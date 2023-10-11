ABP Network to host ‘The Southern Rising' summit in Chennai
The event will explore the progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India
ABP Network is organising ‘The Southern Rising' Summit on October 12, 2023, in Chennai.
'The Southern Rising’ Summit will celebrate and explore the exceptional progress, cultural richness, and social harmony exemplified by the southern states of India. From education and healthcare to governance models, the southern states stand as inspiring examples.
The event will be graced by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, P. Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology & Digital Services, Tamil Nadu; Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Rana Daggubati, Actor, Kushboo Sundar, Actor, Producer, and Politician; Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Member of Legislative Council and Worker of BRS Party; K. Annamalai, State President of BJP Tamil Nadu; Ricky Kej, Music Composer and Environmentalist, 3X Grammy Award Winner; Revathy, Actor and Director, Gurcharan Das, Author & Commentator; Musicians Mahesh Raghvan and Nandini Shankar; Suhasini Maniratnam, Actor, Director and Producer; John Brittas, Member of Parliament (CPIM); M V Rajeev Gowda, Vice-Chairperson of State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka and Ex-Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Digital Content Creators Chaithania Prakash and Ardhra Sajan, amongst other luminaries.
Grand Finale of First Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2023
Endorsing a greener and more prosperous India the 1st edition of Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2023 pressed on sustainability as the need of the hour.
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 1:22 PM | 4 min read
Held on October 4, at Jio Convention Centre, Bandra- Kurla Complex in Mumbai, the Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit brought together the experts from various industries to ensure some meaningful discussions & to recognise the change makers,
The Realty+ Harit Bharat Leadership Summit & Awards 2023 helped raise awareness around eco solutions with deliberations on some of the topical issues. The event was Powered by Xylo Paints, Co Partner was LIC Housing Finance Ltd and Industry Partners were GBCI, IGBC, GRIHA, IPA.
The first conversation on Climate Change & Development between Sapna Srivastava Editor Realty+, Shabbir Kanchwala, Principal, Global network for Zero, USA and renowned environmentalist Sumaira Abdulali, Convenor, Awaaz Foundation discussed the how development & climate sensitivity can go hand in hand and it’s a matter of having right intention on part of the decision makers.
The first panel discussion was on Corporate ESG Strategy: Quest for Developing a Blueprint. It was moderated by Nitesh Mehrotra, Partner – Sustainability & ESG, EY India. The speakers were Bose Varghese, Senior Director- ESG, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Chhavi Lal, Principal, Perkins Eastman, Mumbai, Dr. Mala Singh, Board Of Director, USA, Executive Director – India, ESG & Carbon Services & Founder & CMD, PEC Greening India Group, Dr. Pradeep Panigrahi, Head - Corporate Sustainability, Larsen & Toubro, Dr. Sunita Purushottam, Head – Sustainability, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. The speakers were of the view that in addition to environment, there is a rising focus on social and governance aspect of ESG nowadays which is a positive development.
The next session had Kannan Krishnamurthy, Director, Xylo Paints sharing a meaningful narrative on durable buildings with longer life span. In conversation with Sapna Srivastava, Editor Realty+, he shared that the new paint technology emables no requirement pof sanding the surface that causes dust which is harmful to health & environment and also requires no primer, which means lesser use of resources.
The next panel discussion deliberating on Commercial Real Estate: Mission Net Zero was moderated by Mili Majumdar, Senior Vice President. U.S. Green Building Council Ltd. And the speakers were– Anubhav Saxena, Dy. General Manager - ESG & Sustainability, Decarbonisation, Data Analytics, K Raheja Corp, Deepa Parekh, Sustainability Coach, Net Zero Education Expert, Isha Anand, Associate Director, RMZ Corp, Karandeep Singh Nanda, Head - Operations, West Region, Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd., Khurshed Gandhi, Managing Director, Strategic Consulting, Cushman & Wakefield India. The panel concurred that the need for data and metrics to measure results was critical if were to aim for mission net zero.
The next session on Building Green Housing: Thinking Out Of Box Technologies that was
Deliberating on the subject of Eco-friendly Construction Materials – For Building A Better Tomorrow moderator Deben Moza, Sr. Executive Director Head of Project Management Services, Knight Frank (India) Pvt. Ltd. and the expert speakers Anagha Paranjape-Purohit, Partner, VK:e environmental LLP, Pune Trustee, Sustainability Initiatives, Ashish Rakheja, Managing Partner, AEON Integrated Building Design Consultants LLP, Pankaj Dharkar, Founder-President – Pankaj Dharkar & Associates (PDA), Rakesh Bhatia Sr. Vice President, Ecofirst, Shabnam Bassi, Deputy CEO-cum-Secretary & Treasurer, GRIHA Council. They shared that while eco friendly products are now widely available, it is the lifestyle changes on part of the people that will make a real difference.
The final panel discussion of the Summit on Brands Going Green: Scaling Up Eco-Centric Products & Solutions moderated by Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman - CII-IGBC, MD – Rajco Group, & National President, IPA had the panel of industry experts such as Aditi Kulkarni, Associate Director – Sustainability, Buro Happold India, Arpita Roy Luthra, Head Marketing – Boards & Panels, Everest Industries Ltd, Raja Mukherjee, Head - Business Group and Sr.Vice President - Lighting Business, Panasonic, Shibani Jain- Founder & CEO Baaya Design, Sourabh Bansal, Co-founder and Managing Director, Magicrete. They were of the view that in current times, the sustaible product make a business sense as that what the need of the hour is.
JACK&JONESxIWMBuzz elevate excitement for India Gaming Awards Season 2
Mark your calendars for this epic celebration of gaming excellence on 17th October in Mumbai
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 1:03 PM | 2 min read
The anticipation is building, the excitement is soaring, and the gaming community is buzzing with enthusiasm as India Gaming Awards Season 2, the nation's most prestigious gaming awards entertainment night, is all set to return with a bang. Powered by JACK&JONES European menswear brand which has been changing the India's fashion game for a remarkable 15 years, and this year's event promises to be bigger, bolder, and better than ever before.
Mark your calendars for this epic celebration of gaming excellence on 17th October in Mumbai. India Gaming Awards Season 2 is an initiative by IWMBuzz Live and is powered by Jack & Jones, a brand known for its innovative style and forward-thinking approach.
The gaming industry in India has witnessed exponential growth over the past few years, and the India Gaming Awards has become the beacon that shines a light on the remarkable talents and achievements within this vibrant community. This year, Jack & Jones is thrilled to be at the forefront of this incredible celebration of gaming culture and innovation.
Says the spokesperson from JACK&JONES INDIA, "JACK&JONES has always been a brand that resonates with youth culture, and in today's world, where music, sports, and gaming are at the forefront of our youth's existence, we are thrilled to be a part of the India Gaming Awards Season 2, an initiative by IWMBuzz. Gaming has taken the world by storm, and its intersection with our brand makes this partnership incredibly relevant. We look forward to celebrating the talents and achievements in the industry and connecting with the gaming community through this exciting collaboration."
"I am thrilled to have JACK&JONES as our powered by partner for India Gaming Awards Season 2. Gaming is not just a pastime; it's a culture, a passion, and a form of art. Together with JACK&JONES, we are excited to celebrate the gamers, creators, and the entire gaming community who bring so much creativity and dedication to this vibrant world," - Siddhartha Laik, Editor and Founder of IWMBuzz.
The event promises a night filled with thrilling moments, dazzling performances, and, of course, the presentation of awards to the most outstanding gamers, streamers, and gaming creators in the country. Gaming enthusiasts and fans can join in the excitement by visiting the official website https://www.indiagamingaward.com/.
India Gaming Awards Season 2, powered by JACK&JONES , is poised to elevate the gaming industry's status in the country and provide a platform for gamers to shine. Save the date and prepare to be part of India's most significant gaming celebration!
Bhojpuri Cinema launches singing reality show 'Sur Sangram'
The show will air on 7th October 2023 at 8 pm on Bhojpuri Cinema.
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:13 PM | 3 min read
‘Bhojpuri Cinema’ has announced the launch of a new singing reality show. Bhojpuri Cinema is the first ever 24*7 Bhojpuri movie channel, which has content to connect with all Bhojpuri Cinema lovers nationwide. It telecasts popular Bhojpuri movies and it is the most-watched Bhojpuri channel in the country. It is the No. 1 Bhojpuri channel across the Bhojpuri genre.
‘Sur Sangram’ is the biggest singing reality show which will air on ‘Bhojpuri cinema’ this year and is ready to greet its audience and rekindle their enthusiasm for the singing reality shows. The show will be aired on 7th October at 8 pm every Saturday and Sunday. After 11 years, Sursangram is returning and is one of the most-rated non-fiction shows in Bhojpuri genre. This show has given a wider platform to lots of emerging talents in India. The auditions were conducted in 8 cities in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand with thousands of people turning up at every city . Patna Auditions were held in the presence of Manoj Tiwari. Sursangram is the first singing reality show on Bhojpuri Cinema.
It is a musical conflict between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where in the One will be crowned as the champion of ‘Sursangram’. Bhojpuri’s renowned celebrities, Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is the coach for Uttar Pradesh team, Manoj Tiwari who is the coach for the Bihar team, Kalpana Patwari who is the coach for Jharkhand team, are the Judges of this mega show and the show is hosted by everyone’s beloved Pradeep ‘Chintu’ Pandey.
Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Enterr10 tv network, added, "Yet another initiative by Bhojpuri cinema in its ongoing effort towards bringing endearing and innovative programming to Indian television audiences, 'Sur Sangram' is a show that focuses on finding the nation's next top vocal talent, chosen purely on their singing talent and the quality of their voice. Featuring the country's best unknown artistes and three of the biggest names in Bhojpuri music as coaches, this show is sure to sweep the nation off its feet, in its endeavour to find India's best voices."
Sur Sangram will not only give talented singers a platform to showcase their singing prowess, but also give them a chance to demonstrate their deep understanding of Bhojpuri culture and its values. The Network eagerly looks forward to India’s rich bhojpuri music finding its way to the western audience through Bhojpuri Cinema who has a phenomenal reach in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand belt.
Sur Sangram will air on 7th October 2023 at 8 pm on Bhojpuri Cinema.
IAA Global honors Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan
Both have been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:02 PM | 1 min read
On the 85th Anniversary of the International Advertising Association (IAA) in New York, special North Star medals were announced for Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan for their distinguished service to the IAA.
In addition, Swamy was also commended for his role as the Global President of the IAA.
Swamy and Narayan had also been honoured as Global Champions by the IAA at its inaugural Inspire Awards in London in 2014.
They have both been inducted into the IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame and are the recipients of several other prestigious awards in the Marcom space.
Swamy was the first Indian to be Global President of the IAA.
Narayan has been a Director on the Global Board of the IAA and was its Vice President APAC region. They are both Past Presidents of the India Chapter of the IAA.
Republic partners with JioTV & JioTV+ for its Live Stream & VOD library content
This partnership reinforces the Network’s commitment to bring the Nation-First perspective into the digital news universe.
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:10 PM | 2 min read
Republic that operates Republic TV, Republic Bharat & Republic Bangla has partnered with JioTV & JioTV+, thereby adding its Live Stream & VOD library content on the JIO platforms. Through this partnership, the network will add to it’s pan India view base, who watch news current events content digitally.
JioTV, the mobile LIVE TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited has 1000+ channels in 15+ languages and 12 genres. JioTV+ is your connected home device. All 3 Republic channels will be streamed live on these platforms providing seamless access to compelling news coverage, analysis & original content. This partnership anticipates rapid growth in the CTV universe. At a time when the CTV universe is expected to grow exponentially to 80 MN households by 2025, Republic News Network is affirmatively on the path to mark its ubiquitous presence in the CTV Sphere.
Tapan Sharma - EVP and Business Head at Republic digital says, “This partnership between Jio and Republic will deliver Live news and library content to millions of viewers across all the four languages and offer advertisers an opportunity to reach the audience across important consumer geographies”.
The strategic availability of Republic channels & content on JioTV & JioTV+ is done keeping in mind the Mobile-First Indians. It is believed that more than 72% of viewers in India rely on their smartphones for news consumption. JioTV has been the go-to-mobile app for watching live TV channels on a smartphone. Leveraging this robust bandwidth, the Republic news network joins the bandwagon to build and create its distinguished Nation First Identity in the mobile-first news consumption market.
This partnership reinforces the Network’s commitment to bring the Nation-First perspective into the digital news universe.
Indigomusic.com launches WhatsApp channel
The platform garnered 3000+ followers in less than a week
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 2:31 PM | 1 min read
IndigoMusic.com is amplifying its digital presence and now has its own WhatsApp Channel.
IndigoMusic.com was one of the first digital brands to offer content on this medium. In less than a week, IndigoMusic.com garnered 3000+ followers.
“WhatsApp Channels is the new hub for content and we are happy to have our own channel. With 3000+ followers in a week, it’s been overwhelming. These are exciting times for content creators and we are excited to share content with the audience on our WhatsApp Channel,” says Kiran Sreedhar, Programming Director at IndigoMusic.com.
Taboola completes a decade in India
According to the company, their growth can be attributed to its robust partnerships with leading brands & advertisers and publications
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:16 PM | 2 min read
Taboola, a content discovery platform, has completed 10 years in India.
To celebrate this milestone, Taboola hosted an event where key leaders – Eldad Maniv, President & COO, Ran Buck, SVP Global Revenue, Chanan Fogel, VP, APAC, Brenda Chung, Regional Director, APAC, Kanika Mittal, Country Manager, India, were present along with key partners, advertisers, and publishers.
“The growth of Taboola can be attributed to its robust partnerships with leading brands & advertisers and publications such as NDTV, India Today, Network 18, Zee Media, Indian Express, Jagran New Media, One India, Amar Ujala, Asianet, The Hindu, Hindustan Times, ABP Digital, Dinamalar, Malayalam Manorama, The Print, Lokmat, and Outlook India, to mention a few from the last decade. These partnerships have not only contributed to Taboola's popularity and growth as a preferred platform but have also bolstered its brand leadership in the Indian market, enabling a strong value proposition for partners and advertisers in India, transcending culture, languages, and geographies,” the company stated in a press release.
Commenting on this milestone, Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola, said, “A decade ago, we embarked on a journey to redefine content discovery in India, and today, as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we take immense pride in the strides we have made. Over these ten years, we have had the privilege of becoming an integral part of India’s digital advertising landscape, helping our partners, publishers, and advertisers connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Our enduring commitment to fostering discovery and engagement has not only driven our success but also contributed to the broader digital transformation of this vibrant nation. We look forward to many more years of partnership and growth in India as we continue to shape the future of content discovery together for audiences and our customers.”
At Taboola's grand 10th-year anniversary celebration, the event began with an auspicious lamp lighting by Taboola's Vice President of APAC, Chanan Fogel. The hallmark of this milestone gathering was a fireside chat on ‘Leadership in an Era of Rapid Digitization and AI’, chaired by Kanika Mittal and the panel comprised Eldad Maniv and Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer of ONDC.
The discussion covered the changing paradigms of the digital landscape with a key focus on the impact and possibilities of AI for publishers and brands. It also delved into the profound transformation brought about by generative AI and recommendation engines, underscoring innovative technologies that have eclipsed traditional mediums.
