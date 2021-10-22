Obeetee appoints Madison Media as Media AOR

Madison Media has been appointed as the Media AOR for India’s largest online carpet store, Obeetee. The Agency will handle the entire media gambit for the client including TV, Print, Radio, OOH, Digital and Cinema. The account will be handledby Madison Media Alpha based out of Mumbai.

Founded in 1920, Obeetee is the largest handmade rug maker in India. The Indian hand-knotted carpet manufacturer is also India’s largest carpet-maker. The company is India’s leading producer and exporter of exquisite hand-knotted, hand-tufted and flatwoven carpets, which started Obeetee INC in 1997 in New York to facilitate product marketing and distribution across North America.

Says Angelique Dhama, Chief Executive Officer, Obeetee, “I feel carpets as a category is not so well established in India. At Obeetee, our aim is to become synonymous with the category itself. With our 100 year old legacy and top notch products, we are confident of being an integral part of Indian homes in the days to come. I am very pleased to have Madison Media, backing our aspirations and walking the path to success with us.”

SaysVishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital &Madison Media Alpha,“Carpet/Rugs category intent has gone up 120% due to the pandemic as people are spending more time at home. This is the right time for Obeetee to make a consumer buying journey seamless across online/offline touchpoints. We are confident that out digital first & outcome driven omni-channel approach will help Obeetee surpass industry growth.”

Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown media agency that started media operations in 1995, was ranked by Recma, amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World in 2019. Comvergence attributed 211Mn$ of new business wins to Madison Media, double that of the next Agency in its Business Barometer Report for 2020. Similarly, Recma gave Madison Media the top score of A+ in its Comp Pitches Report for 2020. The Agency is also ranked the 2nd most powerful media agency by The Economic Times, Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2019. Some other Agency accolades include Best Digital & Social Media agency of the Year at IDMA 2020, Media Agency of the Year at Prime Time Awards 2020 and 2021. Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2019. In addition, the Agency has won over 300 awards since 2019.

Madison Media handles media planning and buying for blue chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, gaana.com, and many others.Madison Media is part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.

