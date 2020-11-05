Asianet to air ‘Comedy Stars 1234’ from Nov 8

Actor Kushbhoo Sundar was the chief guest of the show

1234 episode celebrations of Comedy Stars season 2 starts with a mega stage event ‘Comedy Stars 1234’ on 8th November (Sunday) from 8PM onwards.

Actor Kushbhoo Sundar was the chief guest of the show also attended by Aparna Balamurali and Salim Kumar along with prominent film and television stars.

Comedy skit performances of leading film artistes like Jagadish, Baiju, Tini Tom, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Biju Kuttan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Kottayam Nazeer, Kalabhavan Prajod, Kollam Thulasi, Swasthika Noby, television artistes and contestants from Comedy Stars, dance performances of Rachana Narayanankutty, Paris Laxmi, Swasthika and Anish Rehman were the higlights.

There were musical performances of playback singers Nadirsha, Ranjini Josr and Madhusree Narayanan.