6th Annual Vijay Television Awards on April 11

Prior to the awards, there will be a prelude of exclusive events which will be telecast, every Sunday afternoon on Star Vijay

It’s that time of the year when your favorite stars from Star Vijay shows will come together to live a night replete with glitz and glamour. Yes, one of the most celebrated events on Tamil television, the Vijay Television awards that happens bigger and better every year!

So, Star Vijay left no stones unturned to celebrate its in-house gems and celebrities. 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards, a never seen before grandeur event is all set to be held.

Vijay TV has always nurtured great talents and is proud to celebrate them. The stars will shed its sparkling showers upon earth to enlighten the most awaited experience on Tamil Television.

The Biggest Celebration ever!

Celebration is even bigger and brighter this time with 4 prelude events as a mark of treat to the ardent fans of Star Vijay and One Big event which will be telecast on 11th April 2021.

Prior to the 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards there awaits a Prelude of exclusive events which will be telecast, every Sunday afternoon on Star Vijay. The first event would be Parivattam on 14 March, Enga Veetu Mahalakshmi on 21 March, Enga Area Ulla Varaatha on 28 March, Varuthappadatha Vaalibar Sangam on 04 April and 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards on 11 April.

PARIVATTAM 14 March Sunday afternoon:

4 most popular serial families viz. Pandian Stores, Bhagyalakshmi, Bharathi Kannamma battle against each other through Acts, Tasks and Moments, to decide which family is the best. The Winner gets respectable ‘Parivattam’.

ENGA VEETU MAHALAKSHMI 21 March Sunday afternoon:

An entertaining Girls party! To get rid of the pressure and problems in serials all girls gather as fiction characters for a party.

ENGA AREA ULLA VARAATHA 28 March, Sunday afternoon:

An entertaining battle between family members of popular serials on Star Vijay through acts and tasks. Each family claims they will win maximum awards in the main event.

VARUTHAPPADATHA VAALIBAR SANGAM 04 April, Sunday afternoon:

The Grand opening of Vijay Television Awards Thiruvizha with Music and Dance. All the non-fiction teams gather for a festive mood celebration and challenge against fiction stars through various innovative performances.

6th ANNUAL VIJAY TELEVISION AWARDS 11 April, Sunday afternoon:

A 6 hours award night with 30 categories of awards, Colorful dance acts, Comical recreations and Emotional moments. The event will be held in a never seen before grandeur Traditional Festival background.

The hosts of the 6th Annual Vijay Television Awards are none other than DD and Ma Ka Pa Anand.

The Award categories are as follows:

Best Hero, Best Heroine, Best Mother, Best Father, Best Mamiyar, Best Marumagal, Best Son, Best Daughter, Best Serial, Favourite Family, Best Supporting Actor Male, Best Supporting Actor Female, Best Comedian Fiction, Best Villain, Favourite on screen pair, Budding young Pair, Special Award Child, Find of the year, Best Director, Best Director of Photography, Best story writer, Best Music Director, Best Anchor Male & Female, Best Anchor Duo, Best Singer, Best Comedian, Favourite Game Show, Best Comedy Show, Favourite Show and so on.

There awaits a lot more fun and frolic for the viewers, so get ready to watch glitzy night of the prestigious 6th Annual Vijay Television awards and the prelude episodes every Sunday afternoon from 14th March 2021 only on STAR VIJAY.

