BIG Ganga elevates festive fervour with ‘Ganga Deewali Carnival’

When it comes to celebrating the biggest festivals in the country, BIG Ganga, ensures that it rings in the festivities in grand style. Continuing its legacy of festive offerings and adding to the highly-appreciated ‘Ding Dong Dandiya’ show during Navratri, the channel is set to rejoice and light up the entire region come the festival of Diwali. Making the occasion all the more grand and glamorous for its ardent viewers across the region, BIG Ganga announces ‘Ganga Deewali Carnival’. The four-day multi-entertainment, multi-celebrity carnival will start from 11th Nov and culminate on 14th Nov.

Featuring the most celebrated singers, performers and comedian of the region like Sonalika Prasad, Payas Pandit, Mohan Rathore, Mamta Raut, Tripti Sakya to name a few, the one-hour multi-entertainment show shall appeal to all age groups as they ring in the festivities with their friends and loved ones at home. Allowing viewers to enjoy the abundance of entertainment again in a repeat telecast, the four-day fiesta will feature four fantastic themes in the form of DJ Dhamaka, Suron Ka Pataka Comedy Bomb and Diwali Bumper Dhamaka.

Commenting on the festive line-up, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said,“As a brand that has always placed the consumer at a pedestal, we are more than happy to ensure that the festivities continue around the year and keep the joyous mood alive taking into account that our viewers can’t celebrate these auspicious occasions outdoors. By keeping these offerings solely family-oriented and keeping their sentiment in mind, we continue to provide a whole-some viewing experience. In addition to bringing the entire household together as they immerse themselves in these celebrations from the comforts of their homes, the Deewali Carnival offers an opportunity for advertisers to leverage the opportunity to strengthen their bond with consumers on another level.”

Speaking on the unique offering by the channel and how it can add value in the life of viewers, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, BIG Ganga and ZEE Biskope said, “As a brand that continues to grow from strength to strength, we pride ourselves in curating many industry firsts for our ardent viewers to enjoy. The Ganga Deewali Carnival is testament to it as the Bhojpuri industry shall witness a multi-entertainment, multi-celebrity series around Diwali for the very first time in Bhojpuri category. Each festival brings with it a different flavour that enables us to push our boundaries by expanding our robust entertainment bouquet. Following the success of Ding Dong Dandiya, I hope this too will be well received amongst audiences and they like and enjoy it thoroughly.”

BIG Ganga has constantly raised the bar of entertainment for its viewers through its varied offerings while ensuring they all are a part of the celebrations and festivals that matters to them. Taking forward the legacy, the channel will is all set for a month-long category-first festive line-up Chhathi Ghate Ganga and Jai Chhathi Mayi in November.