Karande, in the presence of honorable leaders of our state, namely Pankaja Munde, Rohit Pawar and Sujay Vikhe Patil. In a surprise turn of events, writer Arvind Jagtap received a letter from Dhananjay Munde, Minister for Social Justice and Special Assistance, Government of Maharashtra. In his letter, Dhananjay Munde acknowledged the letter penned for the sugarcane workers, and expressed feeling overwhelmed & getting goosebumps after watching the episode. Since his father too was a sugarcane worker, it struck an emotional cord and brought to mind the backbreaking legacy of hard-work that sugarcane workers usually pass on to their children.

As a significant result of the letter read out on Zee Marathi, Dhananjay Munde committed to taking over the corporation set up by his late father. In an effort to improve the future of sugarcane workers & their children, the Cabinet Minister promised to implement employment guarantee schemes so that these workers get access to good jobs as rightful entitlement, also pledging to ensure the safety of all these workers and a bright future for their children, as well as their financial and social stability.

In a hat-tip to Zee Marathi’s reach among Marathi audiences, Dhananjay Munde ended his letter in the hope that a future letter read on Zee Marathi's ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' may note his contribution in improving the plight of sugarcane workers.

Speaking about the episode, Amit Shah, Cluster Head – North, West & Premium Channels, ZEE said, “With its rich legacy and customer centric approach, Zee Marathi not only entertains Maharashtra but has also subtly educated & inspired people in the region. Being a humour-based show aimed at spreading smiles and positivity in the lives of our viewers, Zee Marathi’s flagship show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’ also strikes a chord with the audiences by creating definitive social impact. We are deeply honoured to have received these words of acclaim from Shri. Dhananjay Munde and his letter has inspired us to keep working harder to engage and entertain viewers with quality content.”

Nilesh Mayekar, Business Head, Zee Marathi added, “’Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’ has been successfully entertaining viewers across Maharashtra for over 6 years now. Immense hard work has been put in by the teams to establish the show in the viewers’ hearts, and the letter reading segment has quickly become an audience favourite making it an integral part of the show. In one of the recent episode, the letter to sugarcane workers struck an emotional cord with Shri Dhananjay Munde, wherein he promised to implement schemes for the upliftment of the workers. This is a significant achievement for the show, as we constantly endeavour to continue entertaining the audiences while bringing to the fore key social issues that impact them. This is what makes Zee Marathi, the most loved channel in the region!”

Zee Marathi will continue to entertain the audiences while adding value to their lives in umpteen ways!