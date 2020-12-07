Big Ganga announces two new winter shows ‘Tashn-E-Ishq’ & ‘Qubool Hai’

BIG Ganga has announced two winter offerings ‘Tashn-E-Ishq’ and ‘Qubool Hai’ that will be telecasted from Dec 7 onwards from Monday to Sunday in the prime-time slots at 6 pm and 7 pm respectively.

‘Tashn-E-Ishq’ starring Sidhant Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin and Zain Imam is set in the backdrop of Punjab and revolves around lives and relationships filled with love, hatred, betrayal, rivalry, avenge and obsession. On the other hand, ‘Qubool Hai’, an Indian soap opera, features eminent actors such as Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti, Vikrant Massey amongst others is a Indian romantic drama against a muslim backdrop that wonderfully brings out unique form of love shared among characters.

Speaking on the upcoming shows, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, BIG Ganga and ZEE Biskope said, “Big Ganga is always sharply connected to the ethos of the region. Onset of winter is marked with romantic alliances as it is also the onset of wedding season in the region. This is a season of companionship, commitments and coming together. Enhancing this spirt of communion the channel is bringing curated offerings to enhance the loving environment that the audience seeks. Looking at the success of our earlier curated offerings we are confident these too will find their cozy connect with our beloved audience.”

In addition to this, the channel would also be celebrating Lagan Utsav week between 14th -20th Dec. It will not only capture the attention of the viewers and cater to their tastes and preferences keeping the wedding season and festive mood in the mind. The channel will be promoting the shows extensively on their social media platforms in order to garner the maximum attention of their viewers. The channel has carved a niche for itself in the general Bhojpuri industry with some of its successful shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Trikali among others while been able to fulfill its promise of delivering original and unique content in the best possible manner. The channel has been continuously striving to provide the best of content via its new offerings. With more and more in the bucket to offer, the channel is aiming to redefine entertainment and original content for its regional audience through series like New Year special, Faguaa Holi special among others.