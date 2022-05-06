Keeping up with the spirit of the 15th edition of Goafest on day o2 of the celebration, Dentsu Creative Chief Creative Officer Menno Kluin shared some of the most pertinent learnings from his experience of working with clients like FTX, Oreo and Amex on pathbreaking campaigns like ‘Don’t Miss Out | Larry David’, ‘For the Throne’, ‘Proud Parent’, and ‘The Bunny’.

Kluin highlighted that celebrities lean into doing roles that can portray who they really are “The product should be the hero of a campaign; leaning into leaper clients; who want to do extraordinary things is important; it is pertinent to work with topic experts; riding on the most relevant topical events in a creative manner is very important,” he shared.

He further noted, “It might sound basic, but it is important to ask the clients full clarity on what their budgets are, what we are making and who we are making it for. That’s where excellence starts.”

Further, sharing what he takes into account for every creative review, Kluin highlighted three points: “how can we make the work better; is creative on brand/strategy; how best we can sell this (idea).”

According to Kluin, to make any work better it is important to add ambition, flexibility, and clear targets to the mix.

Kluin also answered how India can be the best country with the most awards by clarifying that finance plays a key role in winning awards for any agency. “The agency that spends the most wins the most,” he emphasised.

However, he also added that there should be simplicity in content and creatives should be knowing how to make both western and local styles work. “You need to be doing what people expect the least out of you.”

He concluded the session by answering how can one impact the agency culture by saying that the agencies need to understand that the change starts from within. “Agency culture is the agency leadership team. Make moves that help your people and not just your clients.”

