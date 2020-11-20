Gitikka Ganju Dhar: Unfurling a new space for the female live host in India

Gitikka recently begun her career as a Communication Coach with Communication Unwrapped which is all set to be launched online in December 2020 on Maven HQ

Gitikka Ganju Dhar, an orator of distinguished reputation is India's most respected and awarded Live Host, a Communication Coach, Actor, TV Host and Founder Ministry of Talk. She has received accolades such as Live Artist of the Decade and Outstanding Contribution to the Indian Experiential Realm by BW Businessworld and is a maximum-haul winner of all the prestigious Best Emcee awards in the country! She has been named Nation Builder by India Today magazine for recrafting the archetype and redefining Talk on Indian stage. With grace and gumption, she has broken the stereotype and unfurled a new space for the female live host in India. She continues to be the preferred choice as an anchor, whether in the live space or virtual events, for large-format, high profile events.

This year, she has begun her career as a Communication Coach, a premium course, designed by her as the domain expert, Communication Unwrapped, is all set to be launched online in December 2020 on Maven HQ.

In 2021, she will be seen in two major motion pictures, as an actor. She is the Founder of a content services studio - Ministry of Talk, that writes and creates and drafts like Sound and Light Concepts and Narrations, Emcee Scripts, Corporate Leadership Speeches, Campaign Slogans, Quiz Design, Media Articles, Song Lyrics, Presentations, Social Media Content, Social Media Campaigns, Corporate Film Narration, Personal and Professional Profiles, Website Content, Story Writing, Short Film Scripts, E-Books and OTT Talk Show Design.

She is an active member of EEMA, also a member of the EEMA National Artist Committee and is happy to work for the betterment of the Indian experiential zone. She was listed as one amongst the ten most influential women in the Indian Experiential Industry in the book, The Decade of Transformation, published by EEMA.

Watch this exclusive conversation with Gittika Ganju Dhar: