92.7 Big FM partners with IDFC FIRST Bank to launch ‘Treepublic’

92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for the launch of ‘TreePublic’. The cause, which supports plantation of trees and throws light on the importance of plantation, was launched by renowned actress Mouni Roy along with IDFC FIRST Bank’s representative Mr. Shreepad Shende, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. The cause was inaugurated on IDFC FIRST Bank Founders day and urges listeners to make India a ‘TreePublic’. As part of the collaboration, IDFC FIRST Bank pledges to plant a sapling for every new Savings Account opened, helping listeners watch their sapling grow in parallel to their wealth at IDFC FIRST Bank.

As part of driving purpose-driven initiatives, the radio network has been raising awareness amongst the listeners with many of the environmental issues. BIG FM has on-boarded the services of GrowTrees.com to ensure the success of the plantation. Partnering with IDFC FIRST Bank, this cause has been launched on 18th December to commemorate the bank's Founders Day. The duration of the cause will be till 26th January 2020 and IDFC FIRST Bank aims at planting thousands of saplings in this duration.

Speaking about the cause and collaboration, Mr. Asheesh Chatterjee, Chief Business Officer and Chief Finance Officer, BIG FM commented, “Our purpose-driven initiatives have always strived to bring positive change in our society. We understand the importance of a clean and green environment and with the ongoing situation of hazardous air, it was important to make our listeners aware about the significance of environment. Through TreePublic, we aim to plug in the value of plantation. We are happy to collaborate with IDFC FIRST Bank.”