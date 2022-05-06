Goafest: SPNI wins Broadcaster of the Year award, Mindshare is Tech Agency of the Year

On day two of Goafest 2022, Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) won the Broadcaster of the Year award and Mindshare walked away with the Tech Agency of the Year honour. Cheil India was named Digital Specialist Agency of the Year.

In the Broadcaster ABBY category, Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) won two Gold for UEFA Champions League ‘Sona Mana Hai’ campaign 2019 and ‘Love for Cricket’ campaigns. TV18 Broadcast too won two Gold for ‘News Network18 and Byju’s Young Genius- A News18 Initiative’. Zee Kannada won one gold for Zee Picchar channel launch. Zee group won the second highest number of total awards in the category.

For Design Craft ABBY Awards, there were no gold awardees. Famous Innovations won the highest number of awards (Silver and Bronze) in the category.

In the Technology ABBY Awards category, Sangbad Pratidin and Cheil India won one gold each for ‘#MaaClicks - No Selfie this Puja’ and ‘Samsung Goodvibes’ campaigns, respectively. Mindshare won the Tech Agency of the Year award.

In the Direct ABBY Awards category, FCB Group India won Agency of the Year award. FCB won two Gold for ‘Two Bins Life Wins’ and ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaigns. Famous Innovation won a Gold for ‘The Applegram’. The agency also won the Grand Prix for the same campaign.

In the Mobile ABBY Awards category, Cheil India Private Limited won Gold for the ‘Samsung Goodvibes’ campaign and FCB Group India won Gold for ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ campaign. The Specialist Agency of the Year award was won by Cheil India. \

For Public Relation ABBY Awards, FCB Group India won the Specialist PR Agency of the Year award. The group also won four Gold for the campaigns ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ and ‘The Punishing Signal’.

For Digital Craft Award, Cheil India won Digital Specialist Agency of the Year. Famous Innovations won Gold for the campaign #LonelyNoMore.

