ABP Asmita flags off Gujarat assembly election special programme

ABP Network’s Gujarati news channel ABP Asmita has launched a new programme “ASMITA VIDHANSABHA EXPRESS” for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections. This programme uses a live-action shoot setup to record and broadcast the conversations from a moving double-decker bus as it travels through 33 districts of Gujarat.



On November 1, 2022, the 33-district bus trip started from Gandhinagar. Political leaders from various parties attended and flagged off the event to begin the journey. The programme began on ABP Asmita on November 2, every day at 6:30 pm.



ABP Asmita’s ‘Asmita Vidhansabha Express’ is poised to set a new benchmark in India’s TV election coverage history. The show will also showcase the emotions of the people of Gujarat with political leaders and MLAs from each district of the state being interviewed as the bus travels through different districts.



ABP Asmita hopes to give its audience the most incisive reporting, in-depth coverage, and a comprehensive news-watching experience through this innovative programme. The channel also aims at reducing the gap between the political leaders and the electorate with the launch of this show.



The property is Co-Presented by Tirupati Cottonseed Oil, Falcon Pumps and Atul Bakery. It is Co-Powered by Vasant Masala, Sudhir Mandke Lighthouse - Guhaghar, Patel Jewellers Mumbaiwala and Parul University. Its Associate sponsor is Bhavya Machine Tools while its Digital partner is ABP Live.

