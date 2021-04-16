6th annual Vijay Television Awards on April 18

It’s that time of the year when your favorite stars from Star Vijay shows will come together to live a night replete with glitz and glamour. Yes, one of the most celebrated events on Tamil television, the Vijay Television awards that happens bigger and better every year!

So, Star Vijay left no stones unturned to celebrate its in-house gems and celebrities. 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards, a never seen before grandeur event is all set to be held.

Vijay TV has always nurtured great talents and is proud to celebrate them. The stars will shed its sparkling showers upon earth to enlighten the most awaited experience on Tamil Television. This biggest celebration ever is being telecast on STAR VIJAY on 18 April 2021 Sunday at 3 pm.

6th ANNUAL VIJAY TELEVISION AWARDS 18 April, Sunday 3 pm:

A 6 hours award night with 30 categories of awards, Colorful dance acts, Comical recreations, and Emotional moments. The event will be held in a never seen before grandeur Traditional Festival background.

The hosts of the 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards are none other than DD and Ma Ka Pa Anand.

The Award categories are as follows:

Best Hero, Best Heroine, Best Mother, Best Father, Best Mamiyar, Best Marumagal, Best Son, Best Daughter, Best Serial, Favourite Family, Best Supporting Actor Male, Best Supporting Actor Female, Best Comedian Fiction, Best Villain, Favourite on screen pair, Budding young Pair, Special Award Child, Find of the year, Best Director, Best Director of Photography, Best story writer, Best Music Director, Best Anchor Male & Female, Best Anchor Duo, Best Singer, Best Comedian, Favourite Game Show, Best Comedy Show, Favourite Show and so on.

There awaits a lot more emotional moment. For instance, the most favorite actor Chithra (who died in the recent past) played the ‘Mullai’ character in Pandian Stores was awarded a special category of award that was received by her parents that made the audience shed tears as everyone missed her and yet to come out of the shock of her demise.

Also, there are other great moments where female artistes were honored for their devoted commitment to their profession. Actors like Manasa, Hema were awarded for their sincere effort and come back after their motherhood. Star Vijay has never failed in appreciating and honoring great talents and hence there are numerous other special category of awards that are being presented to Neeya Naana Gopinath, Pandian Stores Moorthy (Stalin) and actor Ranjith for their social responsibilities in farming and so on. Do not miss to watch the glitzy night of the prestigious 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards only on STAR VIJAY on SUNDAY 3 PM.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)